×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France’s TF1 Proves Potential of Filmax’s ‘Red Band Society’

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: TF1

Season 2 of “Les Bracelets Rouges,” the French adaptation of Filmax’s children’s hospital drama “The Red Band Society,” has become a big audience hit for broadcaster TF1.

This confirms “The Red Band’s” status as one of the biggest Spanish TV formats of all time.

Aired from March 11 to April 1 on TF1 over Monday’s primetime, the eight episodes of “Les Bracelets’” S2 averaged powerful figures: 23% audience share and 5.1 million eyeballs. Every week, TF1 broadcast back-to-back two segments of the Vema-produced TV remake.

Results build on series Season 1, which already marked a huge success in France off its premiere on February 2018, averaging 6.4 million viewers and a 25% share. Each episode added one million views on TF1’s catch-up service.

“TF1 is trying new things. Four years ago, they used to rely on big American scripted series. Now, there’s more investment in adaptation,” said Avril Blondelot, head of content insight at Eurodata TV.

TF1 has already announced the production of the series’ third season.

The strong performance of “The Red Band Society” redo in France follows further achievements by the Filmax format in other big European TV markets.

Related

Broadcast in Italy by pubcaster RAI, “Braccialetti Rossi,” a Palomar production, averaged 22.6% share in Season 1; Season 2 scored 23.8% and S3, 16.5%.

In Germany, “Club der roten Bänder,” produced by Bantry Bay for RTL’s Vox, snagged 2,5 million viewers in S1, and around 3 million in S2.

“We believe the series still has a good commercial run ahead of it. Right now, we are trying to enter the Asian market, which is a very complicated one for Spanish fiction. We expect that we will be able to announce a Chinese adaptation soon,” said Filmax International head, Iván Díaz.

He added: “We are also trying to get it adapted in Brazil and still hope for a big Latin adaptation, in Spanish, focused on both Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic markets. We think the series has a great value for said territories.”

The format was also been sold to the U.S., adapted for Fox by Amblin TV and ABC Studios, though pulled after one season; Russia and Ukraine (Channel One) and Chile (TVN) are among other redo territories.

“Polseres Vermelles,” the title of the original series, was produced by Filmax’s Arca Audiovisual and first bowed on Catalan pubcaster TV3 in 2011.

Written by Albert Espinosa and helmed by Pau Freixas, the hospital-set teen friendship drama won an Intl. Emmy Kids Awards for best series in 2015.

ACE Entertainment, the series distributor in France, holds the format rights for the French-speaking territories.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Eccho Rights Takes ‘Invisible Heroes’ To

    MipTV: Eccho Rights Brings Finnish-Chilean Series ‘Invisible Heroes’ to Market

    Finland’s Kaiho Republic and Chile’s Parox unique trans-Atlantic co-production “Invisible Heroes” will screen at Cannes’ MipTV, with Eccho Rights handling international sales in the event’s market. “Invisible Heroes” tracks the remarkable work done by fresh off the boat Finnish diplomat Tapani Brotherus who risked his career, his freedom and his life to covertly help secure [...]

  • Nordic Producers Pitch ‘Ice Valley’ Scandinoir

    Cinenord Producers Bring New Project to Canneseries

    CANNES — As this edition of Canneseries proves once more, Norway is a production hub to be reckoned with. Apart from the local series “Magnus” playing in competition, the festival is hosting producers Silje Hopland Eik and Cindy Hanson, of prolific outlet Cinenord, who are both on hand to present their latest project, “Ice Valley,” [...]

  • Pimienta Films Unveils Debut Drama Series

    ‘Roma’ Producer Nicolás Celis Preps First Drama Series ‘Perfect Monsters’

    “Roma” producer Nicolás Celis’ Pimienta Films is preparing its drama series debut, to be pitched by fellow Mexican producer Telegrama Audiovisual’s Enrique Rizo to potential investors at In Development on Wednesday. The series weighs in as one of the event’s most buzzed-up titles. Produced by Pimienta Films, Telegrama Audiovisual and Tita Productions, “Perfect Monsters” producers [...]

  • Writers Pitch Series At In Development

    Canneseries/MipTV: Writers Pitch Series at Rapt In Development Forum

    CANNES  — This past Monday, five international creatives pitched their prospective series before three jurors and a packed audience of industry watchers as part of the Canneseries In Development program, a joint venture between the upstart festival and the MipTV content market. The event, titled “Oh My Pitch: Drama Writers’ Pitch,” hosted writers Sabrina Amerell [...]

  • ’Babylon Berlin’ 3 Sells 35+ Countries,

    ’Babylon Berlin’ 3 Sells 35+ Countries, Netflix for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    The international popularity of Germany’s “Babylon Berlin” shows no signs of abating. Season 3 of the grand historical crime drama, written and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten, has sold in more than 35 countries, including China, where Lemon Tree Media nabbed the rights, and Brazil, where it was picked up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad