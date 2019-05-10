×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘My Dad Wrote a Porno’ Team Talks Bonding Over Bad Erotica and New HBO Special

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

In 2015, Jamie Morton received an email from someone named Rocky Flintstone that told him to “enjoy” the first few chapters of “Belinda Blinked,” which, upon opening the attachment, Morton discovered, was a series of erotic novels his father had penned. Rocky Flintstone was his nom de plume.

“At first I thought, ‘Great, well done Dad’ for doing something productive with your retirement,” Morton tells Variety. After grappling “for all of about a day” with the fact that his father sent him his own erotica, Morton says he “rushed” to read it to James Cooper and Alice Levine, his longtime friends.

The trio eventually turned Flintstone’s “oeuvre” into a podcast, which to date as accumulated more than 150 million downloads, spawned a live stage version that visited the likes of the Sydney Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall, and now a live special for HBO, which airs May 11.

“Belinda Blinked” centers around the titular Belinda Blumenthal, an international sales director at the fictional Steeles Pots and Pans who sleeps her way around the office, London and the world in the name of cookware sales consolidation.

Related

The hosts poke fun at the plot, as well as Morton’s father’s exaggerated writing style. As an example, Flintstone once memorably described Belinda as being so overcome with sexual pleasure that her nipples swelled to the size of “the three-inch rivets which held the hull of the fateful Titanic together.”

Morton first introduced his friends and collaborators to books while sitting in a local pub. He read from his father’s chapters aloud, and suddenly the unsuspecting patrons of a tranquil, quintessentially British setting were subjected to smut and raucous laughter. Morton says they “basically cleared the pub.”

This response is what gave the trio the idea to turn the story into something larger.

Besides Belinda, a woman who often eschews a typical greeting for stripping down to whatever lacy underwear she happens to be semi-wearing, Flintstone’s creations include the Duchess, a spurious, “deeply sexual” member of the British aristocracy, voiced with husky received pronunciation by Morton; and a Texan named Jim Sterling, whose penis enlargement surgery goes terribly awry, leaving him with a “flaky” member which spews out blue semen as “an add on.”

“I have a small breakdown in every episode,” Morton confesses.

However, the team admits some positives have come from the project as well, chief among them the connection with the audience.

“A lot of people have said they were maybe a bit prudish before — ourselves included — about talking about their sex lives and sexual antics, and this is a really good way of opening up the conversation. It’s done with humor and we hope it has made it clear that sex doesn’t have to be a really serious, earnest conversation,” Levine says.

While the trio often discuss adapting the books for the large or small screen, and have received several offers to do so, Cooper says that a live comedy special felt like a “logical first step” towards expanding the “Belinda Blinked” universe.

“With the HBO show, we can re-enact some of Dad’s stuff and see how unbelievably unsexy and, quite frankly, impossible his ideas are, but it hasn’t deviated from being its own thing. We’re being careful not to do something because we’ve been offered it, but to do it for the right reasons,” Morton says.

If Belinda and her motley cast of colleagues were to make it to film or TV in a narrative adaptation however, there would be no shortage of A-list talent gagging to jump on board.

The show counts many of Hollywood’s elite among its fans, including Michael Sheen, Rachel Bloom, Thomas Middleditch, Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Ridley, Hayley Atwell, Elijah Wood and Dame Emma Thompson, each of whom has appeared as a guest on the podcast and expressed interest in playing a different character.

“It’ll be greenlit on that alone, surely,” Morton jokes.

In the meantime, Morton, Cooper and Levine are happy to reflect on the journey that reading Flintstone’s deeply questionable, endlessly entertaining business erotica has taken them on.

“We’ve come so far with this,” Morton says. “For my Dad, a retired builder from Northern Ireland, to have his writing read out around the world by his son and his son’s friends, it’s an amazing story. I am very proud of him. I was appalled and chastened for a long time, but now I’ve come full circle, that’s what terrible porn can do to you.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Ruth Johnston Promoted to Run Content

    Ruth Johnston Promoted to Run Content Operations at Vulcan Productions

    Ruth Johnston has been promoted to general manager of Vulcan Productions, the Seattle-based company founded by the late Paul Allen and his sister, Jody Allen. Johnston will oversee all creative operations for the company that focuses on documentaries and productions that “entertain, inspire, change the way people understand and activate on the world’s toughest challenges.” [...]

  • 'My Dad Wrote a Porno' Team

    'My Dad Wrote a Porno' Team Talks Bonding Over Bad Erotica and New HBO Special

    In 2015, Jamie Morton received an email from someone named Rocky Flintstone that told him to “enjoy” the first few chapters of “Belinda Blinked,” which, upon opening the attachment, Morton discovered, was a series of erotic novels his father had penned. Rocky Flintstone was his nom de plume. “At first I thought, ‘Great, well done [...]

  • 'The Daily Show's' Gender Gap Special:

    'The Daily Show's' Desi Lydic Talks Gender Gap Special: 'The Joke Is on America'

    In 2017, the United States was ranked No. 49 on the World Economic Forum’s report on gender inequality. This finding inspired an hour-long special from “The Daily Show” during which correspondent Desi Lydic traveled to three territories ranked significantly higher than her own — Iceland, Namibia and Spain — to find out what they are [...]

  • Women Rule in Front of, Behind

    Women Reign in Front of and Behind the Camera on 'The Spanish Princess'

    “The Spanish Princess,” which premiered May 5, rounds out the Starz miniseries triptych that began in 2013 with “The White Queen” and continued four years later with “The White Princess.” The latest seven episodes revolve around Spain’s Catherine of Aragon, played by Charlotte Hope, in line to receive the highly contested throne of England in [...]

  • DSC03586.ARW

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' to Receive Designing Women Award

    The costume, makeup and design teams for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will receive the Variety Ensemble Award as part of the Designing Women Awards. New York Women in Film & Television has announced the honorees for the 20th anniversary of its Designing Women Awards, which will be co-presented by Variety for the first time on [...]

  • USC's Middle East Media Program Sparks

    USC's Middle East Media Program Sparks Inclusive Change in TV Industry

    Riyadh-born Hisham Fageeh was working as a standup comedian, with shows in the U.S. and the U.K., when he decided to venture into filmmaking. “We have to wear so many hats,” says Fageeh of the showbiz climate in his Saudi Arabia. “I started as a standup comedian and then I needed more gigs, so I [...]

  • Longtime European TV Rivals Band Together

    Longtime European TV Rivals Forge Alliances to Battle Threats From Netflix, Amazon

    In the brave new world of European TV, the old adage “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” rings true. Faced with a growing threat from the likes of Netflix and Amazon, players that once regarded each other as fierce competitors have begun forging alliances unthinkable just a few years ago. Rival channels are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad