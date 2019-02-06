Studiocanal-Sold Canal Plus Show ‘Vernon Subutex’ To Open Canneseries

“Vernon Subutex,” one of Canal Plus’ banner Original Series, will world premiere at the opening night of this year’s Canneseries.

Directed by Cathy Verney and starring Romain Duris (“The Beat That My Heart Skipped”) and Céline Sallette (“House of Tolerance”), the Canal Plus Création Originale will premiere three episodes, out of competition, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes on April 5. International sales are handled by Studiocanal.

The premier and opening night slot will give a high-profile at this year’s event to Canal Plus, a partner of Canneseries, as the French pay TV giant attempts to mark itself apart in France as a quality but still edgy and YA-appealing original series producer.

The series is inspired by a popular pair of novels from author Virginie Despentes, a bestseller in France which was crying out for a small screen adaptation.

The series’ nine, half-hour episodes track the titular main character, Vernon Subutex, a now-unemployed, former record shop owner who gets evicted and reaches out to former contacts still involved in the music industry. After a night with rock star Alex Bleach, Vernon becomes a wanted man when Bleach winds up dead of an overdose, leaving behind three mysterious video tapes.

Duris and Sallette are joined by a host of other César nominees including Laurent Lucas (“Haut les coeurs!”), Philippe Rebbot (“L’amour flou”), and Florence Thomassin (“A Matter of Taste”). France’s answer to Tom Waits, singer Athaya Mokonzi, also features.

Benjamin Dupas joined Verney on writing duties. The series is produced by Juliette Favreul Renaud and Estelle Sanson at JE Films, along with Emmanuel Daucé at Tetre Media Fiction.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this article.