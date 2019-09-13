×

Movistar Plus President Sergio Oslé Eyes the Bigger Picture

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hierro Movie Sergio Osle MoviStar Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Movistar+

When Movistar Plus president Sergio Oslé moved into his office, there was a painting hanging on one of the walls. He’s replaced it with a dinky basketball hoop. Though born in Spain’s Bilbao, as Spanish newspaper El Mundo once noted, there’s something distinctly non-Spanish about Oslé, who’s worked in the U.K., Brazil, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore. He is as much at home, maybe more so, talking business in English than Spanish. As befits a former McKinsey consultant, his interest is in the bigger picture as he steers Movistar Plus into the future.

That means breaking molds. Since its inception in 1990 as Canal Plus, which Movistar parent Telefonica acquired in 2014, the pay TV operator has been modeled on its French counterpart: high-priced and aimed at a large middle-class. But Spain’s middle classes are far smaller. So in June, Oslé broke with the past, launching Movistar Plus Lite, which he calls a “fairly unique, high-quality sampler,” priced at just €8 ($9) a month, targeting far broader demographics.

Related

One key strategy for Oslé, he says, is “to continue being obsessed about attracting the best talent and providing them with the environment to create truly distinctive shows.”

Yet another, with international repercussions, is to “take bold steps in gaining scale more rapidly by collaborating more closely with both international and local content providers.”

This is not about investing more money, Oslé clarifies, but rather creating a solid (beyond a one-show-deal) network of partners.

In April, Movistar Plus announced a multi-year production-distribution alliance with Germany’s Beta Film. Erotic thriller “Instinct” and fact-based “On Death Row” are both co-produced by Studiocanal, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group. France’s Arte partnered with Movistar on “Hierro,” just confirmed as Movistar Plus’ most-watched original series after 80 days. Emerging as a partner of choice of such illustrious European drama series players after only a year of releases is a noteworthy achievement. More partnerships are likely to follow.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • While at War MoviStar Plus

    Movistar Plus Moves Into Feature Films With 'While at War'

    Though set in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War, “While at War,” Movistar Plus’ first original film, “talks more about present-day Spain than the past,” says director Alejandro Amenábar. Contemporary relevance and social-issue substance are two hallmarks of Movistar Plus’ productions. Others abound in Amenábar’s movie, which plays in the main competition at the San [...]

  • Hierro Movie Sergio Osle MoviStar Plus

    Movistar Plus President Sergio Oslé Eyes the Bigger Picture

    When Movistar Plus president Sergio Oslé moved into his office, there was a painting hanging on one of the walls. He’s replaced it with a dinky basketball hoop. Though born in Spain’s Bilbao, as Spanish newspaper El Mundo once noted, there’s something distinctly non-Spanish about Oslé, who’s worked in the U.K., Brazil, Australia, Malaysia and [...]

  • The Plague Movistar Plus

    Movistar Plus Becomes a Force in Spanish Production

    Three years ago, Spain’s independent TV production sector was heading toward a crisis with ever lower profit margins. Cut to 2019, and Spain is enjoying a golden age of drama series production, while consolidating as a global production center. One major factor in the turnaround has been Movistar Plus, the pay TV unit of Telefonica. [...]

  • NBC’s ‘Downton Abbey’ Special Scores International

    NBC’s ‘Downton Abbey’ Special Scores International Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC’s behind-the-scenes glimpse of “Downton Abbey” is coming to the international market after Drive landed the distribution rights to the upcoming special. Focus Features and Carnival Films’ “Downton Abbey” movie premiered in London earlier this week and hits theaters Friday. NBC has scheduled a Sept. 19 air date in the U.S. for its one-hour behind-the-scenes [...]

  • Tracy OliverVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles,

    'First Wives Club’ Boss on Expanding the ‘Definition of Beauty’ in Television

    “Girls Trip” writer Tracy Oliver says she had a “dream situation” as the creator and executive producer of the new BET Plus comedy “First Wives Club.” “When I met with them I said, ‘I love the movie, but it’s not something I’m interested in if I can’t do it with women of color,'” Oliver said [...]

  • Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris.

    ABC News' Democratic Debate Lacked Energy and Purpose

    At long last, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren were on the same stage. And the result was a long and fairly dull evening. After two Democratic Party debate stages in which the field of candidates had been bifurcated — splitting, in both cases, the perceived frontrunners from the establishment and insurgent [...]

  • 'Mysterious Benedict Society' Adaptation Nears Series

    'Mysterious Benedict Society' Adaptation Nears Series Order at Hulu

    Hulu is set to order a series version of Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA novels “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Variety has learned. The series is described as the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad