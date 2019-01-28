Alexandra Jiménez, Pablo Echarri Star in Viacom’s Redo of ‘To Catch A Thief’

Spanish actress Alexandra Jiménez (“Spanish Movie,” “Super López”) and Argentine actor-producer Pablo Echarri (“The Method,” “Edha”) are attached to star in Viacom’s TV series redo of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film “To Catch A Thief.”

Created by Javier Olivares, one of Spain’s best-known TV showrunners (“Isabel,” “The Department of Time”), the Spanish-language version, titled “Atrapa a un ladrón,” starts to film in Argentina and Spain in February.

The project marks the first original co-production by Viacom International Media Networks Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa and Viacom International Studios Latin America.

The 10-episode series follows, as in the original film, a reformed burglar, this time named Juan Garay, alias “The Cat” (played by Echarri) in his struggle to unveil a mysterious impersonator who is stealing in his name. Jiménez will fill the shoes of Lola Garay, police inspector and Juan’s wife.

Besides robberies and mysteries to solve, the blossoming love story between the two protagonists will add more spice to the action, VIMN said in a press statement.

“We are bringing together a talented cast from Latin America and Spain under the guidance of the world-class show-runner Javier Olivares to produce this high quality, Spanish-language original TV series for international markets,” said Amalia Martínez de Velasco, SVP Entertainment Brands, VIMN SWEMEA.

“’To Catch A Thief’ marks an important step forward for us into the world of original productions for the Paramount TV channels across our regions,” she added.

“Securing such incredible talent for the series is testament to the quality programming we strive to produce with all of our VIS productions, and we are proud to be able to offer to key clients around the globe,” said Juan “JC” Acosta, EVP and COO for VIMN Americas and VIS.

VIMN Americas owns and operates Viacom’s portfolio of entertainment brands in the region, encompassing Argentine broadcaster Telefe, which was acquired two years ago. It also holds a majority stake in Brazilian comedy content creator Porta dos Fundos.

Operating from May, Viacom International Studios is actively expanding in Latin America, developing its new slate of programming, and securing distribution deals for its original formats around the globe.