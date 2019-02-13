Conecta Fiction 3 To Focus On Chilean TV Drama Industry

Chile will be one of the two countries in focus at Spain’s 3rd Conecta Fiction, a highly popular co-production and networking meeting, and pioneer in building bridges between the European and American TV drama industries.

Officially announced Tuesday at the European Film Market in Berlin, Chile’s choice highlights the growing relevance of Chilean TV, which is a burgeoning production force in Latin American fast expanding TV fiction landscape.

Conecta Fiction has moved for its 3rd edition to the Navarre city of Pamplona, after two years in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela.

Two highlights at Conecta Fiction, the Pitch Copro Series dedicated to international co-production TV series or miniseries projects, and the Pitch Digiseries, for short-format fictions, will open their call for entries on Feb. 21.

Conecta Fiction’s Focus sidebar throws a light on two countries, one from each continent, to help international attendees identify new TV business opportunities in their markets. Last edition, the invited TV industries were Colombia and Germany.

Chilean production houses have traditionally looked to the international market, with recent examples such as Oscar winners Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula TV, which co-produces with Fremantle TV series “La Jauría,” and Sergio Gandara’s Parox, teaming with Finnish pubcaster YLE on TV drama “Invisible Heroes,” showcased at the inaugural Conecta Fiction.

“We know that Chilean talent has many wonderful qualities that set them apart among Latin American producers, and we know that they are going to surprise their European counterparts,” Geraldine Gonard, Conecta Fiction director, said at Berlin.

Sebastían Freund, president of Chilean film and TV producers association APCT, added: “Chile is developing and producing series with the key world players, such as Amazon, Netflix, Fremantle, Movistar and European free TV channels, proving the quality of their content. These products have raised much interest and have positioned themselves internationally.”

Chile’s delegation at Conecta Fiction 2019 will be supported by CinemaChileTV, the international promotion arm for audiovisual productions.

“Chile is in the international spotlight because of the high volume and quality of its productions, with talent flowing between their film and TV industries like connected vessels,” Constanza Arena, executive director at CinemaChileTV, said at Berlin.

Designed and produced by Inside Content, Conecta Fiction 3 will take place June 17-20 at Baluarte, the Congress Center and Auditorium of Navarra.

The event is backed by the regional government of Navarra through business development arm Sodena, the Navarra Film Commission and the SGAE Foundation, with the collaboration of Baluarte and Clavna, the audiovisual cluster for Navarra.