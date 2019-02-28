×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Adam Scott to Deliver Masterclass at Series Mania ‘The Twilight Zone’ Intl. Premiere

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Series Mania

Submitted for your approval… U.S. film and TV star Adam Scott will attend March’s Series Mania in France to deliver a masterclass accompanying the international premiere of CBS’ The Twilight Zone, a re-imagining of the 1959 cult science fiction program which bows on CBS All Access on April 1.

The updated series is produced by super hero super-producer Simon Kinberg, best known for re-invigorating the cinematic universe of Marvel’s “X-Men” franchise, and Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, who also hosts and narrates the series.

Two episodes of the upcoming show will screen on Saturday March 30 at Series Mania: “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” and “The Comedian.” Scott appears in the former, and will present his masterclass following the screenings.

Scott has demonstrated impressive range from comedies like “Parks and Recreation” and “Step Brothers,” to high-end TV drama in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” He has received plaudits as a director as well, his 2016 fest-darling “Other People” earning a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for best first feature.

The modern-day “The Twilight Zone” promises to stick with the original’s legacy of socially-conscious storytelling but aimed at audiences concerned with more contemporary issues. It’s a target that producer Peele is uniquely qualified to hit following the success of his 2018 horror smash-hit “Get Out.”

News comes just days after it was confirmed that “The Red Line,” produced by “Selma” director Ava DuVernay and “Riverdale” producer Greg Berlanti, will open the Series Mania festival, and Amazon’s TV spinoff series “Hannah,” based on the 2011 feature of the same name, will close.

CREDIT: Series Mania

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Jeopardy Vintage

    How 'Jeopardy' Has Broadened Content and Created Social Media Stir

    “Jeopardy” may still feature the same format (three quiz rounds with three contestants) since its inception, but that doesn’t mean the long-running game show, now in its 35th year in syndication, hasn’t modernized for the times. In addition to releasing games in both card, video and app format, the show also often causes quite a [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    AMC Networks Hints at New 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

    Executives at AMC Networks hinted the company was developing a second “Walking Dead” spinoff that would add to its association with the apocalyptic zombie drama even as some prominent actors have left the flagship series. The company has “hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that [...]

  • Victoria Woodhull

    Oakhurst Entertainment to Develop Victoria Woodhull Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively. Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written [...]

  • Jeopardy 35th Anniversary All Stars Competition

    'Jeopardy' Team Talks Creating First-Ever 'All-Stars Games'

    For 35 years “Jeopardy” has thrived in the syndication market as a game show that CBS Television Distribution president of sales Stephen Hackett calls “reliable but never predictable.” Although the technology of the series has evolved over time, the format is tried and true: a trio of contestants compete in a three-round quiz show featuring [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dominates With Season Finale

    The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night. The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers over two hours, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad