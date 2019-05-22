×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guy Fieri Talks Walk of Fame Honor and Work That ‘Cuts Through All the Celebrity Bulls—‘

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guy Fieri Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Courtesy of Food Network

Chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur Guy Fieri has a self-titled hit Food Network series (“Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”) in production, but it’s far from the only thing he’s looking forward to this year.

On May 22 the shock-haired celeb chef — only the third in his field behind Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay — will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“I couldn’t have dreamed this big. This is out of the stratosphere of dreaming,” says the Emmy-nominated producer and star of such shows as “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Big Project.”

Fieri has been a Food Network staple since his 2006 win on “Food Network Star.” His series “Guy’s Big Bite” premiered that year, and was followed by “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” — a potent combination of road tripping and eating — in 2007. That regular, blue-collar dude that people immediately wanted to talk to, and who drives that killer Chevy, has been working — hard. He started in the food world when he was only 10 and launched a pretzel vending cart. Later he added dimension to his food knowledge as an exchange student in France, and has traveled extensively in the service of discovering food. He’s opened many eateries since his first one in 1996 in Santa Rosa, Calif., his hometown. Fieri’s enthusiasm for food — and for life — is a big reason for his TV success.

“I’m not a TV person. I was never groomed for this — I think what people get is that I am the same guy; I am just being Guy,” he says.

Related

He gives his executive producer Mark Dissin credit for finding his voice. “Mark was one of the first producers I ever worked with. Mark was such a great mentor because he was very interested in me being me.”

Although Fieri recalls telling Dissin he didn’t “want to sound like a dumbass,” Dissin told Fieri to trust him — “I’ll tell you if you sound like a dumbass. Otherwise, say it the way you wanna say it.”

Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery, who oversees Food Network, in addition to other networks including HGTV and Cooking Channel, says Fieri’s shows have “a very unique and valuable attribute,” in that they can repeat the shows multiple times but people still want to watch them. The reason? “He takes you on a journey,” she says.

Fieri believes that besides good food, a show needs “good stories. There’s places that are blowing up with Yelp reviews and write-in from fans. But it’s gotta have a story to tell.”

Now, Fieri seems to be everywhere all at once: hosting shows, developing shows, making guest appearances.

Fieri, left, makes all kinds of food accessible to millions through multiple series on the Food Network.
Courtesy of Michael Moriatis/Food Network

“You take a meeting with him and he gives you the ideas that he’s been sitting on for weeks,” Finch says. “He’s remarkable at spotting talent. He mentors them; he coaches them on camera.”

Fieri may have come far since his humble beginnings as a child pretzel vendor, but he still stays true to his roots. For instance, he still lives in his hometown of Santa Rosa, and when, in 2017, one of the worst wildfires in California devastated that community and the surrounding ones, he helped feed local families and first responders.

“We are more powerful united as a community and have the ability to conquer and overcome. What I saw was mankind at its best,” he says.

It was hardly the first time he got involved in such a cause. After a tragic
fire in Redding, Calif., in 2018, Fieri recalls calling “up all my buddies” to
serve food up there, as well.

“You know when you’re cranking out 5,000, 10,000 meals a day it cuts through all the celebrity bulls—,” he says.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Why Sacha Baron Cohen Credits Donald Trump for ‘Who Is America?’

    Over the course of history, comedians have shared their take on current events with biting commentary on everything from class and gender to fashion and politics, and the current presidential administration is definitely no exception — with President Donald Trump regularly lampooned on shows like “Saturday Night Live” and by late-night TV hosts. But when [...]

  • Susan Rovner, Brett Paul Named Presidents

    Susan Rovner, Brett Paul Named Presidents of Warner Bros. Television

    Longtime television executives Susan Rovner and Brett Paul have been tapped to become presidents of Warner Bros. Television, ascending from their most recent roles as executive VPs of the studio. This means that they will continue to do double duty, simultaneously serving as presidents of Warner Horizon Scripted Television, roles they have occupied since 2014. [...]

  • Netflix Orders Japanese Animated Series 'Dino

    Netflix Orders Animated Series 'Dino Girl Gauko' From Japan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has ordered a new kids animated series, “Dino Girl Gauko,” Variety has learned. The program is from creator and showrunner Akira Shigino, who previously served as a director on a number of popular Japanese animated TV series, including “Crayon Shin-chan,” “Line Town,” “Osomatsu-kun,” and a remake of “Yatterman.” The comedy series is set in [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    TV's Upfront Market May Be More Complex Than Networks Expected (EXCLUSIVE)

    TV’s “upfront” ad-sales market has started to simmer. What will be required to bring it to full boil? TV networks and media buyers hope to answer that question in coming weeks – if not days. In this annual market for advance commitments to buy commercial time, Madison Avenue and TV sales executives haggle over the [...]

  • The Rook

    'The Rook,' Shondaland, Ted Sarandos Among Programming for SeriesFest 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fifth edition of SeriesFest will deliver panels and programming designed to celebrate individual talent as well as companies who are “taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling.” On the linup is Starz’s upcoming supernatural thriller “The Rook,” a panel with the creatives behind Shondaland, a look at LGBTQ representation on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad