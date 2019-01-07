×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘You’re the Worst’ Boss Talks Keeping ‘Will They/Won’t They’ Alive in Final Season

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
YOU'RE THE WORST -- "The Pin In My Grenade" - Season 5, Episode 2 (Airs January 16, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured (l-r): Aya Cash as Gretchen, Desmin Borges as Edgar, Chris Geere as Jimmy, Kether Donohue as Lindsay. CR: Byron Cohen/FXX

For four seasons, Stephen Falk set out to “subvert but still service” the romantic comedy genre with his FX half-hour series “You’re the Worst.” Therefore, in setting out to craft the fifth and final season, in which the central couple Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) are planning their wedding, Falk had some clear tentpoles for the story in mind, but also wanted to make sure the “event” element didn’t completely take over and change the tone of the show.

“We wanted to keep the momentum of the wedding planning going so as to make it always the gravitational force that was propelling the season,” Falk tells Variety. But, he adds, “when you’ve had a show that has really delved into clinical depression and PTSD and the way we treat our veterans in this country, then planning a wedding seems a little lightweight.”

This made Falk most mindful of making the moments on “You’re The Worst” always tie into the deeper internal conflict of his characters.

“Jimmy and Gretchen have slightly different attitudes as the season goes on, but also there’s the idea that when a couple gets married the party’s over and it can put into stark relief the absolute singleness of your life or the fact that you’re probably going to die alone and are not necessarily going to be able to be a fifth wheel to the couple,” Falk says. “So it sends everyone off to reexamine their lives.”

Related

For Lindsay (Kether Donohue) and Edgar (Desmin Borges), that means assessing where they are in their own relationship as well as where they are professionally. But it also expands out even further to characters including Becca (Janet Varney), Vernon (Todd Robert Anderson), and Paul (Allan McLeod).

“One of the central tenants of what I’ve tried to do in the rom-com is make sure that I’m always keeping alive the idea that we were all central to our own story and no one merely functions as a sidekick,” Falk says.

Following the format-breaking episodes from earlier seasons (such as Season 2’s “LCD Soundsystem” and “Spooky Sunday Funday”), Falk also wanted to play with storytelling style in the final season, to go all-in on a “straight-up romantic comedy” moment. This manifests itself as the premiere episode of the fifth season — titled “The Intransigence of Love” — which starts on a completely different couple meeting and perhaps falling for each other in a 1990s-set video store.

Similar to “LCD Soundsystem,” even though it appears the show is following new characters, Falk notes they, of course, tie back to Jimmy and Gretchen.

“Jimmy and Gretchen are really kicking off their season-long story of planning a wedding in a way that’s very them — having fun with the very traditional step of finding a wedding planner [and] basically just lying and taking the piss out of this woman that they’ve written off within the first minute of sitting down. And in doing that, we get to tell a different story that is still part of our main characters’ story,” Falk says.

He continues: “In the five years we’ve been doing this show, television has changed a lot. … Now there’s more experimentation just because there’s 500 scripted shows and you have to stand out. We have an opportunity with 13 episodes and with a supportive network like FX and having done this for five seasons, now we’re like, ‘OK where can we afford to just take a pause and do a fun episode about X?’ That’s where you get the first episode and the Paul-Becca-Vernon episode that comes later.”

Since the show is a rom-com at its heart, Falk knew he could never end the series with any of his characters “miserable” or it would be unsatisfying for the audience. However, he shares that the show is “keeping the question that is always at the heart of rom-coms — Will they or won’t they? — alive” in the final season.

Some of the central questions of the final season, Falk says, are: “Is this wedding going to happen or are they going to crash and burn before we get there? And then digging in even deeper, what does ‘getting there’ even mean? If you say I do, does that actually mean a commitment that is greater than if you don’t?”

Other important elements before the series’ end include seeing a “deeper” side to Gretchen’s relationship with her mother (Rebecca Tilney), as well as giving “a glimpse into a larger picture of where these characters end up and what they go through to get there than you might think.”

Falk says at the forefront of his mind are not only the relationships between the characters but also the relationship between the show and its audience. Although he peppered the final season with a healthy dose of callbacks and moments that would pay off greater for those who have been watching the whole time, he wasn’t out to overwhelm the episodes with memories of the past, but rather push everyone forward so they could have more “incremental growth.”

“I felt some storytelling pressure to get them to a place [where] at the end there is some sense of a peak [that] has been crested,” Falk says. “Even if it’s a ‘Sopranos’-type ending, Tony Soprano needs to have his whole family back in that diner booth with him, and whether he gets killed by the guy in the Members Only jacket or not is kind of beside the point. He needs to have his family intact. That is answering a question for the viewer in a way that I think is satisfying. And our goal has been the same.”

“You’re The Worst” premieres its final season Jan. 9 on FXX.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More TV

  • Olivia De Havilland Portrait

    Supreme Court Declines Review of Olivia de Havilland's 'Feud' Lawsuit

    The Supreme Court has decided not to take up the suit brought by actress Olivia de Havilland against the makers of the FX series “Feud.” de Havilland’s suit was initially allowed to proceed by a Los Angeles judge, but a California appeals court reversed that decision back in March. The California Supreme Court had previously [...]

  • YOU'RE THE WORST -- "The Pin

    'You're the Worst' Boss Talks Keeping 'Will They/Won't They' Alive in Final Season

    For four seasons, Stephen Falk set out to “subvert but still service” the romantic comedy genre with his FX half-hour series “You’re the Worst.” Therefore, in setting out to craft the fifth and final season, in which the central couple Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen (Aya Cash) are planning their wedding, Falk had some clear [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    At CBS News, Judy Tygard is Likely to Take Over '48 Hours'

    Judy Tygard, a senior producer at CBS News’ “48 Hours,” is likely to take the reins of the program in the wake of the series’ current chief, Susan Zirinsky, being elevated to president of the news division, according to two people familiar with the situation. A spokesman for the newsmagazine could not be reached for [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet and Rachel BrosnahanAmazon Golden

    Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

    After the Golden Globes were handed out and plenty of Moet champagne was sipped and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said good night to the television viewing audience, the winners, losers, presenters and more hit the after party circuit. Here, Variety goes inside to give you all the scoop on the partygoers, the drinks, the [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    TV Ratings: Golden Globes Decline From Last Year in Early Numbers

    The 2019 Golden Globes took a small hit in the ratings compared to last year. The telecast also drew a 12.7 rating in metered market households, down just under five percent from the 13.3 the 2018 telecast drew. In the preliminary numbers, the awards telecast is currently at a 4.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million [...]

  • Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations 2019:

    'Buster Scruggs,' 'Black Panther,' 'Haunting of Hill House' Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

    The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominees for excellence in production design in feature film and television for 2018. Among the film nominees in three categories — period, fantasy, and contemporary — were the Coen brothers’ Western anthology “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” hit Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Marvel blockbuster [...]

  • Kendis Gibson Joins MSNBC as Weekend

    Kendis Gibson Joins MSNBC as Weekend Anchor

    Kendis Gibson will start as a weekend anchor on MSNBC after a stint at ABC News, the latest hire by the NBCUniversal cable-news network as it continues to emphasize live news programming on Saturdays and Sundays. He starts his new job on Saturday, January 19. Gibson, who joined ABC News in 2014, had been an [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad