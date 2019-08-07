×

The Mediapro Studio Taps Juliana Barrera as Head of Content in Colombia

Spanish media conglom The Mediapro Studio has added to its stable of high-end content producers with the hiring of seasoned Colombian producer-showrunner Juliana Barrera as its head of content in Colombia.

Barrera’s credits include hit reality show “La Voz Colombia,” “Always a Witch,” the first original Netflix series in Colombia; “The Secret Law,” the true story of an all-female special police unit; “The White Slave,” a mega-series about slavery in Colombia that sold to some 150 countries; “Perfect Lies,” the Colombian version of U.S. series “Nip/Tuck,” and “Lynch,” penned by her.

With Barrera on board, Mediapro taps an insider’s depth of experience and knowledge of the inner workings of Colombian TV production, sharpened by two decades in the biz. Since 2011, she held various positions as a producer, head of content and creative director at Colombia’s top broadcaster, Caracol TV.

The Mediapro Studio has become a benchmark in the international market for the production of high-quality content and in this sense, Juliana’s becoming part of the team will help us to continue implementing our strategy,” said Laura Fernández Espeso, Head of TV at Mediapro.

In the area of entertainment, Barrera was head of content of several editions of the reality shows “The Challenge,” “Big Brother,” “The Farm,” “The Apprentice” and “The Hairdresser’s,” among other formats.

She has amassed a dozen awards for her work, including the TVyNovelas Prize for the Series of the Year for “Perfect Lies” and the India Catalina Audiovisual Industry Prize, bestowed at the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival – for Best Reality Show-Contest for “La Voz Colombia.”

“Joining the Mediapro Studio as head of content in Colombia at a time when the industry is so eager for content is a very important step in my career,” said Barrera, adding: “Now the challenge is to attract the best talent, offer the best stories, and turn The Mediapro Studio Colombia into a benchmark of creativity and production in Latin America that appeals to all types of channels and platforms.”

Juliana Barrera joins the growing list of top-notch content creators at The Mediapro Studio, which includes Diego San José, Marc Vigil, Ran Tellem, Iván Escobar, Javier Olivares, Fernando González Molina, and Argentina’s Daniel Burman with whom Mediapro forged a strategic co-development deal for high-end fiction TV series and formats.

The Mediapro Studio recently signed a collaboration agreement with Spanish author Lorenzo Silva to adapt fiction content inspired by his novels.

