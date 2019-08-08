×

Carlos Henrique Schroder on Globo Studios’ Expansion

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Globo HDR equipped studios
CREDIT: Grupo Globo

RIO DE JANEIRO  — As part of an effort to cope with increasing competition and new viewing habits, Grupo Globo opened Thursday Aug 8 three 4K and 4K HDR equipped studios, totaling 26,000 square meters. With the expansion, Globo Studios, located in Rio, consolidates its position as Latin America’s largest content production center.

The three new studios will be dedicated to the production of telenovelas for the group’s flagship company, broadcaster TV Globo. “Amor de Mae” (Mother’s Love), created by Manuela Dias, is due to be the first production there, with lensing scheduled to begin in October.

TV Globo, which is both the head of a nationwide broadcasting chain and a producer, has enjoyed for the past four decades a comfortable leadership in ratings. The Marinho family-owned Grupo Globo, which also includes pay-TV programmer Globosat, an internet portal, newspapers, magazines, radio stations, a publishing house and other companies, is by far the country’s largest media group.

But if they have no local match, TV Globo and Grupo Globo are now challenged by technological change. They have to compete for viewers, particularly young ones, with global streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which are operating and producing in Brazil, not to mention all other digital platforms.

Globo responded by launching in Oct. 2015 its streaming platform Globoplay, which eventually included original productions, additionally to part of the catalog of TV Globo and Globosat channels.

Carlos Henrique Schroder
CREDIT: Ramon Vasconcelos/Rede Globo

Carlos Henrique Schroder, general director of TV Globo, spoke about the company’s challenges and strategies in an exclusive interview for Variety:

Additionally to TV Globo, the studios will also be used to produce content for Globosat channels and Globoplay?

The new studios were designed mainly to produce telenovelas for TV Globo, which will benefit in terms of productivity, efficiency and quality, thanks to the fixed scenarios and integrated sets. But the expansion will allow us to boost content production at TV Globo and companies of Grupo Globo. This movement is in line with the path we have followed for a while. We develop stories with universal themes, which are recognized and awarded here and abroad, in partnership with global players and local indie producers. Our programing is fit for open and pay TV, digital platforms, VOD and theatrical.

What are the challenges of Grupo Globo with the entrance into the Brazilian market of global giants, such as Netflix and Amazon, and the increasing popularity of new viewing habits, such as VOD?

The big challenge is to keep the relevance and quality of our content, which requires investments in innovation, creativity and talent. It also requires us To get closer to our viewers, the public we know so well. Viewing habits change, consumers move from one screen to another, but they keep looking for the emotion we provide to them.

How can TV Globo, an audience-leader broadcaster, position itself in this new market? How will TV Globo’s programing be 20 years from now?

Our strategy for the next 20 years will reflect the evolution of society. We are preparing ourselves for existing and new challenges. This opening of studios with technology fit for future formats shows our commitment to the future.

Is Grupo Globo producing more to supply the needs of its new platforms, especially Globoplay?

More than five years ago, when we began to take steps to prepare our company for the future challenges, we revised our creative and production processes. We now produce content for multiple platforms, which supply different windows and travel to many countries. We produce annually about 3,000 hours of entertainment.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Globo HDR equipped studios

    Carlos Henrique Schroder on Globo Studios’ Expansion

    RIO DE JANEIRO  — As part of an effort to cope with increasing competition and new viewing habits, Grupo Globo opened Thursday Aug 8 three 4K and 4K HDR equipped studios, totaling 26,000 square meters. With the expansion, Globo Studios, located in Rio, consolidates its position as Latin America’s largest content production center. The three [...]

  • South Williamsport, PA - August 17,

    ESPN Will Test Baseball 'Kidscast,' With Teens Doing Play-by-Play (EXCLUSIVE)

    Baseball has long been a game that both kids and adults can enjoy. ESPN will soon test whether that maxim still holds. When the Disney-owned sports giant broadcasts one of the games in the annual Little League World Series on Wednesday, August 21, it will offer one traditional telecast on its flagship cable network and [...]

  • Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote

    Paul Williams, Pinar Toprak to Keynote Production Music Conference

    Paul Williams, ASCAP President and Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter, and veteran composer Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite,” “Captain Marvel”) will be the keynote speakers at the Production Music Association’s sixth annual Production Music Conference, to be held from Sept. 23-26 at the Loews in Hollywood, Calif. The event features industry leaders and offers panels and networking opportunities. Its stated mission is [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    CBS, AT&T Strike New Carriage Deal, Ending Blackout

    CBS and AT&T came to new terms on carriage of CBS stations on the telecommunications giant’s DirecTV satellite service, ending a prolonged blackout of CBS programming. CBS, the nation’s most-watched TV network, had become unavailable on the AT&T services in late July after the two parties failed to come to new terms on retransmisson of [...]

  • Viacom Sees Q3 Profit Rise As

    Viacom Sees Q3 Profit Rise As Advertising Emerges From Long Slump

    Viacom said profit in its third fiscal quarter rose as the company saw positive ad sales from its cable networks for the first time in about five years. The New York owner of Nickelodeon, MTV and the Paramount movie studio said operating income rose 1%, to $757 million from $752 million. Revenue rose 4% to [...]

  • Netflix’s ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ From ‘The

    Netflix’s ‘Behind Her Eyes,’ From ‘The Crown’ Producers, Sets Cast

    Netflix has set the cast for “Behind Her Eyes,” a psychological thriller from Left Bank Pictures, producer of “The Crown.” Simona Brown (“The Night Manager”) and Eve Hewson (“The Knick”) have signed on to the six-part series, which is an adaptation of a bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough. Tom Bateman (“Vanity Fair”) and Robert Aramayo [...]

  • Entertainment One Ramps Up Unscripted in

    Entertainment One Ramps Up Unscripted Plans in Europe With Double Exec Hire

    Entertainment One has hired Matt Pritchard and Matt Walton to boost its unscripted business in the U.K. and wider Europe. Independent production and distribution group eOne has been making moves into the unscripted space of late, buying Daisybeck Entertainment. It also owns another U.K. producer, Whizz Kid Entertainment. Pritchard and Walton will both be unscripted [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad