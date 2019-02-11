Alice Rohrwacher Set to Direct Two Episodes of Ferrante Adaptation ‘The Story of a New Name’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian director Alice Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”) will direct two of the eight episodes of RAI and HBO’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Story of a New Name,” the second season of “My Brilliant Friend,” according to sources.

A representative for Wildside, the show’s production company, had no comment.

Director Saverio Costanzo, who handled all eight episodes of “My Brilliant Friend,” and was chosen by Ferrante to direct the adaptation, will now be sharing directing duties on the show’s followup with Rohrwacher. “The Story of a New Name” will mark the first time Rohrwacher directs a TV series. Prior to “Lazzaro,” which won the best screenplay last year in Cannes, Rohrwacher made a splash on the Croisette in 2014 with “The Wonders,” which took the fest’s Jury Grand Prize.

“The Story of a New Name” continues the story about two friends growing up in post-war Italy. It sees protagonists Lila and Elena, now grown up, venture out of the Luzzati quarter where most of the show’s first season was set. Two of the episodes are set on the island of Ischia, near Naples, Costanzo has said.

It is not known which two episodes of “The Story of a New Name” Rohrwacher will direct. Shooting on the second season is set to start in March and expected to last six months.

The Ferrante adaptation played concurrently late last year on HBO in the U.S. and Italian pubcaster RAI, where it scored a very strong 30% primetime share.