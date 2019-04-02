×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Killing Eve’ Boss on Why Eve and Villanelle ‘Could Die in Any Episode’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

Killing Eve’s” new head writer and executive producer Emerald Fennell took the reins of Season 2 with the attitude that both of the main characters — the titular MI6 agent (Sandra Oh) and the assassin she stabbed at the end of Season 1, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — could “die in any episode.”

“I never wanted that thing that you often have often with famous thriller characters, which is, ‘They’ll all be fine!'” Fennell tells Variety. “I think it’s really important to say, ‘OK well if this is a fight to the death, and demonstrably it is with what happened last [season], no one should feel safe.'”

Fennell notes that series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge established this kind of anti-precious approach to characters early on in the first season when she killed off Eve’s boss Frank (Darren Boyd). “The brutality of that and the fact that you never look away from it,” Fennell explains, helped exemplify that “there is a sense that both of them are getting into stuff that’s properly deadly,” which is key to keeping the tension and stakes high on such a series as “Killing Eve.”

“Otherwise we don’t believe it anymore,” she says.

Related

Fennell notes that it often common for thrillers to jump forward in time in order to skip having to watch their heroes recover from their battle wounds. But true to the subversion of the genre that “Killing Eve” started when it launched with two women in the MI6/assassin cat-and-mouse relationship, here, too, did she want to do the unexpected.

“Immediately the thing I was interested in after Episode 8 of Season 1 was, ‘What the f— does Villanelle do when her power’s been taken away? And what on Earth does Eve do the moment she’s done something completely unfathomable?'” Fennell says. “I felt very strongly about seeing that immediate fallout.”

This led her to pick up the second season premiere mere seconds after the first season finale left off. While Fennell admits she would have liked to keep it a secret from the audience as to whether or not Villanelle was alive, that was impossible when trying to market the new season. But while the audience knows she survived, Villanelle is in the wind, and because of that Eve is unsure whether or not her wound was fatal.

“We couldn’t cheat around the fact that Villanelle is bleeding to death,” Fennell says, noting that a lot of the early part of the second season will be about how she copes with people looking for her when she is not operating at her best. “In the end what we ended up doing was making a virtue of something that usually would be admin in any other thriller. In any other thriller it would have been about getting Villanelle back to her sexiest point again.”

Additionally, Fennell says that “assassins have the shortest sell-by dates” and often when one is getting “close to 30, they get more reckless.” But Villanelle’s injury should knock her down a peg or two in thinking she is untouchable.

“If you are immortal, which is what Villanelle was in Season 1 and has been her whole life, what does it feel like when you’re suddenly mortal and at the mercy of people who are beneath you in every way?” she says.

Meanwhile, for Eve, one of the first things Fennell says she thought about when breaking story for the second season was “What do you do when you have got blood under your fingernails and are in Paris and you’ve got to get home?”

Fennell, who spent some time living in Paris herself, recalls times she would be on the train “hungover, let’s say, and maybe full of a bit of remorse.” That led her to view Eve’s post-stabbing mood as “the worst hangover ever.”

“This is the morning after you’ve done something unforgivable and you have to go home and face the music,” Fennell says of where the second season premiere picks up with the titular character.

“Killing Eve” Season 2 premieres April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America and AMC.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • The Umbrella Academy review

    'Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a second season, Variety has learned. Season 1 cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will all reprise their roles in Season 2. In addition, Steve Blackman will return as showrunner. The second season, which will consist of 10 [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

    Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing. The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal [...]

  • Screenwriter Marjan Alcevski Talks About HBO

    HBO Europe’s ‘Success’: Marjan Alcevski on Sexism, Working with HBO

    HBO Europe’s ‘Success,’ its first HBO Adria original, directed by Academy Award-winner Danis Tanovic (“No Man’s Land”), kicks off with a life management guru, Kiki, on stage, under a dazzling spotlight, lecturing to an unseen audience on “six steps to success.” “First, they fired me for having a sick son, not being able to work [...]

  • 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Finale Is

    'Walking Dead' Season 9 Finale Is Lowest-Rated in Series History

    The Season 9 finale of “The Walking Dead” was the lowest-rated finale the show has ever had. In the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, Sunday’s finale averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers. In fairness, that is up over 20% in both measures compared to last week’s episode and is in line [...]

  • MipTV: 'The Life of Earth from

    MipTV: 'The Life of Earth From Space' Heads to Europe

    Zee’s Global Content Hub has announced the first European deals for its blue-chip documentary “The Life of Earth From Space.” RTL’s pay-TV service Geo TV will show the documentary in Germany, while Discovery has taken it for its U.K., Spain and Benelux channels. Other buyers include Planete + for France and Africa, NRK for Norway, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad