Hot Titles From Spain's TV Production Sector

45 Revolutions Dangerous Moms
CREDIT: Courtesy of MipTV

45 REVOLUTIONS
(Atresmedia, Bambú Producciones)
The birth of a new rock record label in Spain’s conservative early ’60s.
SA: A3Media Sales

COSTA DEL SOL BRIGADE
(Mediaset, Warner Bros. ITVP Spain, Netflix)
A MipDrama Buyers’ Summit entry. A facts-inspired cop thriller chronicling an early Spanish anti-narcotics squad.
SA: Warner Bros. ITVP Spain

DANGEROUS MOMS
(Mediaset, Producciones Mandarina)
A black crime farce in which four mothers are embroiled in accidental murder. Mediaset’s second MipDrama Summit contender.
SA: Mediterráneo

GARBO, THE SPY WHO DOUBLE-CROSSED HITLER
(Portocabo, Vaca Films, Fearless Minds, Banijay Studios France)
Historical thriller mini-series inspired by the extraordinary life of WWII double agent Juan Pujol. Development

HIERRO
(Movistar +, Arte France, Portocabo, Atlantique Productions)
The first Movistar + international co-production; a murder investigation set against spectacular landscapes of the titular Atlantic isle.
SA: Banijay Rights.

INSTINTO
(Movistar +, Bambú Producciones)
An erotic thriller starring Mario Casas (“The 33”). Sold to Amazon in Latin America.
SA: Studiocanal.

LA SALA
(Isla Audiovisual, Funwood Media, Can Can)
Cop thriller following a police inspector who unexpectedly kills his boss and friend.
SA: Newen Distribution.

LITTLE COINCIDENCES
(Onza Entertainment, Atresmedia Studios, Medio Limon)
Amazon Prime Video’s first fiction series in Spain is an atypical romantic comedy.
SA: Onza Distribution

MERCILESS FLOWERS
(CTV)
Juan Galiñanes directs a drama series about three rural women planning a bank heist. In development.

MIND FORWARD
(Somadrome, Agallas Films, Kwanza, Portugal)
A France-Spain-Portugal documentary co-production exploring the fast evolution of “neurorights.”
SA: Kwanza

ON THE DEATH ROW
(Movistar +, Bambú Producciones)
The real life story of Pablo Ibar, found guilty of triple homicide in Florida in 1994. Miguel Angel Silvestre (“Sense8”) plays Ibar, Carlos Marqués Marcet (“10,000 Km”) directs.
SA: Studiocanal

PERFECT LIFE
(Movistar +, Corte y Confección de películas)
Director-actress Leticia Dolera (“[REC]³: Genesis”) directs a dramedy following three women in crisis. Selected for Canneseries.
SA: Beta Film.

PROMISES OF SAND
(Atlantia Media, RTVE)
This pushed-to-the-limit friendship and love story about an NGO worker who was shot in Tunisia.

PANDA & KRASH
(Imira, Fun Union)
An edutainment toon series from Imira, following Krash, an impulsive rabbit and a loyal panda who come to life every night in a toy store.
SA: Imira

ROLLER GIRLS
(TV3, Brutal Media)
A gaggle of teen girls, all roller hockey players, confront their day-to-day challenges through the sport. Kiko Claverol directs.
SA TV3

SQUISH
(Cottonwood Media, Planeta Junior, Gulli)
Emmy-nominated John Derevlany directs the adventures of a Twinkie-eating grade school amoeba, teaming Spain’s Planeta Junior with France’s Cottonwood Media and Gulli.
SA: Federation Entertainment, Planeta Junior

STATE SECRETS
(Mediaset, Melodía Producciones)
Political thriller about an assassination attempt on a Spanish prime minister. Airs during primetime on Telecinco.
SA: Mediterráneo

THE HUNT. MONTEPERDIDO
(DL/Magnolia, RTVE)
Based on Agustín Martínez’s best-selling novel, a psychological thriller about two families coming to terms with the disappearance of
two 11-year-old girls.

THE LUNNIS AND THE GREAT FAIRY TALE ADVENTURES
(RTVE, Tandem Films, Enrique Cerezo PC, Pampa Films, Non Stop Digital, In Post We Trust, Mediabyte)

A feature adaptation of RTVE’s pre-school children’s puppet/live action hit show “The Lunnis,” directed by Juan Pablo Buscarini (“The Hairy Tooth Fairy”).
SA: Filmax

THE MIRAMAR MURDERS
(La Claqueta, Irosoin)
Manuel Martín Cuenca, a Toronto Fipresci Prize winner for “The Motive,” and Hernán Zin direct a doc series about the Miramar triple homicide.
SA: Filmax

TODO POR EL JUEGO
(Mediapro, DirecTV)
A soccer club drama thriller penned by Eduardo Sacheri (“The Secret in Their Eyes”). Daniel Calparsoro (“Invasor”) directs.
SA: Imagina Intl. Sales

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY
(Arca Audiovisual, Filmax)
Season two of the latest hit from Pau Freixas and Iván Mercadé (“Red Band Society”), a suspense dramedy about courageous mothers, adopted children and dim-witted widows.
SA: Filmax

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
(Movistar +, Mod Producciones)
Directed by Mariano Barroso (“Washington Wolves”), an acclaimed social thriller and love story unfolding down the years from Spain’s ’60s.
SA: Beta Film

  45 Revolutions Dangerous Moms

