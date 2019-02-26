×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Behind the Scenes of ‘Shallow’ and Other Key Oscar Moments

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
For editorial use only, no marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock (10118612ct)Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper91st Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock

While Hollywood debates the merits of “Green Book” as this year’s best picture Oscar winner, the rest of America is still discussing Sunday night’s showstopping number from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The “A Star Is Born” duo performed “Shallow” midway through the Academy Awards, and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about highlights.

For the Oscar producers, it was also an opportunity to do something a bit different. Rather than have someone introduce the performance, the first few notes of the song — instantly identifiable to most, given its popularity and use in “A Star Is Born’s” marketing campaign — began playing. Cooper and Gaga, sitting in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, locked hands and walked on stage.

“Nobody knew where it was going to be in the show,” Rob Mills, ABC’s senior VP of alternative series, specials, and late-night programming, told Variety. “And the fact that it came right out of a speech gave it that element of surprise. Normally, if you’re in the house, you’re going to see that Bradley and Lady Gaga aren’t in their seat. The fact they actually went from their seats to the stage up there, that surprise was so great. Obviously, the song is engineered to be one that kind of crescendos to that kind of energy. It was just electric in the house.”

As he celebrated the show’s ratings bump — up by 3.1 million viewers and 13% among adults 18-49 from last year — Mills spoke with Variety on Monday afternoon for a dive into the deep end of this year’s host-less Oscars, including the cold Queen + Adam Lambert open, Melissa McCarthy’s and Brian Tyree Henry’s elaborate costumes, and that memorable moment in the “Shallow.” Some highlights:

For editorial use only, no marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock (10112936fp) Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga 91st Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, as well as Lady Gaga, staged their “Shallow” performance themselves, working with Oscars director Glenn Weiss

“Bradley and Gaga, they really had this idea in their head of how they wanted it to be,” Mills said. “And the producers really worked step-by-step with them to make that what they were envisioning a reality… this was staying true to the spirit of the movie as well. They really wanted to kind of embody everything that the characters in the movie stood for in this three-minute number.”

Mills said it helped that Weiss was also an executive producer on this year’s Oscars, which made it easy to “meticulously work with Bradley on every element. They would walk through the whole thing and how it’s going to look and go. They really rehearsed the hell out of it, and they made it so it was just seamless. Even in rehearsal you knew, this was one of those things that’s going to be played in those montages of all-time Oscar moments.”

It also didn’t hurt that Cooper, as the director of “A Star Is Born,” and Gaga, who’s no stranger to concert staging, had the chops to do more than just show up and sing.

“That was the thing, he was able to work with Glenn and knew what he wanted to see, what the look he wanted to be,” Mills said. “That always goes a long way. And Gaga too. She has a big hand in how she stages her shows.”

Cooper, Gaga, and Weiss had been working on the number since “Shallow” first received its nomination in January, but it all came together during rehearsals over the weekend. Everything was meticulously planned out and choreographed, from the idea of facing the camera outward (with the audience behind the singers), to Cooper moving his microphone stand before sitting down next to Gaga at the piano.

Mills said it was no surprise that Cooper and Gaga got a standing ovation at the end of their number, and again when they returned to their seats from backstage. And yes, he noticed their chemistry too.

“It was definitely something you could feel in the house. It came through on the screen, it was everywhere,” he said. “There was real heat there.”

For editorial use only, no marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock (10112936bi) Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 91st Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock

Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey were given carte blanche to do as much as they wanted with the open.

No host, no problem. The “SNL” alums all have plenty of hosting experience, and were the easy choice to line up first as presenters once it was clear there would be no Oscar host this year.

“The offer was do as much or as little as you’d like to do,” Mills said. “If they had said they wanted to host nobody would have said no. Whatever they wanted to, they were always welcome. We always knew that first award was going to be somebody who doubled as a sort of host, and could give a quick two-minute comedic monologue.”

“When you don’t have a host you can give the presenters more time,” he added. “So if they’re funny and they want to use it, that’s great. That was a no-brainer. And they rose to the task of at the very least opening the show the same way you would with a great host like a Jimmy [Kimmel].”

Queen’s open might have been “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but that idea was shelved due to time constraints

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is not a short song. That’s part of the reason why Queen and Adam Lambert ultimately went with the one-two punch of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

“‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was talked about because that’s a roller coaster of a number,” Mills said. “But at the end of the day, those two songs really had the right energy and you were able to get you right into the show.”

The idea of Queen opening the show was inspired by the energy in 2017 when Justin Timberlake opened the ceremony.

“You rarely get an opportunity to organically include some music,” Mills said. “Queen had just made sense because of the movie. It was great to be able to use a rocker to open the show. It wasn’t the normal, stately opening that you normally see.”

For editorial use only, no marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock (10112936ht) Melissa McCarthy 91st Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy came up with the idea for her and Brian Tyree Henry to come out dressed in wild costumes

In presenting the Oscar for outstanding costumes, the duo paid tribute to the nominees: McCarthy wore a dress inspired by “Mary, Queen of Scots,” and was covered with stuffed rabbits as an homage to “The Favourite.” Henry, meanwhile, wore an outfit inspired by “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Black Panther,” and “Mary, Queen of Scots.”

Mills said McCarthy came up with the idea after this year’s presenters were told that, without a host, they could “go crazy if you have an idea.”

“Melissa, this was completely her idea,” Mills said. “And nobody is better at doing a straight read while being in that ridiculous costume with those stuffed animals than Melissa. Bryan completely went along for the ride. It was fantastic. That to me was a great Oscar moment.”

Besides Queen, Kendrick Lamar might have kicked off the Oscars

But ultimately, Lamar wasn’t able to make it to the show at all, which is why (as previously reported) he and SZA weren’t there to perform “All the Stars.”

“There was talk at some point that maybe it would open the show,” Mills said. “It does sound like when Kendrick is in writing and recording mode it’s hard to get out of that.”

Where’s Whoopi?

The hashtag #WheresWhoopi popped up on social media Sunday night, as some conspiracy theorists had convinced themselves that Whoopi Goldberg might show up as the Oscars’ surprise host. But Goldberg, who had previously been announced as a presenter, didn’t show up at all.

But Goldberg also hasn’t been seen on “The View” in recent days due to illness.

“She really was sick,” said Mills, who added that they wouldn’t have kept the news of an actual host secret. “Keeping things a secret doesn’t do anyone any good, trust me. If she was the host, we would have shouted it from the mountain tops.”

For editorial use only, no marketing or advertising is permitted without the prior consent of A.M.P.A.S.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock (10118612ao) Gary Oldman, Rami Malek and Allison Janney 91st Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./REX/Shutterstock

Not much was cut from the show this year, as the show had already been trimmed down to a sleek, three hour-ish run time

“This thing was cut to the bone,” Mills said. “As you saw, the only montage we had was at the beginning, and that was only 90 seconds. Everything ran according to plan. Once we got to the dress rehearsal, it became the most relaxed Oscars in years. You knew there wasn’t going to be a lot of politics, you knew how the show was going to run. For us, we knew all the beats on the show and the speeches were the only unpredictable part. It was actually kind of nice.”

Despite the high marks for the anchor-less telecast, there’s still a good possibility that a host will return next year.

“I think what you’ve learned is you don’t need to have a host just to have a host,” Mills said. “You see it works when it’s host-less, but you can’t forget how great Jimmy Kimmel did, how great Billy Crystal did, how great Johnny Carson and Bob Hope were all these years.

“Imagine, what would have happened if the whole envelopegate had happened this year and we didn’t have a host?” he added. “It’s hard to imagine that moment now without Jimmy, who was able to rein in the chaos and make light of what was a crazy situation. I think like everything, you look at what worked and what could have been better. I certainly think a host will be in the conversation for next year — but it doesn’t mean that you have to have it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More TV

  • For editorial use only, no marketing

    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Behind the Scenes of 'Shallow' and Other Key Oscar Moments

    While Hollywood debates the merits of “Green Book” as this year’s best picture Oscar winner, the rest of America is still discussing Sunday night’s showstopping number from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The “A Star Is Born” duo performed “Shallow” midway through the Academy Awards, and it was one of the night’s most buzzed-about highlights. [...]

  • Jorge Ramos Inauguration Issue

    Journalist Jorge Ramos, Univision Crew Reportedly Briefly Detained in Venezuela

    UPDATED: Ramos has reportedly been released. Journalist Jorge Ramos and his Univision crew were briefly “arbitrarily detained” at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas following an interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the Univision News Twitter account Monday, after Maduro reportedly did not like the questions he was asked. Attention: A @Univision team, headed [...]

  • Brittany Snow

    Brittany Snow to Star in Fox Pilot Based on Australian Drama 'Sisters'

    Brittany Snow has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Fox drama pilot from Annie Weisman and Jason Katims based on the Australian series “Sisters,” Variety has learned. In the Fox project, only child Julia Bechley (Snow) has her life turned upside down when it’s revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning [...]

  • AMC’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s

    AMC Network’s Streaming Service Shudder Snags Globo’s ‘The Night Shifter’

    AMC Networks streaming service Shudder has picked up horror film “The Night Shifter” from Brazilian media giant Globo TV in its continued bid to diversify and expand its programming lineup. This is AMC’s second acquisition from Globo, after 10-episode series “Supermax,” a co-production led by Globo, Argentina’s TVP, Mediaset Spain, Mexico’s TV Azteca, and Uruguayan [...]

  • "Sixteen Spanish Car Leak" -- Tim

    TV News Roundup: 'Life in Pieces' Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on CBS

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS set a new premiere date for season four of “Life in Pieces,” and HBO announced the release date for its upcoming drama series “Native Son.” CASTING As season two of “Altered Carbon” approaches, Netflix confirmed the return of Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 4: 'Big Bang Theory' Tops Scripted Competition

    With the Grammys reigning as the highest-rated and most-watched telecast the week of Feb. 4, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” was the top scripted program of the week in Live+7. After seven days of playback, “Big Bang Theory” rose 54% in adults 18-49 to a 4.0 rating and 33% in total viewers to 18.9 million. [...]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    Cobie Smulders to Star in ABC Drama Pilot 'Stumptown'

    Cobie Smulders has been cast in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot inspired by the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka, Variety has learned. The project follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only herself to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad