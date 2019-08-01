×

Nathalie Emmanuel on ‘Four Weddings’ and Leaving ‘Game of Thrones’ Behind

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nathalie Emmanuel Four Weddings
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Nathalie Emmanuel is having a heady 2019, whichever way you slice it. She was involved in one of the most controversial TV moments of the year, when her “Game of Thrones” character, Missandei, was decapitated in Episode 4 of the HBO megahit’s final season. The moment divided audiences, with many online fans calling for a better ending to the character that Emmanuel had brought to life for six seasons.

Now, the British actress is moving on to the Hulu miniseries “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” adapted from the 1994 picture written by Richard Curtis. Emmanuel spoke with Variety about being whisked into “Four Weddings” at the last minute and the mixed emotions of leaving “Game of Thrones” behind.

What attracted you to a “Four Weddings” adaptation?

I knew that Mindy [Kaling] was writing it, which is why I wanted to get involved. I turned up for the audition, but they cast somebody else. Right before filming, I got a phone call asking me to come back in. I started a couple of days later; it was all very quick.

Related

You’re playing an American. Did the accent come quickly?

Well, I’ve generally got an American accent in my locker, but it definitely wasn’t much time to prepare. Luckily, the execs were so supportive and gave me all the resources I needed: I had a dialect coach; I had an acting coach too. There’s such a difference in how American people and British people articulate themselves and their body language, and I made the decision that when I was at work, I’d stay in an American accent all day; that just made it easier. What often happens is you learn lines in an accent, and when you have to say words you’ve never said before, it can completely throw you.

Are you a fan of the original movie?

Definitely. It’s a British classic, a rom-com classic. I was probably too young to watch it when it came out, but I thought it was really funny, and Hugh Grant is just great. I was really curious as to how they were going to adapt it when this came along.

How does this adaptation twist on the original?

It’s a very modern take on the messiness of life, friendship and love, which is true to the movie but in a much more modern context. The casting is much more inclusive and culturally diverse, and that’s really cool. It’s very 2019. It’s young people figuring out their lives with all the technology and the way that’s changed dating. But we also pay tribute to some of the more famous moments in that movie and other Richard Curtis movies.

There’s one kiss in the pouring rain that looked familiar. But you didn’t say, “Is it still raining? I hadn’t noticed.”

I really tried to get that line in, but it was just too on the nose!

What was it like to say goodbye to Missandei and “Game of Thrones”?

It was sad. “Game of Thrones” changed my life professionally. It’s been wonderful, and I may never have anything like that ever again. Saying goodbye to that character was kind of like saying goodbye to a part of yourself. Sometimes in order to connect with a character you have to find situations that you’ve been through, feelings or thoughts you’ve had, and with those try and build a bridge so you can walk toward the character. Missandei had such an amazing road from an enslaved, voiceless person, an oppressed woman of color, to becoming a free-thinking, opinionated person who opened up her heart to intimacy and love and became a brilliant adviser and translator. I’ve been through a lot too during those seven years as a woman, finding my own voice, figuring out who I am, what do I want for myself, finding love, being heartbroken, all that messy stuff. I’ve gone through that while being that character, and it feels strange that I won’t ever wear her clothes again or say her words. But onwards and upwards. 

Things You Didn’t Know About Nathalie Emmanuel

Age: 30  Birthplace: Southend-on-Sea, U.K. Favorite romantic comedy: “Love Actually” Inspirations/idols: Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence First stage appearance: Young Nala in the West End’s 1999 “The Lion King”

More TV

  • This is Us Chernobyl Emmy Race

    From Milo Ventimiglia to Jared Harris, Depicting Real-Life Tragic Events Earn Emmy Acclaim

    Real-life tragedy figures heavily among the stories told by this year’s lead actor Emmy nominees, especially for actors seeking to capture characters based on real people. Jharrel Jerome, for example, is nominated in the lead limited series/TV movie actor category for playing both the younger and older versions of Korey Wise in Netflix’s “When They [...]

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    'Doctor Who' to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

    HBO Max is stepping into the world of Time Lords, sonic screwdrivers and the TARDIS. The forthcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to “Doctor Who,” with all 11 seasons of the historic BBC series coming to the service upon launch in spring 2020. The news comes as part of a deal [...]

  • EVIL is a psychological mystery that

    Robert and Michelle King Talk Avoiding 'Exorcism of the Week' in New CBS Series 'Evil'

    “Evil” creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King discussed how their new CBS series will not be a typical procedural during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. “We want to avoid an exorcism of the week,” Robert said, referring to the demon possession storyline featured in the pilot. “The second episode is [...]

  • A Very British Scandal escape at

    Emmys: How Television Continues to Attract Big Name Actors

    It may still be called the small screen, but television is increasingly attracting big-name, big-screen (and stage) talent, as evidenced by this year’s list of impressive lead actor nominees, including Michael Douglas, Hugh Grant, Sam Rockwell, Benicio Del Toro, Mahershala Ali, Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy and Billy Porter. So what do these nominees, some of [...]

  • jeopardy Harry Friedman guinness world record

    Longtime ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Producer to Step Down in 2020

    Harry Friedman, the record breaking game show producer, has decided to step down from his executive producer role on “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” after his contract expires in 2020. The decision brings to an end a 25-year career for Friedman at Sony Pictures Television, which produces the two shows. Over the course of his [...]

  • Kelly KahlTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    CBS on Keeping 'Bull' on Air Despite Michael Weatherly Allegations: 'It's a Very Popular Show'

    Under a barrage of criticism at the Television Critics Assn. press tour on Thursday, CBS Entertainment executives defended the network’s decision to keep “Bull” on the air despite the harassment allegations against star Michael Weatherly, and addressed concerns about racial insensitivity on the set of “Big Brother.” CBS network head Kelly Kahl told the reporters [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad