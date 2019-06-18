×
Conecta Fiction: All The Kids Unveils First Feature Film, New Live Action Series

Baila-Esperanza-All-The-Kids-2
CREDIT: All the Kids Entertainment

All The Kids Ent. (ATK), a Madrid-based content creation and consultancy group, is launching its first feature film and unveiling three new live action series aimed at the youth/young adult demo at TV co-production meet, Conecta Fiction.

The fledgling company founded by its CEO Joana Carrion has forged a scriptwriting partnership with Spanish screenwriter Javier Rodenas (“Isabel,” “La Pecera de Eva”) on three of the projects and enlisted investigative journalist Santiago Camacho as an advisor for its new terror mini-series, “Terror Valley,” ATK’s first in this genre.

“The four titles we are presenting will not only entertain the youth market today, they also address universal social realities and issues involved in growing up, from a fresh angle and with a transmedia twist, providing both help and hope in a new engaging way,” said Carrion.

ATK’s debut feature film, “The Hope Dancers” (“Baila Esperanza!”) is a 90’ dance dramedy, penned by Rodenas, about two aspiring young dancers from contrasting backgrounds who form a bond through their shared passion in dance and music. Featuring hip hop, trap, and break dance sequences choreographed by Spain’s Sergio Alcover, the series focuses on the themes of diversity and tolerance.

CREDIT: All the Kids Entertainment

“Terror Valley,” a 6×50’ horror adventure mini-series, turns on a motley group of 17 to 21-year old scouts who will need to use all their survival skills and tap their inner reserves of grit and ingenuity to get themselves out of a terror-filled valley. Also penned by Rodenas, the series will have a novel transmedia aspect, which is currently in development.

“The Bullying Project Club” (10 x 60´) a TV drama transmedia series written by Rodenas, centers on a group of teens who get together to help each other and put an end to the bullying prevalent in their college. A solid social media strategy is in place, involving, helplines and practical information, real cases, and celebrities who join the movement.

CREDIT: All the Kids Entertainment

“Through this youth-focused anti-bullying series, All The Kids aims to give visibility to one of the main problems that kids sadly too often experience on their journey from childhood to early adult life, through the very eyes, minds and emotions of tweens, teens and young adults,” said Pablo Viñuelas, partner and VP editorial & business development at All The Kids.

All The Kids will also be presenting “Time to Face,” a social media-driven 13-part half-hour comedy co-produced by All The Kids, El Cañonazo and Onza Distribution. The innovative series will connect a diversity of people across their social media accounts, which will allow the series’ actors to interact with its audience.

CREDIT: All the Kids Entertainment

All the Kids Ent. first launched at MipTV in 2017 where it presented its first project in development “Cayo Pico Eco Resort,” a half-hour family live-action series.

The 3rd Conecta Fiction, which has moved from its original Santiago de Compostela base for the past two years to Pamplona, Spain, runs June 17-20.

