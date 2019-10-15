×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AGC TV and Gretchen Goldsmith Launch New Music Reality Format, ‘The Fandom’

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lourdes-Diaz
CREDIT: AGC Studios

A new kind of reality TV format is hitting Mipcom. AGC Television, the TV production and distribution unit of Stuart Ford’s indie content studio, AGC Studios, has joined forces with Emmy-winning executive producer Gretchen Goldsmith to produce a new hybrid format called “The Fandom.” This is the first music/reality show from AGC TV, which has been fast expanding its slate in both scripted and unscripted content.

At a time when networks are hard pressed to find original ideas in the unscripted TV sphere, “The Fandom” offers something new, AGC TV anounces.

“There are lots of great music shows on television … singing competitions, dance competitions, talent shows … and they are all lots of fun,” Goldsmith said, pointing out: “But there’s something missing in this landscape: The Fans!”

“Developing a new format with Gretchen has not only been exciting but fun, which is everything this alternative new hybrid format will be,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of AGC Television.

Goldsmith, whose credits include “E! True Hollywood Story,” and “Behind the Music,” has worked with Diaz and Brad Austin, VP of AGC Television’s unscripted unit, to create the hybrid format that’s set in the world of music’s biggest fandoms.

In the new format, “individual fans will compete and be tested to find out who is the most passionate, knowledgeable and inspired fan of their favorite music artist,” according to AGC TV.

By combining talent performances alongside interactive gameplay and challenges, the show adds a new twist to the music competition format, which has proven to draw high ratings and audience shares at relatively moderate cost.

In earlier Mipcom news, AGC TV acquired worldwide distribution rights to “JFK: Destiny Betrayed,” a gripping documentary three-part docu-series from Oliver Stone.

AGC TV recently announced that Australian filmmaking brothers Michael and Peter Spierig boarded its supernatural thriller series based on the “Ben Walker” literary franchise. The Spierig brothers recently co-directed “Winchester,” the supernatural horror film set in the enigmatic Winchester mansion in San Jose, California, starring Helen Mirren.

In a banner move, AGC Television is also co-financing and co-distributing with Canal Plus, Fox Network Group and Studiocanal a new “War of the Worlds” limited series, a modern and realistic reboot of the H.G. Wells sci-fi classic starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern.

“The Fandom” was developed in-house at AGC Television. AGC ‘s VP of Business & Legal Affairs, Anant Tamirisa negotiated on behalf of AGC, and Joel Tantalo of Tantalo & Adler represented and negotiated the pact on behalf of Goldsmith.

AGC Television
CREDIT: AGC Television

More TV

  • Lourdes-Diaz

    AGC TV and Gretchen Goldsmith Launch New Music Reality Format, ‘The Fandom’

    A new kind of reality TV format is hitting Mipcom. AGC Television, the TV production and distribution unit of Stuart Ford’s indie content studio, AGC Studios, has joined forces with Emmy-winning executive producer Gretchen Goldsmith to produce a new hybrid format called “The Fandom.” This is the first music/reality show from AGC TV, which has [...]

  • Discovery, ProSiebenSat.1 Streamer Joyn Will Launch

    Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1's Joint Streamer, Joyn, Will Get International Launch

    Joyn, the streaming service run jointly by Discovery and German media giant ProSiebenSat.1, will roll out internationally in addition to launching a premium tier domestically later this year. At Mipcom in Cannes, ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Max Conze was asked whether the service, which offers on-demand content and linear channel feeds, would launch beyond Germany. “We definitely [...]

  • Ant and Dec's Mitre Pilots ‘Street

    Ant and Dec, Studio Lambert Rev Up ‘Street Car Showdown’ for the BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    British hosting duo Ant and Dec’s Mitre Television and Stephen Lambert’s Studio Lambert are piloting “Street Car Showdown” for the BBC, in which teams convert ordinary cars and take each other on in challenges for the BBC. The show sees rival teams from across the country tasked with turning used cars into souped-up racing machines [...]

  • The Plague 2 TV Show

    'The Plague’ Season 2 Flags Movistar Plus’ Large Ambitions for Series

    No series better represents Movistar Plus’ push into original, high-end programming than “La Peste” (“The Plague”) – sold internationally by Sky Vision – which broke broadcast records when it launched and returns with Season 2 Nov. 15 and features as a Mipcom Market Screening. Season 1, which bowed in Spain in January 2018 to the [...]

  • RuPauls Drag Race

    RuPaul Receives Variety Vanguard Award at Mipcom

    RuPaul, the host and executive producer of the VH1 franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and winner of three consecutive Emmys for the reality-competition series, received the Variety Vanguard Award at TV market and conference event Mipcom in Cannes Monday. The award recognizes television industry leaders who have made a significant contribution to the global business of [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Singapore Sees Rise in Co-productions, Competes for Foreign Projects

    As Singapore’s stature continues to grow in the entertainment world, and with international producers forever on the lookout for exotic but affordable locations, the Asian country is once again in global sights as a major production hub. Singapore’s distinctive topography of cityscapes and countryside, coupled with its unique cultural blend of East and West, has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad