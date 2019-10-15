AGC TV and Gretchen Goldsmith Launch New Music Reality Format, ‘The Fandom’

A new kind of reality TV format is hitting Mipcom. AGC Television, the TV production and distribution unit of Stuart Ford’s indie content studio, AGC Studios, has joined forces with Emmy-winning executive producer Gretchen Goldsmith to produce a new hybrid format called “The Fandom.” This is the first music/reality show from AGC TV, which has been fast expanding its slate in both scripted and unscripted content.

At a time when networks are hard pressed to find original ideas in the unscripted TV sphere, “The Fandom” offers something new, AGC TV anounces.

“There are lots of great music shows on television … singing competitions, dance competitions, talent shows … and they are all lots of fun,” Goldsmith said, pointing out: “But there’s something missing in this landscape: The Fans!”

“Developing a new format with Gretchen has not only been exciting but fun, which is everything this alternative new hybrid format will be,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of AGC Television.

Goldsmith, whose credits include “E! True Hollywood Story,” and “Behind the Music,” has worked with Diaz and Brad Austin, VP of AGC Television’s unscripted unit, to create the hybrid format that’s set in the world of music’s biggest fandoms.

In the new format, “individual fans will compete and be tested to find out who is the most passionate, knowledgeable and inspired fan of their favorite music artist,” according to AGC TV.

By combining talent performances alongside interactive gameplay and challenges, the show adds a new twist to the music competition format, which has proven to draw high ratings and audience shares at relatively moderate cost.

In earlier Mipcom news, AGC TV acquired worldwide distribution rights to “JFK: Destiny Betrayed,” a gripping documentary three-part docu-series from Oliver Stone.

AGC TV recently announced that Australian filmmaking brothers Michael and Peter Spierig boarded its supernatural thriller series based on the “Ben Walker” literary franchise. The Spierig brothers recently co-directed “Winchester,” the supernatural horror film set in the enigmatic Winchester mansion in San Jose, California, starring Helen Mirren.

In a banner move, AGC Television is also co-financing and co-distributing with Canal Plus, Fox Network Group and Studiocanal a new “War of the Worlds” limited series, a modern and realistic reboot of the H.G. Wells sci-fi classic starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

“The Fandom” was developed in-house at AGC Television. AGC ‘s VP of Business & Legal Affairs, Anant Tamirisa negotiated on behalf of AGC, and Joel Tantalo of Tantalo & Adler represented and negotiated the pact on behalf of Goldsmith.