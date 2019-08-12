×

‘I Ship It’ Team Talks Migrating ‘Fangirl Fantasy’ Digital Series to CW: ‘It is Familiar to Our People’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
I Ship It -- "Somewhere Magical" -- Image Number: SHP02_0005r.jpg -- Pictured: Helen Highfield as Ella -- Photo: The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CW

Following in the footsteps of “Backpackers” and “Significant Mother,” Yulin Kuang’s “I Ship It” was developed for digital platform CW Seed but, come August 19 after two seasons of streaming, will receive a linear run on the CW network proper.

“We have conversations early on with both the production companies and the creators about, ‘Your show has the potential to go to broadcast,'” Rick Haskins, executive vice president, marketing and digital programs, The CW, tells Variety. “And so what we try to do is set some parameters around it that would allow it to go to broadcast.”

Some of those parameters are content based, as Haskins shares that “comedies and musicals probably have a better chance than e-sports, because of the nature of those shows.” But they are also cognizant of making them “different enough [to CW shows] that they have their own identity and hopefully bring in their own audience,” he continues.

Related

“We are buying differently. We do have an eye on the shows that are on the CW [and] how is it that we can use the power of our social media of the shows on CW to help launch these new shows?”

But once a show launches on CW Seed, how it performs, not only with streaming numbers but also reactions on social media, becomes essential in determining its chances for migration, in addition to renewal. “If we start seeing really great reactions, it really does say A) we’re happy that people are enjoying it, but B) we’re wondering if there is an opportunity to expand it to broadcast as well,” Haskins says.

In the case of “I Ship It,” which is centered on a fangirl (Ella, played by Helen Highfield), there are creative elements that should make it attractive to some of the CW’s series’ audiences.

As Haskins points out, the shipping element is something “all of our shows are doing constantly, whether it be ‘Arrow’ or ‘Riverdale,’ so it is familiar to our people.” And because the show also incorporates musical elements, there may be a “halo effect” from the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” audience “that we can take advantage of. We know of our current social media what resonated with that audience, so what we can do is still reach out to those audiences and say, ‘If you love ‘Crazy Ex,’ you’re going to love this as well,'” Haskins explains.

“I Ship It” first started as a short film, to which Kuang felt creatively tied for the first season of the digital series. That season followed Ella as she was obsessed with nerd rock and started a band. But Kuang she got the call that CW Seed wanted a second season, she said, “Yes, I would love to, but can we do it all over again?” Kuang recalls.

“In every iteration of it, it’s a fangirl story [but] I’m not a musician — it’s the great tragedy of my life that I have no musical talent. I didn’t know that world as well,” she continues. Instead, she wanted to draw on her own experiences of starting as a fan fiction writer to “provide a roadmap for my former self of how you go from being a fangirl to being a creator in your own right.”

Therefore, the second season opens on Ella writing fan fiction for her favorite television show, only to see her get a job on that show soon enough. The journey was not ripped from Kuang’s own life (she started as a NBC Page and made videos on the side), but she wanted to marry elements of the kind of personality one needs to have to succeed in this business with a bit of a heightened storyline.

“My personal origin story,” Kuang says, “is creating your own power structure when the existing ones fail you. But that would be a very different show. This is a fangirl fantasy, so I wanted to give her the fantasy version of what happens when you’re bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and fresh off the plane in L.A.”

Kuang created a much more detailed world for the second season of the show, including creating a show bible for the show-within-the-show and making sure that her room broke stories for that show so that when characters referenced storylines they would make sense. That world was inspired by the shows Kuang had grown up with, such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” with “nods to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Charmed,'” she says, but she also wanted to complicate Ella’s non-work life, as well.

“I love a good will-they-won’t-they. It’s always fun to bring people together and then rip them apart; I think that’s the fun part of shipping. And I remember when we first got in the room for Season 2, we were like, ‘It’s a show called “I Ship It” and it’s about fandom and all of those things, but there’s not really a way to ship if it’s just one person. Shipping implies a preference, which implies a choice.’ And so we expanded it to include another love interest,” she says.

While Kuang says that from the start of the first season “there was always hope” the show could move to the CW, it was never a guarantee, so creatively she and her writers’ room focused on satisfying the digital audience first, knowing it was definitely going to live there.

The second season of “I Ship It” launched first on CW Seed this spring and will return to that platform after the episodes air linearly on the CW. Both Kuang and Haskins say they are treating the linear run as a chance to bring a new audience to the show through the new platform. In order to do so, Haskins says it’s all about pushing content out on social media, as well as “doing a robust promotion on linear to let them know it’s there.”

This is not a foreign strategy to how the network promotes its new shows in general, but it has the added challenge of effectively having to create a second campaign, as the assets created for the CW Seed launch have already been in circulation and may not speak to the CW audience the same way.

“There is still an element of educating people about our show at this point,” Kuang says, adding that she does have full music videos for “I Ship It” that can be beneficial social assets to help entice an audience to tune in but that they didn’t create supplemental content such as an episode of the show-within-the-show. “My mission in going to broadcast is reaching that aspiring Hollywood fangirl audience.”

This launch strategy is also in-line with shows such as “Significant Mother” in 2015. But in those four short years, viewing patterns have changed and the original content landscape has increased dramatically. Haskins admits they can’t use a show such as “Significant Mother” as a benchmark of success. “You have to treat it as its own unique property,” he says of Seed-to-CW projects. “It may do a lower number [now], but if it brings in new viewers, I’m fine with that.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • NBA Sets Earlier Start Times for

    NBA Sets Earlier Start Times for TV Doubleheaders

    The National Basketball Association wants to cut down on cases of post-midnight dribbling. The league and its two national TV partners, ESPN and WarnerMedia, have struck a new arrangement for many of the times the two media companies televise doubleheaders, according to people familiar with the matter. In an effort to offer fans a wider [...]

  • Elite Grown-ish Gen Z TV

    How 'The Society,' 'Grown-ish,' 'Elite' Approach Authenticity of Gen Z Storytelling

    Blair Waldorf may have navigated sex scandals clad in Coco Chanel in “Gossip Girl,” but she never spent her nights swiping on Grindr, like “Euphoria’s” Jules (Hunter Schafer). Teen drama has permeated TV for more than 30 years and writers have always dramatized teenager turmoil in a way that’s arguably more sophisticated than what most [...]

  • Laura Linney Ozark and Sandra Oh

    Emmys 2019: Making the Case for Laura Linney and Sandra Oh for Lead Drama Actress

    There’s a wide variety of great roles for lead actresses in this age of peak TV, and this year’s drama Emmy nominations prove that. Emilia Clarke is living out her best fantasy in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” while Mandy Moore tugs at the heartstrings on NBC’s “This Is Us.” Robin Wright on Netflix’s “House of [...]

  • Craig Mazan Writers Office

    How the Past Inspires Craig Mazin's Pasadena Writer's Office

    After “Chernobyl,” Craig Mazin expanded his creative partnerships, which required him to move offices in Old Town Pasadena to accommodate a growing staff. In addition to only being “essentially 13 minutes from my house,” Mazin says he likes that pocket of town because of the older architecture that often includes exposed brick. “It’s funky, and [...]

  • Nathan FielderThe Contenders Emmys presented by

    Nathan Fielder Sets HBO Overall Deal, Docu-Series and Comedy Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nathan Fielder has signed a one year overall deal at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, Fielder will serve as executive producer on”How To…With John Wilson,” which has been ordered to series at HBO, and an untitled comedy pilot in which Fielder will star as well as write and direct. “How To…With John Wilson” [...]

  • Veep HBO

    Celebrating Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Emmy's Comedy Queen (Column)

    Let’s take a moment to give Julia Louis-Dreyfus some much-deserved praise. As HBO’s “Veep” ends its run — and aims to add a coda to its already amazing haul over the years at the Emmys — the actress is poised to make history one more time this September. All signs point to another win in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad