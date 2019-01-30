×
Milad Alami to Helm DR Drama ‘When the Dust Settles’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Karen-Lise Mynster, Jacob Lohmann among key cast

CREDIT: Jason Alami

GOTEBORG, Sweden — After “Borgen” and “Ride Upon the Storm,” DR Drama’s next ambitious show is a fictional-character driven drama set against a terror attack in a Copenhagen restaurant. Penned by “Dicte” co-creators Ida Maria Rydén and Dorte W. Høgh, the series explores the lives of eight characters before and after the attack, and how their lives and fates interweave.

“When the Dust Settles” will be pitched at Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision (Jan. 30-31) as a work in progress.

Inspired by Altman’s “Short Cuts,” “When the Dust Settles” is among the first multi-plot structured Danish shows. “The Team”’s Stinna Lassen is producing for DR Drama.  Conducting the show is concept director Milad Alami (“The Charmer”, “Follow the Money 3”).

“First I found the story to have believable characters; they felt like real people you pass on the street, with diverse social background, sexual orientation, race and age. Alami told Variety, explaining why he was on board.

Also, the story is not focused on the terrorists, but on the everyday people who are affected by the attacks, Alami added, saying that another reason fr joining the project was “the writers and producers’ trust. And the fact that they gave me a free hand as concept director to work with a more poetic and immediate approach than you usually see in these types of series,”

Eager to “create a directors package with strong new voices”, Lassen has hired as episodic helmer female debutant Jeanette Nordahl, attached to the upcoming crime feature “Wildland” toplining Sidse Babett Knudsen. The acclaimed Pakistani-Norwegian Iram Haq (“I am Yours”, “What Will People Say”) is also in talks to helm some episodes.

Joining the cast are a mix of familiar and new Scandi actors: Karen-Lise Mynster (“Aftermath”), Jacob Lohmann (“Follow the Money”, “The Rain”), Henning Jensen (“Below the Surface”, “The Killing”), Peter Christoffersen (“The Bridge”), Arian Kashef (“Rita)”, Malin Crepin (“In Your Veins”) Viola Martinsen (“Splitting up Together)” and Katinka Petersen.

Filming is under way at various locations in Copenhagen and the premiere on DR1 is set for early 2020. The thriller series was co-financed by SVT, NRK, Yle, RÚV and received support from Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

DR Sales handles world sales.

