Adam Scott to Deliver Masterclass at Series Mania ‘The Twilight Zone’ Intl. Premiere

Submitted for your approval… U.S. film and TV star Adam Scott will attend March’s Series Mania in France to deliver a masterclass accompanying the international premiere of CBS’ The Twilight Zone, a re-imagining of the 1959 cult science fiction program which bows on CBS All Access on April 1.

The updated series is produced by super hero super-producer Simon Kinberg, best known for re-invigorating the cinematic universe of Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, and Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, who also hosts and narrates the series.

Two episodes of the upcoming show will screen on Saturday March 30 at Series Mania: “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” and “The Comedian.” Scott appears in the former, and will present his masterclass following the screenings.

Scott has demonstrated impressive range from comedies like “Parks and Recreation” and “Step Brothers,” to high-end TV drama in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” He has received plaudits as a director as well, his 2016 fest-darling “Other People” earning a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for best first feature.

The modern-day “The Twilight Zone” promises to stick with the original’s legacy of socially-conscious storytelling but aimed at audiences concerned with more contemporary issues. It’s a target that producer Peele is uniquely qualified to hit following the success of his 2018 horror smash-hit “Get Out.”

News comes just days after it was confirmed that “The Red Line,” produced by “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and “Riverdale” producer Greg Berlanti, will open the Series Mania festival, and Amazon’s TV spinoff series “Hannah,” based on the 2011 feature of the same name, will close.