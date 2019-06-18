3rd Conecta Fiction Raises Navarre’s Industrial Profile

Raising Navarre’s profile as a meeting point for the European and Latin American audiovisual industry, its capital, Pamplona, hosts over June 17-20 the third edition of Conecta Fiction, the Europe-America TV series co-production and networking event.

After celebrating its first two editions in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela, Conecta moves to Baluarte, the Congress Center and Auditorium of Navarre, also headquarter every March of the International Documentary Film Festival Punto de Vista.

Another landmark for the audiovisual sector, Lo que viene, a festival focused on upcoming Spanish film and TV releases, unspools in Tudela, in the Navarrese Ribera.

“Conecta Fiction 3 comes to fill our need to be a showcase in a market environment,” says Javier Lacunza, general manager of Navarre Culture, Sports and Leisure Infrastructures (NICDO).

“The meeting comes at an appropriate moment, coinciding with the Spanish TV drama boom and having positioned itself extraordinarily in just two editions as a reference point for series co-production,” he says.

“Navarre wants to grow as an audiovisual industry and Conecta can help to put the focus on the region, attracting potential investors,” says Inside Content’s Geraldine Gonard, Conecta Fiction director.

On June 17, sponsored by Spanish pubcaster RTVE, there will be a first Conecta Fiction Think Tank, a new format designed for professionals who want to share and learn from the experience of key figures in the European and American audiovisual sectors.

Vindicating Navarrese landscapes and history, the Think Tank takes during a visit to Navarra’s Bardenas Reales National Park, declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve and used as an iconic location for film and TV productions. Later, the experts will analyze the future of the TV fiction content at the Castle-Royal Palace of Olite.

“Conecta Fiction should be one more element enhancing the growth of our territory and its audiovisual industry sector. We hope for a return on the event in terms of shoots, relationships and new projects,” Lacunza says.

Conecta Fiction 3 is backed by the regional government of Navarre through business development arm Sodena, the Navarra Film Commission and the SGAE Foundation, with the collaboration of Baluarte and Clavna, the audiovisual cluster for Navarre.