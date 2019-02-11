×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alice Rohrwacher Set to Direct Two Episodes of Ferrante Adaptation ‘The Story of a New Name’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alice Rohrwacher'The BFG' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 14 May 2016
CREDIT: Terenghi/Cannes/REX/Shutterstock

Italian director Alice Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”) will direct two of the eight episodes of RAI and HBO’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Story of a New Name,” the second season of “My Brilliant Friend,” according to sources.

A representative for Wildside, the show’s production company, had no comment. 

Director Saverio Costanzo, who handled all eight episodes of “My Brilliant Friend,” and was chosen by Ferrante to direct the adaptation, will now be sharing directing duties on the show’s followup with Rohrwacher. “The Story of a New Name” will mark the first time Rohrwacher directs a TV series. Prior to “Lazzaro,” which won the best screenplay last year in Cannes, Rohrwacher made a splash on the Croisette in 2014 with “The Wonders,” which took the fest’s Jury Grand Prize.

“The Story of a New Name” continues the story about two friends growing up in post-war Italy. It sees protagonists Lila and Elena, now grown up, venture out of the Luzzati quarter where most of the show’s first season was set. Two of the episodes are set on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Costanzo has said.

It is not known which two episodes of “The Story of a New Name” Rohrwacher will direct. Shooting on the second season is set to start in March and expected to last six months.

The Ferrante adaptation played concurrently late last year on HBO in the U.S. and Italian pubcaster RAI, where it scored a very strong 30% primetime share.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More TV

  • Palomar Chiefs On How Mediawan Boosts

    Palomar Chiefs On How Pact With Mediawan Will Boost Their International Firepower (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian TV and film production company Palomar – which is at the Berlin Film Festival with Claudio Giovannesi’s competition entry “Pirhanas” – last month forged a strategic alliance with France’s Mediawan under which Mediawan took a majority stake in Palomar which, in turn, became a Mediawan stakeholder. The deal marked the first acquisition outside France [...]

  • David Schalko Talks ‘M – A

    David Schalko Talks ‘M – A City Hunts a Murderer’

    BERLIN — A desperate city hunts for a child killer in the six-part drama series “M – A City Hunts a Murderer,” a modern-day interpretation of Fritz Lang’s iconic film which world premieres Feb. 12 as part of the Berlin Film Festival’s TV strand, Berlinale Series. The six-hour limited series is a Superfilm production by John [...]

  • Alicia Keys Grammys

    Grammys 2019 Review: A More Equitable Show Still Hits Familiar Pitfalls

    Last year, the Grammys came under fire for a relative dearth of female winners and performers onstage and, furthermore, for Recording Academy chief Neil Portnow saying that women needed to “step up” in order to be recognized. “I guess this year we really stepped up,” best new artist winner Dua Lipa quipped in her acceptance speech. But [...]

  • Childish Gambino Concert Review

    Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Makes Grammys History

    Childish Gambino made history at this year’s Grammys with hip-hop’s first ever wins in the song of the year and the record of the year categories. “No matter where you’re born or what country you’re from, you connect with ‘This Is America,'” said producer Ludwig Göransson during his acceptance speech. “It speaks to people, kind of [...]

  • German Drama ‘Bella Germania’ Finds an

    German Drama ‘Bella Germania’ Finds an Italian Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    A major presale has been signed for “Bella Germania,” and fittingly for a sweeping tale of Italian immigrants in Germany, it has been picked up by RAI. The Italian pubcaster will play it on its flagship free-TV station RAI Uno and is expected to launch it this summer. Spanning several generations, “Bella Germania” comprises three [...]

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Grammys 2019: Women 'Step Up' With Major Wins, Performances

    The Grammy Awards proudly positioned 2019 as the Year of the Woman, but in the end, after more than 140 trophies were handed out, did parity pan out? In terms of the final female count on stage, it was no contest. Between the opening surprise of Michelle Obama, Kacey Musgraves (who performed twice), Janelle Monae, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad