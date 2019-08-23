×

Chilean TV Grapples With Globalization

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cine-y-Series
CREDIT: ALEJANDRA MORA / SANFIC

SANTIAGO, Chile – Globalization was the key word in a TV panel held during Sanfic where Mega TV’s International Content chief Juan Ignacio Vicente, CNTV development head Ignacio Villalabeitia and DirecTV programming director Rossy Hernandez debated the myriad challenges Chile’s television industry faces today.

Like its counterparts worldwide, Chilean TV is dealing with the spectre of streaming television that has radically changed viewing habits and increased demand for costly premium content. “Making television content for Chile’s paltry 16 million inhabitants will not suffice,” Mega’s Vicente pointed out. “They compare ours with the series that are on Netflix, with Amazon Prime, etc.; viewers today demand more from us in terms of original ideas, the script, the narrative conclusion and obviously the quality of production,” said Vicente. “And this is a serious problem for us as we don’t have the resources to produce at that level,” he stressed, adding that Mega TV, Chile’s leading broadcaster, only draws its income from advertising revenues, which are shrinking, “not by the year, but by the month,” he pronounced.

Related

“If we continue this way, we are going to end up like Blockbuster,” he warned, in reference to the once ubiquitous video store chain as he outlined Mega’s plans to enter into more international co-productions.

Villalabeitia pointed out that the National TV Council (CNTV) now funds international co-productions across its financing categories and has already participated in a number of projects including Finland-Chile co-production “Invisible Heroes,” about a Finnish diplomat who rescued 2,000 Chileans from persecution during the Pinochet regime.

Two episodes opened Sanfic’s inaugural television sidebar, Sanfic Series. The eight-episode series set to air on Turner-owned Chilevision was co-produced by Chile’s Parox and Finland’s Kaiho Republic, and was backed by CNTV, Corfo Chile, Finland’s pubcaster YLE and Chile’s film commission.

“It’s vital to seek international co-producers as this would benefit Chilean’s audiovisual industry, its talent and its crew,” said Villalabeitia who mentioned CNTV’s participation in an ambitious series with Spain, “Ines del Alma Mia” which shoots in Spain, Chile and Peru starting in September. It also backed Pablo Larrain’s “Neruda” and mega-series “Sitiados” in recent years.

Per Vicente, Mega TV has co-produced a series in Mexico that has taken two and half years to develop. “Our goal is to reach not only audiences in Chile, but in Mexico, Colombia, and hopefully all Latin America.”

DirecTV’s Hernandez had good news for indie producers and niche programming: “There’s more room for them on our programming grid as demand for premium content rises,” she noted, adding that DirecTV began to include shows from Italy, France etc. as viewers have grown less averse to subtitles.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Cine-y-Series

    Chilean TV Grapples With Globalization

    SANTIAGO, Chile – Globalization was the key word in a TV panel held during Sanfic where Mega TV’s International Content chief Juan Ignacio Vicente, CNTV development head Ignacio Villalabeitia and DirecTV programming director Rossy Hernandez debated the myriad challenges Chile’s television industry faces today. Like its counterparts worldwide, Chilean TV is dealing with the spectre [...]

  • Mickey Mouse waves to members of

    Spider-Man, Spicer and Splashy First-Looks: Everything We're Looking For at D23

    As if Disney hasn’t owned enough weekends this year at the box office, the biennial D23 Expo will light up Anaheim, Calif. over the next three days to celebrate the content monolith. From a new Netflix-competing streaming platform to scores of movie and series reveals — along with a few hot controversies to confront — [...]

  • PHINEAS AND FERB - "The Fast

    'Phineas and Ferb' Disney Plus Movie Details, Including Title, Revealed at D23

    Five years after summer ended for “Phineas and Ferb,” the show returns with a new movie on Disney Plus in 2020, new details of which were revealed on Friday at the D23 fan convention. In “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” currently in production for the new streaming service, stepbrothers Phineas and [...]

  • Brews Brothers Netflix

    Netflix Orders Comedy Series 'Brews Brothers' from Schaffer Brothers

    Netflix has put in an eight-episode order of “Brews Brothers,” a comedy series from creative sibling team Greg Schaffer and Jeff Schaffer. The show follows estranged brothers Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who wind up running a brewery together. According to Netflix, each is a “beer genius … but they couldn’t be more different in their [...]

  • Sinclair

    Sinclair Closes Purchase of Fox Regional Sports Networks From Disney

    Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Walt Disney Company have closed their $9.6 billion deal for Sinclair to buy 21 Fox Regional Sports Networks and Fox College Sports. The deal was announced in May after Disney bought the networks as part of its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox. The portfolio, which excludes the YES Network, is described [...]

  • Michael Shannon

    Michael Shannon to Play Jerry Buss in HBO's 'Untitled Showtime Lakers Project' Pilot

    Michael Shannon has been cast to play self-made millionaire and former Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO’s “The Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” pilot, based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” The series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad