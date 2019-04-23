×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The 100’ Boss Breaks Down Season 6’s New World and Theme of ‘Can We Do Better?’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
The 100 -- "Sanctum" -- Image Number: HUN601b_0157r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jordan Bolger as Shaw, Sachin Sahel as Jackson, Tasya Teles as Echo, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Jarod Joseph as Miller -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Diyah Pera

When “The 100” returns for its sixth season on April 30, the CW drama will thrust its characters into a brand new world.

After escaping a no-longer habitable Earth at the end of the fifth season, the characters went into cryostasis until the planet was ready for life again. One hundred and twenty-five years later, Monty and Harper’s adult son Jordan (Shannon Kook) woke them up — but to colonize a new home because Earth was still not sustainable. As with the series premiere back in 2014, when the then-juvenile delinquents were first sent down to test Earth’s hospitality, the sixth season premiere sees them touch down on new land for a new start.

“We were conscious of the fact that there were echoes to what we did in Season 1,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells Variety. “But they now come with post-apocalyptic baggage; they are genocidal, blood-drenched characters — even if we love them and are our heroes. We wanted to upend, thematically, what we had been doing. So it is no longer about, how far will you go to survive and at what point does the good guy become bad guy? And it became, can we move past that; can we do better?”

Related

Jordan first woke up Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley), but they will soon bring others — from Raven (Lindsey Morgan) to Murphy (Richard Harmon) to Abby (Paige Turco) into the mix. With Bellamy leading the charge, they will devise a plan to travel to what they think is a new planet, but learn is in fact a moon.

“It started out that Sanctum was a planet for all intents and purposes, in my mind creatively,” Rothenberg says of his writing process. But he wanted to have “this big gas giant in the sky, and was informed by my very, very smart writers that you could never see a gas giant that way if you were another planet; you’d have to be in orbit around that gas giant for it to be that big. So suddenly my planet became a moon.”

Regardless of the scientific details, the world-building in the sixth season was always going to be purposefully different, in order to not only differentiate the physical space from where characters had been before but also introduce new dangers to them. For the former, Rothenberg notes the importance of the production and post-production teams “reinventing the creative palate of the show” and “coloring it differently,” while for the latter, they are also introducing effects-heavy elements such as a light storm he calls “the anomaly.”

“If you look at the visual effects shot in 513 when they’re looking down at the planet out the window, there’s a little bit of a light — like a Borealis on the ground — and that is the anomaly. Raven sees it in 601. And that thing becomes really, really important going forward,” he shares.

Characters such as Russell (J.R. Bourne), who appears to be a leader of the settlers on Sanctum, will also provide new challenges for central characters. Although they have created a “seemingly peaceful world,” Rothenberg says, “will they want to invite strangers from Earth who have all of this blood on their hands to stay?” Additionally, there is more lurking under the surface of Sanctum than what appears at first glance.

And Jordan himself is a great unknown. Rothenberg compares his character — and Kook’s performance — to Gautama Buddha, who was raised without seeing pain, violence and suffering. Before waking up his parents’ friends, Jordan had not met anyone else but his parents, and he had never been outside the ship or eaten anything other than algae.

“He’s in uncharted territory. He is someone who is just wide-eyed, and how long can he stay innocent?” Rothenberg says. “[Buddha] slipped away at some point and it sent him into a tailspin that eventually led to enlightenment. Well, here’s a character who is very similar, and now he’s in the world experiencing it and not all of it will be pleasant.”

But, of course, the baggage characters went to sleep with 125 years ago did not disappear while they were in stasis, either.

“As we start this season, Clarke is clearly still having to deal with the choices she made vis-a-vis the rest of them in the previous season,” Rothenberg says. “She says in 601 she wishes she could go back and do things differently, but she can’t. And the truth is they’ve all done s—-y things, but ultimately that may make it easier for them all to kind of give her a pass, but it’s going to take a little while for that to happen.”

While Rothenberg says “Bellamy will help in trying to heal some of those relationships,” he will be faced with his own conflict with his sister Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), who proved willing to have him killed. “He has a lot of resentment towards the person she became,” Rothenberg says, adding that “whether or not” he chooses to forgive her is a story they are telling over the course of the season.

“Octavia right now is lost, and she needs to work her stuff out before he can accept her, and he needs to let her go and not have Octavia be the focus of his entire life, as she has been since she was placed in his hands as an infant when he was seven years old,” he explains.

Most importantly, though, as characters that constantly touch down on other people’s land, part of their journey this season is to finally realize “that they’re the danger in many ways,” Rothenberg says. “This new place is very different than the place that they left. So can they not destroy it? Let’s hope.”

The 100” Season 6 premieres April 30 at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More TV

  • The 100 -- "Sanctum" -- Image

    'The 100' Boss Breaks Down Season 6's New World and Theme of 'Can We Do Better?'

    When “The 100” returns for its sixth season on April 30, the CW drama will thrust its characters into a brand new world. After escaping a no-longer habitable Earth at the end of the fifth season, the characters went into cryostasis until the planet was ready for life again. One hundred and twenty-five years later, [...]

  • David Milch Deadwood

    'Deadwood' Creator David Milch Diagnosed With Alzheimer's

    David Milch, the creator of “Deadwood,” revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in an interview published Tuesday. “As best I understand it, which is minimally, I have a deterioration in the organization of my brain,” Milch told Vulture. “And it’s progressive. And in some ways discouraging. In more than some ways — in every way I can [...]

  • Jim Lanzone

    CBS Interactive Chief Jim Lanzone: 'We Have a Tiger by the Tail' With Streaming Growth

    MENLO PARK, Calif. — CBS All Access can’t serve up addressable advertising inventory fast enough for marketers hungry to reach consumers watching premium video online. That was the upbeat outlook shared by CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone during his keynote address on Tuesday at Variety’s Silicon Valleywood presented by PwC. “There’s not a form of advertising [...]

  • ÃÂThe One Where Diane and Liz

    'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access

    “The Good Fight” has been renewed for a fourth season at CBS All Access, Variety has learned. The legal drama, executive produced and run by Michelle King and Robert King, is currently streaming its third season on the Eye’s digital network. The show “continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” said Julie [...]

  • Netflix Orders Adult Animated Comedy 'Inside

    Netflix Orders Adult Animated Comedy 'Inside Job' from Shion Takeuchi

    Netflix is set to add another adult animated show to its burgeoning slate, Variety as confirmed. The streamer has put out a series order of “Inside Job” from “Gravity Falls” and “Disenchantment” writer Shion Takeuchi. The show will be the first series Takeuchi produces under her recently-signed overall deal with Netflix. The 20-episode adult animated series [...]

  • Peabody Award Logo

    Peabody Awards Announce First-Ever Catalyst Award and 2019 News and Radio/Podcast Winners

    The Peabody Board of Jurors have selected “$2 Tests: Bad Arrests,” “Anatomy of a Killing,” “Back of the Class,” “Cambridge Analytica,” “The Plastic Problem,” “Separated: Children at the Border” and “Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State” as the 2019 Peabody Award winners in the news category, Variety has learned. Additionally, “Believed,” “Buried Truths,” “Caliphate,” “Kept [...]

  • Ryan Murphy Walk of Fame

    Ryan Murphy Says He Has 10 Greenlit Projects at Netflix

    At the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday, Ryan Murphy revealed that he has 10 greenlit projects in the pipeline at Netflix, including three documentaries, four TV shows, and three movies. Murphy has previously announced five titles slated for a Netflix release. Three are shows, including “Ratched,” the drama series starring Sarah Paulson as the infamous [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad