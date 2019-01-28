×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rent’ Star Brennin Hunt: ‘Maybe My Foot Broke for a Reason’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
RENT: Brennin Hunt in RENT airing Sunday, Jan. 27 (8:00-11:00 PM ET LIVE/PT TAPE-DELAYED) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

Brennin Hunt has had a whirlwind weekend.

Hunt was set to play musician Roger Davis on Sunday in Fox’s live version of “Rent” — a role that he says “feels like home to me” because he, too, is a singer-songwriter and he knows what it feels like to try to write a powerful song. But the night before he was set to go live on that nationally televised stage, he broke his foot, which drastically changed plans for the telecast.

“What happened last night would not have happened if my foot had not been broken, and what happened last night was beautiful,” Hunt tells Variety. “It was the essence of ‘Rent,’ and I’m trying to stay as positive as possible and know maybe my foot broke for a reason.”

Since such television specials are cast so specifically, and in great part rely on the name talent to draw the audience, historically they have not followed the traditional theater approach of utilizing understudies or stand-ins. The full camera and dress rehearsal is filmed so the footage is available should a problem, such as a power outage in the studio or in this case an immobilized actor, occur when they need to go live.

Related

Fox included a “pre-recorded” chyron on the front of the broadcast, and during a commercial break the cast delivered a message explaining why “much” of what the audience at home was watching had been shot, live-to-tape, previously. Director Michael Greif did have time to tweak the choreography for the final act so that the company could perform it true live, with Hunt in a seated position on the table in Roger and Mark’s loft. When the camera came up on this act, there was a “live” bug in the corner of the broadcast to differentiate.

“I was just fortunate that we got through all the way up to that point,” Hunt says. “If I would have broken it before ‘What You Own,’ there’s no stage-diving, there’s no climbing the ladder. I’m trying to think of all of the positive!”

Hunt spoke with Variety about exactly how he broke his foot the night before the live television event, how he and his castmates still got to perform for the live studio audience and what being a part of the show means to him.

First and foremost, how are you feeling?

It’s been a lot, and there has been pain, but I’m on medication, and I’m just trying to think positively.

What exactly happened on the night of the 26th? How did you injure yourself and when did you realize just how bad it was?

When we finished “What You Own,” when we climbed the ladders, Jordan [Fisher, who played Mark] and I had to run, all the way through that commercial break, downstage, across the scaffolding and down two flights of stairs to do our quick change for the finale. And we made it down one flight and we came around the next flight, and I was jumping off that last step to make a left, and my right foot just rolled over, and I snapped a bone in the arch of my foot. And I immediately dropped and was in a lot of pain, and I knew it wasn’t good because even with my in-ear monitors I could hear it snap. But I was just telling myself, “It’s not broken; it’s just a sprain; I’ll be back tomorrow! They can shoot me up with drugs or whatever, I’m doing it!” Then I get to the ER and they do the CAT-Scan, and they said, “Well, it’s broken.” That’s how it played out.

What were the discussions producers and Michael had with you and the rest of the cast during the rehearsal process about what would happen if someone got sick or injured?

We just kind of assumed nothing was going to happen and moved forward — the show would go on. I know they’ve had history — I think Aaron [Tveit] sprained his ankle or something the night before “Grease: Live.” I’ve heard story after story of people pushing through pain, but this was the first time I think anyone’s broken it. And they were saying, “If you put weight on this you’re going to have to have surgery.” So that was out of the question, for me to even try to walk in a boot. So we made due with what we had.

How did it feel to perform this live on Saturday before the incident? Were there things you were still fine-tuning that you didn’t end up getting to tweak?

I was proud of the entire thing. For the most part, it was a live show [in two pieces]. We performed all the way up to that point, and [on Saturday] I came out with it wrapped, with ice on it, not knowing it was broke. I was very proud of that performance; I’m glad it was captured. And that’s what I wanted a lot of viewers to know — that we did give it our all, it was live, it just happened to happen 24 hours before.

During the play-out of the Saturday performance Adam Pascal came over to talk with you. Was that the first time you had met him and what did he say?

He actually hugged me and laughed and said, “I know you don’t want to hear this right now but,” and he pointed at my foot and said, “This is the best thing that ever happened to you. You’re trending right now.” So we had a good laugh, and he was so sweet and kissed me on the cheek and said I killed it. He was very supportive. The entire cast got to watch the performance and they were all so supportive. Saturday [was the first time I met him], and it was very surreal. I don’t really get star-struck, but I have been in awe of him and this entire cast since day one, so it was a dream come true to get to meet them and sing “Seasons of Love” with them.

What did your Sunday look like when you realized you were going to have to be in a cast?

Honestly, this entire process, even the night I broke my foot, I was showered by so much love from the producers and the cast, and just everybody on that set gave me so much love and positive energy. Obviously a lot of people were freaking out — myself included — and then the ER visit and the discussions going into that on what we were going to do, there was a lot of stress in trying to figure out what to do. But they were just so professional and so loving and I can’t thank the producers enough for making me feel comfortable and making everybody else feel comfortable that the show was going to go on, we were going to figure it out.

And it seemed like the cast rallied around you and adjusted choreography for the live studio audience on Sunday.

We put on a little concert for the audience last night. I was in a wheelchair and we performed the numbers along with the monitors that were broadcasting what we did on Saturday. So for me, and I know a lot of the other cast members felt this too, it was the true essence of what “Rent” is — because we do love each other. We became a family, working together for months. And you get to see it in that, and they captured it all last night, so I hope at some point they release that footage.

And then you did get to perform that final act live for the in-studio audience, as well as the at-home viewing audience, on Sunday. How different was that version from how it was originally staged to be?

It was very moving. It was amazing. Normally I’m on my feet and I’m moving around and when they carry Mimi in I run to Brandon Victor [Dixon, who played Tom Collins III] and I carry Mimi in. I’m on my feet more. But by the time I get to the table and I sing “Your Eyes,” that was the position I’m always in. I just had my leg propped on a chair. It was essentially the same other than me running out and grabbing Mimi and putting her on the table.

Did being able to be still in that scene allow you to just focus on the emotion and the vocals?

It was actually more challenging, honestly, to have my foot up and have this big boot on and try to stay in character with my foot elevated. And then even the leaning down to lift Tinashe [who played Mimi] up off the table hurt really bad. Maybe it helped in the character. But it was pretty uncomfortable for me, honestly — especially staging the thing for months and then, “Oh you’re not doing that!”

Overall, what do you feel you learned about yourself as a man and as a performer from your time embodying Roger and working on a production of this scale?

I came into this process just like a sponge, trying to soak up as much as I could. There were so many people who have been doing this a long time, like Jordan is so young but he’s been doing it a long time so I was trying to learn as much from him as I could about being an actor. And Michael Greif, the original director, I owe such a big debt. He’s so great and so articulate with the way he directs and has such a beautiful mind and a beautiful soul. And Marc Platt, oh my gosh, what a producer and visionary. This whole experience has been so great for me as a new actor to the game, and I hope this is just the beginning.

Do you feel like you want another shot at Roger, to elongate your time with the show and be able to perform it all the way through at once?

I love the show so much so if there was any opportunity to do a special one-off somewhere or if it goes back to Broadway or whatever, totally. I’m obsessed with the show and I would love to be a part of it any way possible. And Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal and Idina [Menzel], they’re family, and the legacy continues. And I know 20 years from now there may be another cast and maybe we’ll come back and do something with them. “Rent” will always be a part of my life.

You are releasing a song today called “Can’t Hold a Candle.” Any connection to or inspiration from “Light My Candle”?

It’s funny, it’s the song that started me on this journey that essentially got me into the acting world. I wrote the song with my friends Skip Black and Tripp Weir, out of a place of desperation. I had just lost my publishing deal and didn’t know how I’d make money. And so I wrote this song and a couple of days later I get an email from a director who wanted to use the song in this movie. The movie is called “Walking With Herb” and it stars George Lopez, Edward James Olmos and Kathleen Quinlan. And [the director] goes, “And I want you to be in it. I’ve got this little part for you.” So while I’m studying to do this movie role, I get the call for “Rent.” I just found it fitting to release it the day after “Rent” because it is the essence of love and faith and the future and living in the now. And it features Christian artist Jaci Velasquez and the movie will be coming out, I think, in the fall. I will be playing a golfer who’s an a–hole.

What else is on the horizon for you?

I’ve got a few things that I’ve been reading for. I’m just trying to pray about it and see where I’m supposed to land. And I know this foot injury is putting a little bit of a wrench into it but I’m not trying to get any negative energy in there. If I have to hobble into an audition room, maybe they have a pirate part for me!

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • RENT: Brennin Hunt in RENT airing

    'Rent' Star Brennin Hunt: 'Maybe My Foot Broke for a Reason'

    Brennin Hunt has had a whirlwind weekend. Hunt was set to play musician Roger Davis on Sunday in Fox’s live version of “Rent” — a role that he says “feels like home to me” because he, too, is a singer-songwriter and he knows what it feels like to try to write a powerful song. But [...]

  • Bethenny Frankel, John Wells, Creator/Executive Producer,

    TV Academy: New Rule May Help Expand Who Attends Emmys FYC Events (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Television Academy is changing the way members can RSVP for Emmy screenings, which may also address one of the biggest gripes about who shows up to For Your Consideration events. Rather than a first-come, first-served RSVP, the TV Academy’s member and FYC events will move to a lottery system. The goal is to shake [...]

  • Dare Me Megan Abbott book cover

    USA Network Orders Drama Based on High School Cheerleading Novel 'Dare Me'

    USA Network has given out a series order to “Dare Me,” based on the novel of the same name by Megan Abbott. The series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives [...]

  • Super Bowl LII - Tom Brady,

    15 Super Bowl Commercials That Shook the Big Game

    The secret of the Super Bowl: It’s far easier to score a touchdown in the Big Game than it is for advertisers to do the same in the commercial time that surrounds it. With the event about to debut its 53rd edition, longtime viewers might just think they can devise a Super Bowl ad as [...]

  • tca_20-isa-hackett_1120.tif

    'Man in the High Castle' Producer Isa Dick Hackett Sets First Look Deal at Amazon

    “The Man in the High Castle” executive producer Isa Dick Hackett and her Electric Shepherd Productions banner have signed a first look deal at Amazon. The daughter of Philip K. Dick, Hackett is the co-founder and CEO of Electric Shepherd Productions. The company is dedicated to the stewardship and adaptation of the Philip K. Dick [...]

  • Carl Beverly Sarah Timberman

    'Until The Wedding,' Remake of Israeli Drama, Nabs Pilot Order From ABC

    ABC has picked up one-hour drama pilot “Until the Wedding,” a remake of an Israeli TV drama. Becky Mode will write and executive produce. Timberman-Beverly’s Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Alon Aranya, and Reshet Media’s Nelly Feld, Avi Zvi and Ami Amir will serve as non-writing executive producers. Timberman-Beverly last March inked an overall deal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad