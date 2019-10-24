×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Perrotta on Adapting ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ for a Post-#MeToo World

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kathryn Hahn Mrs. Fletcher
CREDIT: Sarah Shatz/HBO

A lot has changed in the two years since Tom Perrotta first published “Mrs. Fletcher.”

The novel centers on the titular Eve Fletcher, whose son goes off to college, granting her the opportunity to explore her sexuality and new-found freedom through pornography, higher education and new relationships. At the time he was writing the novel, Perrotta tells Variety, he remembers feeling a “bubbling underneath the surface of the culture that sex and gender were really in flux, and there was just a lot of volatile energy around these subjects.” He also recalls a lot of “middle-aged, middle class people [were] coming into contact with these new ideas” at the time, which further made the themes ripe for storytelling.

But in a post-#MeToo, Time’s Up era, Perrotta acknowledges, the conversations had around sexuality are very different. Therefore, when he was adapting the book into a HBO limited series, he knew certain key changes had to be made to reflect how “the things that were under the surface had exploded and were right on the surface.”

This became integral to how Perrotta unpacked Eve’s (played by Kathryn Hahn) journey, Most notably, he says, he changed the class Eve takes from one about gender in society (in the book) to one that is a personal essay class in the show. “In the book, Eve’s class with Margo functions almost as Gender Studies 101, and there’s a lot of material that reflects conversations that I was hearing five years ago, rather than what people are talking about in this moment,” he explains. “We were trying to keep up with a fast-moving culture.”

In a similar vein, Perrotta altered plans for Eve’s son Brendan (played by Jackson White), as well as his roommate (played by Cameron Boyce). In the book, Brendan, a popular high school jock, goes to college and has a roommate who seemed to be just like him but “undergoes an evolution that Brendan just lags behind on, so it’s almost like we’re seeing a better version of Brendan,” Perrotta points out. When he started up his writers’ room for the adaptation, though, Perrotta admits that such a story “didn’t seem as interesting to the room as the idea that he has a roommate that’s very different from him and poses a more direct challenge.”

Although some of the specifics of the story changed, Perrotta says the reason he wanted to adapt the characters’ journeys from the book, rather than extend them into new places with a follow-up tale or just write a completely new story was because he had faith that the story and themes “didn’t have an expiration date on it.

“The core of the story of a mom trying to find happiness and using porn to expand her sense of what is possible didn’t seem affected by the changes that happened in the past five years,” he says.

So, he just tried to “set up a room where the book wasn’t taken to be the ultimate authority,” he continues. “We could change, we could invent.”

Perrotta is no stranger to adapting his own novels for on-screen works — in fact, he shares he first began writing “Mrs. Fletcher” as a novel while working on his previous HBO adaptation “The Leftovers” with Damon Lindelof. But this experience provided him some crucial new kinds of collaborations, including with performers Hahn and Jen Richards, who plays Margo.

Richards had previously voiced part of the audiobook version of “Mrs. Fletcher,” and Perrotta notes that she “knew the character intimately” from that experience. But more importantly, being transgender also allowed Richards to “bring her own life experiences into the discussion in a way that I can’t.”

Collaborating with female directors also became a must for “Mrs. Fletcher,” according to Perrotta.

“This is another case where those years were so culturally decisive. I think they really made everybody stop and examine who is telling a story, who has the right to tell a story. It wasn’t something that really occurred to me; I had been writing many characters for 20 years and had a female audience that really liked the characters. When I started writing the book, I didn’t think, ‘Oh someone might not think I should do this,’ but then suddenly it became very politicized — for good reason. So it was something that Amy Gravitt, the executive at HBO, and I, when we first met, both just completely agreed on: that this story needed to have a lot of really strong women’s voices; it couldn’t just be this middle aged guy telling this woman’s story,” he explains.

“Given the intimacy of each story and that kind of very bold and unguarded way that Kathryn portrays [Eve], I think it just really helped for her to feel like she had women directors who she felt she had a close bond with and could really trust.”

“Mrs. Fletcher” premieres Oct. 27 on HBO.

More TV

  • Jean Smart

    Jean Smart on the 'Timelessness' of 'Watchmen'

    Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart has embodied some memorable television characters over the past three and a half decades, from office manager Charlene Frazier-Stillfield (“Designing Women”) and former high school flame Lana Gardner (“Frasier”), to first lady Martha Logan (“24”) and family matriarch Floyd Gerhardt (“Fargo”). Her latest small-screen role is sure to follow in those [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Taps 'Prison Break' Creator Paul Scheuring as Season 3 Showrunner

    “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has found its new showrunner. “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring has been tapped to run season 3 of the Amazon show, after Carlton Cuse, who co-created and co-showran the series with Graham Roland, stepped away from the role in March. “All The Money in the World” writer David Scarpa was originally in [...]

  • Kathryn Hahn Mrs. Fletcher

    Tom Perrotta on Adapting 'Mrs. Fletcher' for a Post-#MeToo World

    A lot has changed in the two years since Tom Perrotta first published “Mrs. Fletcher.” The novel centers on the titular Eve Fletcher, whose son goes off to college, granting her the opportunity to explore her sexuality and new-found freedom through pornography, higher education and new relationships. At the time he was writing the novel, [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Will Follow Its Female Reporters on the Campaign Trail for HBO Max

    Some of CNN’s best-known female political journalists may find themselves inadvertently taking part in Hollywood’s streaming wars. HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service slated to launch next year, has greenlit four unscripted projects from CNN Films, and one of them will follow the cable-news outlet’s female political reporters as they cover the campaign to win [...]

  • Lashan Browning Tiffany Williams Adam Gonzalez

    MTV Studios Beefs Up Unscripted Roster With Three Overall Deals

    MTV Studios has set overall deals with three top producers of unscripted series for VH1 and MTV. The pacts with Lashan Browning, Adam Gonzalez and Tiffany Lea Williams reflect Viacom’s push into original content production across its brands. MTV Studios aims to help spur the growth of new independent production banners by offering overhead and [...]

  • Xfinity Flex

    Comcast's Over-the-Top Strategy: Expand Streaming Offering With Xfinity Flex

    Comcast, the U.S.’s biggest purveyor of cable television, has laid the groundwork for a future where it’s perfectly happy if you don’t subscribe to a TV package. Of course, the cable giant still wants you to buy as many services as it has on offer, including a fat bundle of TV channels and add-ons like [...]

  • Kathie Lee Gifford - Outstanding Informative

    Daytime Emmy Awards Will Expand to Three Nights in 2020

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is spreading out next year’s Daytime Emmy Awards over three days — mirroring what its west-coast counterpart already does with the Primetime Emmys. NATAS, the East Coast-based academy handling most non-Primetime Emmys, announced Tuesday that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into three awards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad