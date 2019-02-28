Diana Rigg to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

“Game of Thrones” and “Victoria” star Dame Diana Rigg will receive the second-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries.

“I am deeply honored to be receiving the award and delighted that the world-wide cultural power of television is being recognized,” said Rigg in a statement.

In addition to playing the implacable Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones” and the wise and conservative Duchess of Buccleuch on “Victoria,” Rigg is also well-known and much beloved as the reckless and ingenious spy Emma Peel in the 1965-68 series “The Avengers,” as well as roles on “The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries,” “Mother Love,” “Bleak House” and “Diana.”

“Variety is excited to once again partner with Canneseries to recognize excellence in the acting profession,” said Variety group publisher and chief revenue officer, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. “Dame Diana Rigg is one of stage and screen’s most internationally acclaimed and accomplished artists and we are proud to honor her tremendous talent.”

The award recognizes outstanding achievement in acting for a performer whose powerful work has elicited praise from both critics and the audience alike, whether in film, television or stage.

“It’s such a tremendous honor for Canneseries to give this award to Dame Diana Rigg. We have the highest respect for both her career and her personality. In the history of television, no actor has been as iconic in two different roles as her, from Emma Peel in the ’60s to Lady Olenna Tyrell in the 2010s. Her work on stage, in film and obviously television is an example for every actor. We are looking forward honoring Dame Diana Rigg in Cannes for the opening of our second edition of Canneseries,” said Canneseries artistic director Albin Lewi.

The award will be presented to Rigg on April 5 during the festival’s opening ceremony, and she will hold a special masterclass on April 6 for the general public.