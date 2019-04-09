×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘La Sala’ and ‘Hierro’ Broke the Mold of Spanish TV Productions

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hierro La Sala Spanish TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of MipTV

Until recently, when a Spanish TV operator put up 100% finance, it retained nearly 100% of rights. Now, no one size fits all. Variety analyzes two projects that break the mold in Spain.

La Sala

Police TV thriller “La Sala” (The Room) shows three production companies greenlighting a TV project without TV network support — unthinkable until recently. Madrid-based Isla Audiovisual, creator of the CW’s “Star Crossed,” and Canary Islands’ CanCan and Funwood Media teamed to develop the series with their own creative and executive resources.

Producers pitched the script to TF1’s Newen, who put up financing against the series’ future international distribution. They pre-sold Spanish SVOD to HBO España, and free-to-air TV rights to the regional pubcasters association Forta.

Directed by César Arriero and Manuel Sanabria, “La Sala” shot entirely in Gran Canaria, tapping into Canary Islands’ 45% tax credits for private investment in Spanish productions.

That helped cut the episodes’ cost to just half that of a mid-budget Spanish TV drama, says Isla Audiovisual CEO, Víctor García.

Related

Toplining Francesc Garrido (“I Know Who You Are”), the series revolves around a seasoned police inspector who kills his boss and is interrogated by a young journalist.

“La Sala’s” partners are now working on new TV drama projects with the same production model, but more ambitious budgets.

“The business is not in content productions, it is in their IP,” García concludes.

 

Hierro

Set-up at Galicia’s Portocabo, TV thriller “Hierro” marks the first TV drama co-produced by Telefonica-owned Movistar +.

A project award winner at Berlinale’s 2015 CoPro Series, “Hierro” premiered at Series Manía on March 26.

Created by Pepe Coira and directed by Jorge Coira, the series is a noir set on the volcanic Canary Island of El Hierro. It follows a judge (Candela Peña) investigating a murder whose prime suspect is a shady local entrepreneur (Darío Grandinetti). Filming in the Canary Islands, the “Hierro” production tapped into attractive fiscal incentives.

“When we first pitched ‘Hierro,’ Spanish TV operators didn’t need to look for creative or economic synergies,” says Portocabo founder Alfonso Blanco.

In 2017, Movistar +, French-German broadcaster Arte, and Lagardére Group’s Atlantique Productions inked a co-development agreement. As “Hierro” co-producers, all four partners share IP.

“Now all TV operators are willing to sit down and talk about co-production,” Blanco says.
Banijay Rights handles international sales. Movistar + will release “Hierro” simultaneously on June 7 in Spain and Latin America.

Last year, Portocabo also co-produced the European remake of Japanese hit series “Miracle Tunes,” teaming with Mediaset Italia. New business opportunities are opening up for Spain’s middle class of TV production companies.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter

    Entertainment Trends, Changes, Digital Build - Per Eurodata TV

    CANNES — Everybody may still be waiting for the Next Big Thing. That doesn’t mean, however, that unscripted is currently dead in the waters. Entertainment currently accounts for 35% of primetime schedules, in 11 key territories surveyed by Mediametrie’s Entertainment Report for 2018, Avril Blondelot, Eurodata TV head of content insight, said Sunday at a [...]

  • ‘Over And Out’s’ Adele Vuko, Christian

    ‘Over and Out’ Creators Vuko and Van Vuuren on Rearing After the Apocalypse

    Created, written and starred by real-life husband and wife team Adele Vuko and Christiaan Van Vuuren, directed by Van Vuuren’s brother Connor, and featuring the couple’s own children in key roles, Australian zom-com “Over and Out” features as one of Canneseries best-buzzed titles in the short-form competition. The series’ five, five-minute episodes follow Lewis and [...]

  • 45 Revolutions Dangerous Moms

    Hot Titles From Spain's TV Production Sector

    45 REVOLUTIONS (Atresmedia, Bambú Producciones) The birth of a new rock record label in Spain’s conservative early ’60s. SA: A3Media Sales COSTA DEL SOL BRIGADE (Mediaset, Warner Bros. ITVP Spain, Netflix) A MipDrama Buyers’ Summit entry. A facts-inspired cop thriller chronicling an early Spanish anti-narcotics squad. SA: Warner Bros. ITVP Spain DANGEROUS MOMS (Mediaset, Producciones [...]

  • Hierro La Sala Spanish TV

    How 'La Sala' and 'Hierro' Broke the Mold of Spanish TV Productions

    Until recently, when a Spanish TV operator put up 100% finance, it retained nearly 100% of rights. Now, no one size fits all. Variety analyzes two projects that break the mold in Spain. “La Sala” Police TV thriller “La Sala” (The Room) shows three production companies greenlighting a TV project without TV network support — [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    Spain's TV Production Boom Sends Ripples Through Industry

    Never has Spanish TV drama production been so vibrant. Over the past 12 months, “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) and “Elite” became global sensations via Netflix, building on the success of previous series (“Grand Hotel,” “Velvet”) that demonstrated a never-seen-before appetite for Spanish originals. Netflix is opening the doors of its first European production [...]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild, Agents Resume Meeting on Tightened Rules

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood agents are holding their first meeting since agreeing to a six-day delay on implementing tightened rules on agents. The meeting took place Monday afternoon at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles, two days after the two sides averted a potentially chaotic scenario that would have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad