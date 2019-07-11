×

‘Stranger Things’: Executive Producer Shawn Levy on the ‘Gut Punch to the Heart’ in Season 3

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shawn Levy Stranger Things
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tina Rowden/Netflix

Shawn Levy is exec producer of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which just launched its third season. Levy sees each new set of episodes as “basically an eight-hour movie”; here he talks about his duties on the show, and how he and his team at production company 21 Laps help keep the series faithful to the original intent of creators Matt and Ross Duffer while still managing plenty of surprises each season.

“Executive producer” has many translations. What’s your role on “Stranger Things”?

My role is a bit of an anomaly. Before we knew if anyone would want the show, I vowed to the Duffer Brothers that I would be the “whatever you need” guy. My function on “Stranger Things” has more span than the typical executive producer. It also concerns itself more with the minutiae than the typical EP. Sometimes my job is to give them notes on scripts, or on edits or music cues. I am the producer sounding board in that sense.

Related

It’s a surprisingly small team.

If you watch the credits on most shows, there are six to 12 executive producers. On “Stranger Things,” it’s real simple and real small. It’s the Duffers, line producer Iain Paterson, Dan Cohen and me. That’s it. We do all the work because no one else is going to. Dan works with me here at 21 Laps and found the pilot script. He’s the one who said: “Stop what you’re doing and read this. It might be the best thing I’ve ever read.”

Sometimes your job is to direct.

I do that for fun. It’s a chance for my producer brain to shut down. The joy of directing is that between “Action!” and “Cut!” my world telescopes down to those moments. Nothing matters more than what is happening in the frame.

Your career is pretty eclectic.

That’s by design. For many years, I was the movie director of family comedies, with five hits in a row, including “Night at the Museum.” I was being offered every family film, and I realized if I wasn’t mindful about my choices, I would be typecast for life. You broaden the road while you can, or else that road will become a rut. I’m grateful between a little intuition and a lot of luck, I was able to diversify my work. I produced “The Spectacular Now” and “Arrival,” which don’t fit in the filmography of a family-comedy director. That was the point. My life is genuinely one of a director and a producer. Those are very different, and I’m constantly toggling between two mindsets. But I wouldn’t be happy doing only one.

How does Season 3 differ from the first two?

This may sound contradictory, but Season 3 is our most comedic and pop-y season yet, but it’s also our most cinematic and epic season. It opens in the summer of ’85, filled with the idyllic nature of summer and adolescence in the ’80s, the fun of mall culture and young love, a world of innocence and promise. But as new threats are revealed — and there’s more than one in Season 3, both supernatural and human — the season takes a turn toward darkness. And it is far creepier than anything we’ve done yet. It gets an epic scale in terms of action and emotion. By the end of Episode 8, it’s like a gut punch to the heart. I know I’m mixing metaphors with two body parts, but it’s a deeply emotional ending to the season. 

Things You Didn’t Know About Shawn Levy

Age: 50 Birthplace: Montreal College: Yale; he graduated at age 20 Secret passion: “I’m a musical-theater nerd” Languages: French, passable Italian
“and enough Hebrew to greet reporters at a junket”

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Sexy Beast Movie

    'Sexy Beast' Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the 2000 movie “Sexy Beast” has been ordered to series at Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    France's Newen Acquires Canadian Outfit Reel One (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newen, the Paris-based media company owned by TF1 Group, has acquired a majority stake in Reel One, a leading production and licensing company specializing in TV films for the North American and global markets. Based in Montreal with offices in London, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Reel One develops, finances, produces and sells TV films and [...]

  • Zack Snyder Justice League

    Zack Snyder to Create Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix

    Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of anime fair, this time with the help of Zack Snyder. The “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” director is set to co-create and executive produce an original anime series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streamer. Jay Oliva, a prominent storyboard artist who has [...]

  • Entertainment One Buying U.K. Unscripted Producer

    EOne Bolstering Unscripted With Acquisition of U.K. Producer Daisybeck Studios

    Entertainment One is buying U.K. unscripted production company Daisybeck Studios, which makes factual shows for British broadcasters such as “Springtime on the Farm” and “Big Week at the Zoo.” Daisybeck is based in Yorkshire, northern England, and close to where Channel 4 is about to set up a large office. Channel 4 and other British [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Struggles, ESPY

    TV Ratings: 'Love Island' Struggles, ESPY Awards Hold Firm

    After last year’s ESPY Awards saw a 36% rating drop-off from 2017, the 2019 edition held firm for ABC. Last night’s sports awards ceremony, which was hosted by Tracy Morgan, scored a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million total viewers, almost identical figures to 2018’s 0.9 and 3.9 million total viewers. One [...]

  • How to Get Away With Murder

    ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ to End With Season 6 on ABC

    The upcoming sixth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” will be its last. The news comes only a day after it was revealed that the first Shondaland series under Shonda Rhimes’ colossal Netflix deal will debut in 2020. Rhimes left ABC for the streamer last year after more than a decade with the studio. However, [...]

  • Jenni Rivera

    ‘Jenni Rivera 50’ Concert and TV Special to Celebrate Late Singer’s Legacy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blackbird Presents today announced a partnership with Sony Music Latin and Jenni Rivera Enterprises to produce “Jenni Rivera 50,” an all-star television special and record release celebrating the late singer. This one-night-only event honoring the late singer’s 50th birthday will take place in Los Angeles; no lineup or date for the special has yet been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad