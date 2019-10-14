×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How Mipcom is Adapting to Wider Content Offerings Through ‘The Streaming Offensive’

By

Carita's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC/Amazon

With the rise of streamers rapidly changing the television industry, it was inevitable that the biggest TV market would have to address the evolution. A year after exploring the so-called big shift in television, the theme of this year’s Mipcom conference is the Streaming Offensive, with sessions from speakers including Amazon Studios’ head of international originals James Farrell, Tubi CEO and founder Farhad Massoudi and Mipcom’s Personality of the Year, WarnerMedia Ent.’s chairman, Robert Greenblatt, who is preparing to launch HBO Max next spring.

“It was clear that this is the key topic today, and it is very important to look at that through different lenses,” says Laurine Garaude, director of Mipcom organizer Reed Midem’s television division. “Not just from the point of view of streamers, but the reaction and the response from linear channels, and the impact on production, investment and funding.”

The greatest shift that Garaude has observed in recent years is not in the number of territories represented, but how open buyers have become to programming from different cultures.

“Mipcom has always been an international market. We have a hundred countries present, and that’s not new,” she says. “What is new is the way that international content is truly traveling. I do think it’s in part a result of the streamers and the way they have created an appetite for content that comes from around the world.”

This year, 1,800 out of the 4,800 registered buyers are digital, and of those, 450 are streaming platforms. “We also have many regional platforms. That has been a growing number over the last five years,” says Garaude.

Those services need to be populated with content, which presents opportunities for distributors and content providers, particularly smaller ones, attending the market. Youngest Media, a U.K. content studio launched in 2016, whose formats include recent NBC acquisition “Small Fortune,” still finds the market instrumental.

“We find that having all our buyers and clients in the same place at the same time, whether it’s closing a deal, continuing conversations towards production or relationship conversations, is incredibly valuable,” says co-founder David Flynn.

Farrell agrees that Mipcom remains the place to reach critical mass, especially as Amazon hunts for the next wave of projects. “We’re looking for things that are really differentiated in our key countries. There are a lot of great content creators that come to Mipcom, so you want to put the word out for the kind of content we are looking for and find a way to say that to as many people as possible.” Farrell will take the stage with head of European originals Georgia Brown.

As the dynamics of dealmaking start to move away from one annual consolidated event, the object of the market, for some long-time attendees, is starting to evolve.

“A deal will close when that deal needs to close, based on when the product is available,” says Cathy Payne, CEO of Endemol Shine Intl., one of the biggest global distributors. “The reason we go to Mipcom is that it is still the biggest global trade market for television content and a good place to showcase. Often you talk about those shows that may not have been the top choices, a franchise that you think that buyers could consider, that maybe they haven’t.”

As the industry continues to change shape, Mipcom vows to keep its participants informed and engaged.

“I truly think that Mipcom is more important than ever before, because of the complexity and changing players of the market,” says Garaude. “There are no other events that bring the entire world in one place at one time. That is something that is essential today.”

More TV

  • How Mipcom is Adapting Through 'The

    How Mipcom is Adapting to Wider Content Offerings Through 'The Streaming Offensive'

    With the rise of streamers rapidly changing the television industry, it was inevitable that the biggest TV market would have to address the evolution. A year after exploring the so-called big shift in television, the theme of this year’s Mipcom conference is the Streaming Offensive, with sessions from speakers including Amazon Studios’ head of international [...]

  • Ronan Farrow Noah Oppenheim

    NBC News Rebukes Ronan Farrow: 'We Have No Secrets'

    The president of NBC News pushed back on some of the explosive claims made by journalist Ronan Farrow Monday, calling into question an allegation that the NBCUniversal news outlet knew about sexual misconduct by former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer before he was fired in 2017. “Farrow alleges there were employees who reported Lauer’s behavior prior [...]

  • Riviera and Das Boot Sky TV

    Inside Sky Studios' Plan to Be the 'Biggest European TV Producer'

    Comcast forked out $40 billion for Sky and is now backing its CEO Jeremy Darroch’s plan to turbo-charge its pipeline of originals. It has created Sky Studios and will double its programming outlay in a plan that insiders tell Variety will see it spend £1 billion ($1.2 billion) a year on original programming within five [...]

  • Jason Flemyng, Casting Director Lucinda Syson

    Jason Flemyng, Lucinda Syson Launch Film and TV Indie The Kernel Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jason Flemyng, fellow actor Ben Starr, casting director Lucinda Syson, and finance expert Cristiano D’Urso are opening The Kernel Factory, a new U.K.-based film and TV indie. Flemyng has a long list of movie credits including “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” and Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking [...]

  • ITV Wins Pre-Sales for Mipcom Drama

    Pre-Sales for 'Noughts and Crosses' Lead Scripted Deals for ITV Studios at Mipcom

    ITV Studios Global Entertainment has racked up pre-sales for its leading Mipcom title “Noughts and Crosses”, and has unveiled a number of other deals on its drama slate. “Noughts and Crosses” has been acquired by M-Net in Africa, Russia’s More TV, TVNZ in New Zealand and on BBC First across Benelux prior to its launch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad