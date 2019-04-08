You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shadow,’ ‘The Girl From St. Agnes’ Take South African TV Worldwide

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Girl From St Agnes South Africa
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showmax

South African producers have struck a string of international co-production deals in recent months that are poised to push scripted drama series from the Rainbow Nation onto the global stage.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to take African stories to the world,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for general entertainment at the MultiChoice Group, which includes pay-TV heavyweight DStv and the M-Net group of channels. “It’s all about finding the biggest, best and leading producers of drama in the world to help us distribute our stories.”

MultiChoice is planning to develop three to four scripted drama series with international partners per year. In development are “Trackers,” a six-part TV adaptation of the novel by bestselling South African author Deon Meyer, which is being produced with German broadcaster ZDF; and “Reyka,” a crime series it’s producing with the U.K.’s Serena Cullen Prods. and Emmy-nominated South African production company Quizzical Pictures, which will be distributed by Fremantle Intl.

In a show of confidence in the local TV biz, Netflix has commissioned its first two South African series: “Queen Sono,” starring veteran actress Pearl Thusi (“Quantico”) as a secret agent, and the teen drama “Blood & Water.” It also swooped up global rights for “Shadow,” a locally produced series about an ex-cop with super powers searching for redemption while fighting crime in the underworld of Johannesburg.

Related

Gareth Crocker, “Shadow’s” writer and co-director, says that the raft of new buyers entering the South African market “is providing some welcome and long-overdue competition for content.” In the case of his show, that meant executive producers could bypass local broadcasters — the most surefire way to finance a series in South Africa — in order to retain rights for a show they believed had global potential.

“Producers have more of an option and can be slightly more discerning as to where they place their shows,” he says. “Now that we have established our own credentials … we’re certainly looking to expand our own horizons.”

With the spate of recent deals, Quizzical’s Harriet Gavshon says there’s been a noticeable shift away from South Africa’s established locations biz, which has serviced the likes of Starz’s “Black Sails” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” toward homegrown stories.

“South Africa has always been a good playground for service provision … because we’ve got very good skills here. But people have had to compromise the product to cater for a global audience,” she says. “Whereas now, we’re talking about work that’s generated by … South African writers, which I think is a very important development.”

One prime example is “The Girl From St. Agnes,” a murder mystery series set at an elite South African boarding school, which was produced by Quizzical with MultiChoice’s Showmax SVOD service and is being repped by Red Arrow at MipTV.

Another highly anticipated project is “Resolution 418,” an apartheid-era miniseries based on the true story of the sabotage of a nuclear power plant. Developed by South Africa’s Known Associates Entertainment in partnership with Gaumont and L.A.-based Ideas for Film, it will be directed by acclaimed German helmer Oliver Schmitz.

The surge in outward-looking series comes at a natural time in the era of global drama. But it also comes as local networks struggle to spread their own wings. Public broadcaster SABC has been mired in scandals and budget woes for nearly a decade, while cash shortfalls at private networks have diminished the ambitions of an industry that once served up powerful dramas in the early years after apartheid.

“I don’t think [local broadcasters] have ever seen themselves as people that could finance content that not only sits on their platforms but [also] can travel — that they can monetize across the planet,” says Kagiso Lediga, creator and director of “Queen Sono.” “The content has become quite narrow in its scope.”

For an industry that’s known for making the most of the limited resources at its disposal, the arrival of Netflix and other global players will offer a much-needed boost, both financially and creatively. But it might also offer an opportunity for local broadcasters to reboot and rethink their own content strategies.

“These global deals take so long to get off the ground,” says Gavshon, who’s also developing a series with an American cable network. “We’re still obviously very interested in our own audiences, too. More and more, those audiences are going to merge.”

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Shares Rise After Report of Third Point Building Stake

    Shares of Sony Corp. rose in Monday trading after Reuters reported that Third Point LLC, a hedge fund backed by investor Dan Loeb, was building a stake in the electronics-and-entertainment giant. The report suggested Third Point was eager to have Sony explore possibilities for some of its business operations, including its movie studio, semiconductor and [...]

  • The Girl From St Agnes South

    'Shadow,' 'The Girl From St. Agnes' Take South African TV Worldwide

    South African producers have struck a string of international co-production deals in recent months that are poised to push scripted drama series from the Rainbow Nation onto the global stage. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to take African stories to the world,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for general entertainment at the MultiChoice Group, which [...]

  • Rosamund Pike as Louise, Chris O’Dowd

    MipTV: How the Rise of Premium Scripted Increases Talent Competition

    As the demand for premium TV drama amps up the competition for top talent, independent producers have been battling with deep-pocketed global groups for access to the best actors, writers and directors. But it is often the strength of the creative relationships that matters more than commercial affiliations. One example is Fable Pictures’ “Saint Mazie,” [...]

  • MipTV: 'Hostile Planet,' 'Our Planet' Among

    MipTV: 'Hostile Planet,' 'Our Planet' Among Natural History's New Dawn

    New tech for producers, fresh platforms weighing in and a generation of environmentally conscious viewers have made natural history programming hot. With Oscar-winning filmmakers finding new ways to tell stories, and wildlife TV-friendly 4K TV sets shipping in greater numbers, insiders say we are headed into a golden age of natural history. “The natural history [...]

  • The Protector Turkish TV

    Turkish TV Producers Adapt to Digital World as MIPTV Begins

    As Turkey’s TV industry reels from the shock of the country’s sharp currency devaluation, Netflix is starting to establish its footprint and get traction in a market that remains among the world’s top five exporters of serial dramas. “The roughly 40% tumble of the Turkish lira amid tensions between populist presidents Donald Trump and Recep [...]

  • The Murders TV Show

    'The Murders,' 'Vienna Blood,' 'Bulletproof' Lead Crime Shows at MipTV

    As the global television landscape only continues to expand exponentially, one tried and true genre that shows no signs of slowing down is crime. From “case of the week” style procedurals, to longer-form mysteries and character-centric dramas, to true crime factual formats, the challenge for new series is paying respects to the programs that came [...]

  • How the U.K.'s Channel 5 is

    How the U.K.'s Channel 5 Is Reinventing Itself With Historical Fare

    When Viacom bought Channel 5 five years ago, the station was wholly dependent on U.S. acquisitions such as the “CSI” franchise, but times have changed greatly in those few years. Now, while many broadcasters express anxieties over the perceived threat from global tech behemoths, the U.K.’s third biggest commercial TV network, Channel 5, has reinvented [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad