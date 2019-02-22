ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Greek’ Reunion, ‘Atypical,’ ‘Perpetual Grace Ltd’ to Lineup

The eighth annual ATX Television Festival has added a “Greek” reunion and panels for Netflix’s “Atypical” and Epix’s “Perpetual Grace, Ltd” to its lineup.

The former ABC Family dramedy “Greek” ran from 2007-2011 centering on a college freshman who wanted to change his image in college and therefore started a fraternity. Currently, the reunion panel will feature the show’s creator and executive producer Patrick Sean Smith, executive producers Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan and cast members Spencer Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Jacob Zachar, Dilshad Vadsaria and Paul James.

“Atypical,” from Robia Rashid, will take part in a panel discussion at the festival, as well. Rashid is confirmed to attend to discuss the evolution of her streaming series centered on a young man with autism (played by Keir Gilchrist).

The festival will also host a pilot screening and panel for “Perpetual Grace, Ltd,” which stars Sir Ben Kingsley as a pastor who turns out to be more dangerous than one would expect, Jacki Weaver as the pastor’s formidable wife, and Jimmi Simpson as a grifter who attempts to prey upon the pastor. The series is a 10-episode “modern noir” drama from executive producers Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris, who are confirmed to appear on the panel.

Additional panelists for all three of these panels will be announced at a later date.

The ATX Television Festival will take place June 6-9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Previously announced programming includes panels for “Vida,” “Men in Trees,” Blumhouse Television and “presidents of the guilds” and the annual pitch competition.