2020’s 4th Conecta Fiction to Return to Navarre’s Pamplona (EXCLUSIVE)

MADRID Navarre shall be the wonder of the world. Again. The 2020 4th Conecta Fiction, a Europe-Latin American co-production forum which is Spain’s biggest TV industry event, will take place for the second year running in Pamplona, capital of the northern region of Navarre.

Next year’s event will run at the slightly later date of June 22-25.

The return to Navarre comes after an agreement between Inside Content, which is responsible for the design and the production of the event, and on one hand the Navarre government via Nicdo, Navarre’s Infrastructures, Culture, Sports and Leisure institution and Sodena, its business development entity, and on the other the SGAE Foundation.

The accord has been made with the collaboration of the Navarra Audiovisual Cluster (Clavna) and the Navarre Association of Producers and Audiovisual Professionals (Napar).

Conecta Fiction will take place once more at Navarre’s Baluarte Congress Center and Auditorium of Navarra, which are run by Nicdo.

According to Géraldine Gonard, director of Conecta Fictin, next year’s 4th edition will maintain its core concept of different project-pitching sessions, conferences, workshops, keynotes, and one-to-one meetings.

“However, we are preparing new surprising aspects that aim at going one step further if we compare Concta Fiction to other international gatherings,” she added.

These will be incorporated “without losing sight of our main goal, which is that Conecta Fiction should be practical, it should work, and should be a point of reference, where participants always obtain results,” Gonard said.

Driven by the seemingly peak-less growth of high-end production in Spain and most of Latin America, with Spain positioning itself an a center of a new burgeoning Spanish-language market, the biggest accessible language market in the world, the 3rd Conecta Fiction opened with “Invisible Heroes,” a Finnish-Chilean co-production between Kaiho Republic, Parox, YLE, and Chilevisión. It closed with “Monzon,” produced by the Buena Vista Production Group, a chronicle of the Argentine’s boxing legend’s arrest and trial, accused of murdering wife Alicia Muniz, which has proved a record-breaking smash hit on Turner Latin America’s Space on Monday from its June 17 bow.