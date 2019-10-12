×

Spanish Dramas Make Inroads in New Territories

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Money Heist Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

“Money Heist” is the most-watched non-English series in Netflix history. “The Plague” played on the BBC. “Side Games” was a big hit for DirecTV Latin America. Success can take many shapes. Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile figure as the regular top markets for Spanish TV fiction, though now, standout performances have extended across the U.S. market.

“In recent years, Spanish TV fiction has taken an impressive leap in quality, allowing it to expand to the rest of the world,” says Alejandro Rojas, regional director, Latin America at Parrot Analytics.

It’s also started to appear in other non-traditional markets such as Japan, Greece and Turkey. In the U.S., “Elite” Season 2, produced by Zeta Audiovisual for Netflix, multiplied its demand five times compared to 2018’s original; “Money Heist” Part 3 increased viewings 50% versus earlier installments, according to Parrot Analytics.

“Obviously U.S. productions always have an advantage: The audience prefers to consume content without dubbing, but in practical terms, that has been changing quite dramatically,” he adds.

In April, a female-driven comedy, Leticia Dolera’s Movistar Plus original series “Perfect Life,” topped Canneseries’ but its impact went further, snagging solid sales, handled by Beta Film.

Parrot Analytics uses a tool dubbed “travelability” to compare a series’ reception in its original market with other territories. In this sense, “Perfect Life” was the best Spanish series in terms of “travelability” in the first half of 2019, judged in this case by social-media reaction.

“Perfect Life” bows in Spain in October. “Locked Up,” a prison drama produced by the Mediapro Studio and that was acquired by Amazon Prime Video for the U.S., continues generating strong online demand in many non-traditional markets.

“We are not talking only about two individual hits. There’s a growth in the industry that is being reflected in all these success stories,” Rojas says.

“Spanish producers create TV series that connect with people, with universal values and they know how to use the most universal elements in each story. All these stories that are succeeding transcend the boundaries of Spain. With that vision, they have positioned and differentiated themselves from other content.”

He concludes: “Spanish audiences have high expectations for their fiction TV series and producers need to adapt in order to excel. The standards are high compared to the rest of the world, and that makes Spanish product extremely successful when it travels outside Spain.”

 

More TV

  • Money Heist Netflix

    Spanish Dramas Make Inroads in New Territories

    “Money Heist” is the most-watched non-English series in Netflix history. “The Plague” played on the BBC. “Side Games” was a big hit for DirecTV Latin America. Success can take many shapes. Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile figure as the regular top markets for Spanish TV fiction, though now, standout performances have extended across the U.S. [...]

  • Elite TV Show Spanish Drama

    Spain's TV Golden Age Surges Forward

    The explosion of global streaming services has prompted a golden age of Spanish drama series. Led by new seasons of Netflix phenomena “La casa de papel” (“Money Heist”) and “Elite,” global demand for the top 20 Spanish-produced TV fiction titles grew 30.2% this year compared to 2018, according to Parrot Analytics. “The quality of Spanish [...]

  • Aruanas TV Show Globo

    Streaming Changes the Game for Latin American TV

    New streaming services are coming to Latin America, and with them come both huge opportunities and huge competition. Apple TV Plus launches in Latin America on Nov. 1; HBO Max sometime around or after spring 2020; and Disney Plus in October 2020. “There won’t be money in the world for platforms to 100% finance all [...]

  • Babylon Berlin

    ITV-Backed Streamer Cirkus to Launch European Drama Service Kritic (EXCLUSIVE)

    SVOD outfit Cirkus is expanding with Kritic, a new service programmed with premium non-English-language drama. The first launch will be in Sweden in December and feature big-ticket shows such as “Babylon Berlin” from Germany and “Gomorrah” from Italy. Cirkus has established itself in the Nordics and German-speaking territories. Kritic will roll out in Sweden before [...]

  • GAMA

    ‘3%’s’ Boutique Filmes Unveils Five-Project Mipcom Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    CANNES — Sao Paulo-based Boutique Filmes, which burst onto the international scene producing Netflix’s first big international hit, “3%,”is bringing to Mipcom a powerful slate of five new series projects. Boutique’s Mipcom slate packs significant industry news. Wild Bunch TV, for example, has boarded “Gama,” one of the top new titles. John Brownlow (“The Miniaturist,” [...]

  • PBS Masterpiece Bringing New ‘Van der

    PBS to Bring Rebooted European Detective Series ‘Van der Valk’ to U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    PBS Masterpiece has boarded the remake of classic European detective series “Van der Valk” and will co-produce and air the show in the U.S. Masterpiece’s Rebecca Eaton will exec produce the project. It is the latest in a healthy line of U.K.-originated drama that Masterpiece has boarded since becoming the U.S. home for British-made hits [...]

  • Mama K's Tesm 4

    Time Travel, Child Hosts, Diversity Build in Kids Shows, Says Glance Study

    CANNES —  More or less the only thing that hasn’t changed in Avril Blondelot’s MipJunior presentation of Kids Audience Successes Around the Globe was Blondelot herself. As well as, which she began by reporting, that “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Miraculous Ladybug” – in that order – still dominate the rankings for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad