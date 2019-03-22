×

‘The Terror,’ ‘Los Espookys,’ Phylicia Rashad Join 2019 ATX Television Festival Lineup

Phylicia Rashad
CREDIT: Cyril Pecquenard/REX/Shutterstock

Phylicia Rashad; upcoming series “David Makes Man,” “The Terror: Infamy” and “Los Espookys”; and some panels dedicated to female storytelling have joined the eighth annual ATX Television Festival.

Rashad will be honored with this year’s “Award in Television eXcellence” and will take part in a Q&A discussion around the event. This award celebrates her iconic roles on “The Cosby Show,” “Empire,” “This is Us” and “David Makes Man.”

Speaking of “David Makes Man,” the upcoming OWN drama will host a pilot screening at the festival, followed by a panel discussion with showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence and cast members Rashad and Akili McDowell. The show centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty.

ATX will also feature a premiere screening and panel for HBO’s upcoming primarily Spanish-language comedy “Los Espookys.” The half-hour series follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life. Series creators Fred Armisen, An Fabrega and Julio Torres, who also star in the series, will be in attendance.

The second season of AMC horror anthology “The Terror” will also bring a panel conversation to ATX this year. Entitled “The Terror: Infamy,” the 10-episode season is set during World War II and centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. Co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Alexander Woo and consultant/star George Takei, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date, will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production process.

ATX will also host a panel entitled “The Female Gaze,” which aims to be a conversations between writers and directors who are “reclaiming their female agency by, literally and figuratively, shifting viewers’ perspectives from the male default and telling stories that unapologetically place women and their world view at the center.” Kim Raver and Tanya Saracho are booked for this panel, with additional panelists to be announced at a later date.

And finally, Lifetime will present “A League of Their Own: 35 Years of Culture Defining Television on Lifetime,” a panel conversation with the executives and creatives behind the network’s latest scripted and unscripted content. Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of limited series and original movie acquisitions; Gena McCarthy, executive vice president and head of unscripted programming; “Surviving R. Kelly” executive producer Tamra Simmons; “American Princess” creator and executive producer Jamie Denbo; and actor/director/executive producer Raver (“Tempting Fate”) will discuss the use of TV to move the cultural needle, what it means to evolve with the medium, and the importance of narratives shaped for and by women.

The ATX Television Festival will take place June 6-9, 2019. Previously announced programming includes panels for the “presidents of the guilds,” “City on a Hill,” Vida,” “Men in Trees,” Blumhouse Television, “Atypical,” “Perpetual Grace, Ltd,” a “Greek” reunion and the annual pitch competition.

  • Phylicia Rashad

