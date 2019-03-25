About Premium Content Expands Scope, Rebrands as APC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, the rising Paris-based TV production and distribution company About Premium Content is rebranding as APC Studios to reflect the expanded scope of its activities.

APC Studios, which launched as a sales company in 2014, is now a producer, financier and distributor of upscale projects ranging from scripted to factual and children’s programming. The new brand will regroup APC, APC Kids, animation production company Zephyr and any future fiction production labels.

“We are rebranding as a mini studio to further solidify our commitment to developing and financing projects with both local and global appeal. We will apply the same selectivity and tailor-made approach to the production that has made our success in international sales,” stated Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, APC’s joint CEOs and co-founders.

APC Studios is currently developing several projects across scripted and animation in-house, as well as third-party partners. APC Studios will participate in development funding, editorial development and the overall financing strategy as well as handling global sales on a case by case basis.

The company recently boarded the ambitious English-language cyber-thriller “Unpunished” which is being developed with the writers/creators Coline Aubert (“The Returned”) and Fredrik Agetoft (“Arne Dahl: Eye in the Sky”) and the critically-acclaimed Argentine helmer Alex Garcia Lopez (“Dardevil”). APC Studios is co-developing “Unpunished” with Sydney Gallonde (“No Second Chance”) and Marc Nowak at Paris-based Make It Happen Studio, Ole Søndberg (“Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” “Wallander”) at Denmark’s Sweet Chili Fiction, and France’s Orange Studio.

Besides “Unpunished,” APC Studios’s scripted slate comprises 11 more shows from the U.S., U.K., Denmark, South Africa, Finland, Switzerland, France and Spain. As much as two-third of APC Studios’s roster are English-language projects. APCS Studios’s foreign-language titles include of Enrique Urbizu’s high-voltage crime-clan saga “Gigantes” (pictured,) Season 2 of which has just been released by Movistar + in Spain.

In terms of its kids programming, the banner launched Zephyr Animation last September to develop and co-produce original projects with global partners. Zephyr currently boasts six animated series projects, including the CGI adventure-comedy “Pronto;” a live action series in development.

APC Studios was founded by Guilbart, who held top-level positions at Canal Plus, Lagardère Active groups and France Télévisions, and Boissel, who worked at Havas Advertising and Zodiak Media.

Backed by a pool of financial investors, APC Studios has for shareholders Alliance Entreprendre (NATIXIS Groupe) and Nevision.