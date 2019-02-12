×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Weird City’ Boss Breaks Down ‘Meta’ Dystopian Anthology Series

By

Amber's Most Recent Stories

View All

Welcome to “Weird City,” the futuristic metropolis where citizens either live “above” or “below” the line, dating apps dictate your total happiness, and Levar Burton is a seemingly all-knowing being. The YouTube sci-fi series, which hails from co-creators Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders, kicks off its original six-episode run on Feb. 13 to put a comedic twist on the current anthology series trend.

Each standalone episode features a unique story within the framework of the city itself, with certain characters (like Burton) popping up throughout to thread the narratives together. Meanwhile a slew of guest stars including Ed O’Neill, Mark Hamill, Awkwafina, Laverne Cox and Sara Gilbert help bring the stories to life.

“There are definitely a lot of meta layers going on,” says Sanders, who notes he was largely inspired by Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” from the mid-1980s. “In each story the main characters are going to have standalone stories, but viewers will be rewarded with a lot of Easter eggs. Since it all takes place in the same city, some characters cross over; there are references to some of the same things. It really rewards a binge watch.”

Here, Variety catches up with Sanders to discuss the series’ long gestational period (it was originally developed for Hulu), the challenges of crafting episodic anthologies and the importance of attracting notable guest stars to the format.

This series was developed over half a dozen years — how do you evolve the stories to remain relevant to your original concept while maintaining relevancy?

Some of the issues are evergreen and some are very particular to the time. … Dating and services that say they can have the perfect person for you, that’s evergreen. That’s always interesting. But the specifics we can litter in later. We use the specifics to poke fun at the more immediate stuff.

What has been the biggest challenge in doing an episodic anthology?

The main challenge was getting anyone to do it because most places weren’t interested in doing an anthology. But once we were there, the writing is a little different because it’s almost a little bit more like writing a movie. You’re going to introduce he characters at the beginning and at the end their stories wrap up. So you have to pack in a little more information like that. I had fun doing that. Later in the end, the connective tissue is also a challenging but fun thing to do.

Creatively how do you plot and plan that connective tissue?

I had written four of the scripts before we got picked up at YouTube, so I had already put that in and that was just me cracking myself up. Like, “Oh it would be funny to see this security guard we saw last episode,” or to hear a reference to that business we’d heard of. And when we wrote the last two episodes in the writers’ room, we first came up with the plots of what the episodes would be, explored them, came up with those plot points, and then layered the references in.

How are you hoping audiences consume this?

The first episode sets up the world the most of any of the episodes, so it is helpful to watch the first episode first. But you could really jump in with any of them and you’d probably enjoy the story. I think any way people enjoy the story is fine — if they watch one a week or one a night. But I think the most rewarding way would be to binge watch all six of them. That’s when you’re going to really immerse yourself in this world and really see all of these references and this connective tissue.

What was your pitch for getting these actors on board?

We went to them, and we had specific people in mind to play specific parts. That is where Monkey Paw and Jordan were absolutely enormously helpful, because everybody is interested in a Jordan Peele project. So Jordan would go to them and say hey, “Would you read the script?” and then almost every actor told me the same thing, which was they were interested because Jordan was involved and they loved the material so much that they wanted to do it.

Does having a notable guest star become important in attracting attention?

I feel like every single guest star we have on the show has their own group of fans. So I guess my hope is that their fans will tune in to see them and then the world will be intriguing enough that they go, “Even though that person’s not going to be back, I want to see what happens in this world.” And for people that do that there are a lot of rewards.

Were there any specific sci-fi tropes you enjoyed poking fun at?

We talked about some of the TV sci-fi. My favorite movies of all time — I like the new “Planet of the Apes” a lot — but my favorite movies of all time were the five original “Planet of the Apes.” I’ve always enjoyed dystopian future stuff. That’s a trope I really like. Although I’m kind of an optimistic person. Our episodes are set in a dystopian future, but not everything is bad. There’s good stuff and bad stuff. There’s a lot of optimism in the show. So that was my twist on one of the tropes I liked.

“Weird City” premieres Feb. 13 on YouTube.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More TV

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    California Leads Industry in 2018 Television Production

    California claimed the leading share of television production in scripted series and pilots, a new report released on Wednesday from FilmLA showed. The agency’s 2018 television report revealed that California was home to 176 of the 467 series that were produced in 2017-18 for an industry-leading 38% share. FilmLA estimated that the economic value of [...]

  • Ginnifer Goodwin

    Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series 'Why Women Kill'

    Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned. The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their [...]

  • Jon Avnet Todd Holland

    Directors Guild Names Jon Avnet, Todd Holland as Negotiations Co-Chairs

    The Directors Guild of America has taken the first step toward bargaining for a successor deal to its current master contract covering feature films and television. DGA president Thomas Schlamme announced Wednesday that Jon Avnet and Todd Holland have been appointed co-chairs of the next DGA Feature Film and Television Negotiations Committee. The DGA National [...]

  • 'Breaking Bad' Movie Will Air on

    'Breaking Bad' Movie Sequel With Aaron Paul Will Air on Netflix and AMC

    The planned “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to Netflix. Variety has confirmed with sources that the feature length follow-up to the critically acclaimed AMC series will stream on Netflix prior to airing on the cable network. That is the opposite roll out strategy from the original show. The series originally premiered on AMC in 2008 [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Ricki Lake

    Fox's 'Masked Singer' Injects New Life Into a Lagging Genre

    Reality TV may have gotten its groove back, and it’s all thanks to a bunch of B-list celebrities attempting to carry a tune underneath elaborate costumes. The success of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has injected new life in the unscripted world, which has struggled in recent years to generate the kind of buzz and excitement that [...]

  • Roger Stone

    Roger Stone Wants Judge to Look at Whether CNN Got Tipped of His Arrest

    WASHINGTON — Roger Stone wants a federal judge to look at whether the Justice Department prematurely released a draft copy of a sealed indictment and then enabled CNN to cover his early morning arrest. CNN says it was present at the arrest because its reporters noticed clues that an indictment was imminent, and sent a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad