×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

International TV Newswire: DR’s Plans, Woody Allen Sets Dates, U.K. Backs Kid’s Content, Banijay

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Goteborg Film Festival

In one of this week’s Intl. TV Newswires, DR, a classic European drama series producer, announces its plans for 2019 and competing with major international streamers; the U.K. government implements its plan to promote growth in kids TV; Banijay and Clearwood team up, unveiling a new series from “A Very English Scandal” author John Preston; and All3Media joins with MIPCancun on a new format pitching competition for Latin American content creators.

DR’S AMBITIOUS LOCAL CONTENT PLAN, NEW SERIES

Danish public broadcaster DR has announced an evolved drama strategy, and a host of accompanying programs. The objective of the plan is to load up on high-end local content as a means of competing with the global streamers moving in on the territory.

It’s been just over a year since Christian Rank took over as drama director at the company, and he will spearhead the task of developing and implementing the strategy. The approach is an often-emulated, three pronged strategy which aims at weak spots that major international streamers sometimes miss.

One: Focus on programming which creates a strong cultural impact. This is an area where DR has excelled in the past. The network has a catalog loaded with locally-produced content that has made just such an impact, both domestically and abroad. Think “The Killing,” “Borgen” and “The Bridge.”

Related

Two: Co-produce with neighboring countries which share similar sensibilities and audience taste. The idea is to increase shows reach without having to include a major foreign partner, and mitigate risk between producers.

Three: Target younger audiences. Under the new directive, DR says it will produce four to five series per year dedicated to YA audiences, and at least that many for children aged 9 to 14.

New dramas set to launch over the next 12 months include “Peace on Land,” from creators Christian Torpe and Marie Østerbye who wrote together on “Rita”;  “When the Dust has Settled,” from Ida Maria Rydén and Oscar-nominated writer Dorthe Warnø Høgh (“Grisen”); “Family Case” from Maja Jul Larsen (“Borgen,” “The Legacy”) and short-format YA series “Doggystyle.”

WOODY ALLEN SHOOT HIGHLIGHTS MEDIAPRO GROWTH

Woody Allen will begin shooting his next film this July in Spain’s Basque Country and other Spanish locations ,Jaume Roures, Mediapro co-founder, confirmed at a Madrid presentation of The Mediapro Studio on Wednesday. He declined to give any more details. Allen’s production, although a banner title, forms just part of a huge rollout of film and especially TV drama series at The Mediapro studio, which has 200 titles in development, stages of production or already released, said fellow Mediapro co-founder Tatxo Benet. Three new titles were teased in a video promo. More news is likely to come at MipTV and the LA Screenings.

YOUNG AUDIENCES CONTENT FUND LAUNCHES IN U.K.

First announced in October, the U.K.’s Young Audiences Content Fund (YACF), a government grant scheme dedicated to creating new TV programming for young audiences, launched this week and is now accepting applications. Backed by the British Film Institute and headed by former BBC Children’s executive Jackie Edwards, the fund was established with the aim of halting a decline in children’s TV programming seen on British public broadcasters over the last decade-plus. That’s a big ask, £57 million ($75 million) has been earmarked to open new paths for creators to find their way onto the market, and stimulate greater variety in the types of content being produced.

BANIJAY PARTNERS WITH CLEARWOOD

Banijay’s distribution wing Banijay Rights, has entered into a first-look deal with U.K. independent production company Clearwood Films. The two companies will work together on developing and producing series for the U.K. and international broadcasters and platforms. Clearwood was founded by Ellie Wood, who has previously worked on hit shows “Bleak House” and “Decline and Fall.” The first series produced under the arrangement will be “Stonehouse,” based on an idea from “A Very English Scandal” author John Preston. The idea comes from the true-life tale of politician John Stonehouse, who fakes his death to run away with his secretary.

MIP CANCUN AND ALL3MEDIA LAUNCH CALL FOR NEW FORMATS

2019 marks the 6th MipCancun, one of Latin America’s most important TV markets. This year the event will host a new Formats Pitching Competition in association with U.K.-based sales and distribution outfit All3Media. The call for entries is now open, and the winning pitch will receive a $5,000 cash prize as well as individual coaching to aid in the development of the format. The initiative is aimed specifically at Latin American creators of original content, five of whom will be selected to pitch at November’s MIP Cancun. Having already supported similar competitions at MipTV and Asia TV Forum, this will be the first time All3Media has done so in Latin America.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Screenwriter Marjan Alcevski Talks About HBO

    HBO Europe’s ‘Success’: Marjan Alcevski on

    HBO Europe’s ‘Success,’ its first HBO Adria original, directed by Academy Award-winner Danis Tanovic (“No Man’s Land”), kicks off with a life management guru, Kiki, on stage, under a dazzling spotlight, lecturing to an unseen audience on “six steps to success.” “First, they fired me for having a sick son, not being able to work [...]

  • 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Finale Is

    'Walking Dead' Season 9 Finale Is Lowest-Rated in Series History

    The Season 9 finale of “The Walking Dead” was the lowest-rated finale the show has ever had. In the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, Sunday’s finale averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers. In fairness, that is up over 20% in both measures compared to last week’s episode and is in line [...]

  • MipTV: 'The Life of Earth from

    MipTV: 'The Life of Earth From Space' Heads to Europe

    Zee’s Global Content Hub has announced the first European deals for its blue-chip documentary “The Life of Earth From Space.” RTL’s pay-TV service Geo TV will show the documentary in Germany, while Discovery has taken it for its U.K., Spain and Benelux channels. Other buyers include Planete + for France and Africa, NRK for Norway, [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson Power of Women

    Taraji P. Henson Works to Eradicate Mental Health Stigmas in Black Communities

    Taraji P. Henson’s organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, is named after her late father, who returned from the Vietnam War with mental health issues. For the Oscar-nominated actress, ending the stigma surrounding mental illness in the black community is a deeply personal cause. In 2003, Henson’s high school sweetheart and ex-boyfriend, William Lamar Johnson, [...]

  • Viacom Touts Suite of Ad Options

    Viacom Will Tout New Suite of Advertising Options as TV's Sales Season Draws Near

    When Viacom starts meeting with Madison Avenue this week to sell its coming slate of programs, it will have more to pitch than shows and schedules.  The company will also be touting advertiser services. Over the eighteen months, Viacom has acquired a suite of new media venues ranging from WhoSay, an influencer-marketing platform; VidCon, a [...]

  • christiane amanpour Variety Power of Women

    Christiane Amanpour on Why Journalists Need Protection Now More Than Ever

    Christiane Amanpour knows plenty about danger. The veteran CNN host and correspondent rose to fame with her intrepid reporting of the 1990s wars in the Balkans, including the siege of Sarajevo, where snipers in the hills played bloody sport with civilian lives. The experience taught Amanpour the importance of solidarity with her fellow journalists, some [...]

  • Federation Entertainment Boards Dutch Series 'Amsterdam

    Federation Entertainment Boards Dutch Series 'Amsterdam Vice' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Federation Entertainment has picked up worldwide rights for “Amsterdam Vice,” a crime thriller series which will work as a prequel to A.C. Baantjer’s popular Dutch book franchise. “Amsterdam Vice” is set in the roaring 80’s, in the center of Amsterdam, where modern life clashes with the old village mentality. The series follows Jud Cox, a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad