×

‘GLOW’ Team Talks Re-Creating 1980s Las Vegas as a ‘Claustrophobic Place’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Glow TV Show Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Las Vegas is a “city that erases itself and builds itself anew to keep up with the times and the consumerism,” says “GLOW” co-creator and co-showrunner Carly Mensch. So when she and co-creator and co-showrunner Liz Flahive decided to set their 1980s women’s wrestling comedy in Sin City for its third season, they knew production would have to rebuild the Vegas of that era rather than finding a way to shoot today’s iteration.

“We wanted Vegas to be this claustrophobic place — especially the hotel, in terms of people living on top of each other, living where they work. They’re all eating together; there’s no air,” Flahive says.

After meticulous research with Vegas historians and the show’s location scouts, the team found a hotel by the airport in Ontario, Calif., that had the right architecture, as well as some key structural elements they wanted to use: a marquee, the lobby, a restaurant and a pool and hot-tub area.

Related

Other integral sets were built on soundstages, including the interiors of hotel rooms, hallways, the penthouse suite, the elevator, the showroom and backstage. All required production designer Todd Fjelsted and his team to bring in specific period-accurate touches for the fictional Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino.

Slot machines and roulette tables were found items, and on one occasion, Fjelsted was able to recycle a Season 2 design. “The backstage area was a completely reconstructed version of Sam’s office at the gym,” he says. “We have so much in storage, so many materials, it was a matter of repainting, reworking and redressing.”

Since so much of the third season is spent with the women of the show-within-the-show getting ready for their nightly performances and making major decisions backstage, Fjelsted says it was important to make sure that space felt “intimate and solid” and allowed “the characters to pop forward” while within it.

Leading with character also proved key when Fjelsted was creating the color palette for the season.

“There’s not a single set we ever saw before, so we didn’t want it to be a complete rebrand and be too jarring,” he says. “The primary way to make that blend work seamlessly was with costuming. Obviously we’re familiar with these characters and certain repeat props, and we didn’t want to impede the colors. It was a matter of finding ways to work with them organically.
For instance, if we wanted to do something in red, instead of going bright red, you go mauve.”

Designed to be a “hodgepodge of generalized Asian influence,” the Fan-Tan mixes design elements from cultures including Japanese, Thai and Chinese, and was created as an off-Strip hotel. This meant Fjelsted wanted the Strip to be visible from certain window views within the sets he was building.

Instead of relying on post-production for a composite, the designer worked with MiniWorld Studios to create a miniature version of the Las Vegas Strip. They “programmed millions of tiny LED lights to act exactly like the bulbs in the neon lights on the Strip in the ’80s,” he says, adding that the lights were operated by a practical computer system on set. “I think the only VFX were to remove cellphone towers in the background of some shots.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the

    Emmys: Fox Confirms This Year's Awards Show Won't Have a Host

    There will be no host on this year’s Primetime Emmy telecast. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed the news on Wednesday morning during the network’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. Variety first reported in June that the network, producers and Television Academy were leaning toward going host-less with this year’s ceremony. And [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey David Makes Man

    Oprah Winfrey Recalls First Time Toni Morrison Was a Guest on Her Show

    “The very first time I had her on the Oprah show, she said to me, ‘I’ve always known I was gallant.’ I was like ‘Who the hell knows they’re gallant?'” Oprah Winfrey told reporters of her late friend and creative collaborator Toni Morrison on Tuesday night at the premiere of OWN’s original series “David Makes [...]

  • Jeff Davis

    'Criminal Minds' Creator Jeff Davis Inks Overall Deal With Fox Entertainment

    Jeff Davis has signed an exclusive broadcast-only overall deal with Fox Entertainment. This marks the first such deal for Fox since the broadcaster became a standalone entity following the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. “Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows – from character-driven [...]

  • Glow TV Show Netflix

    'GLOW' Team Talks Re-Creating 1980s Las Vegas as a 'Claustrophobic Place'

    Las Vegas is a “city that erases itself and builds itself anew to keep up with the times and the consumerism,” says “GLOW” co-creator and co-showrunner Carly Mensch. So when she and co-creator and co-showrunner Liz Flahive decided to set their 1980s women’s wrestling comedy in Sin City for its third season, they knew production [...]

  • Nancy Drew Bat Woman the CW

    The CW Looks to the Future as Its Parent Companies Evolve

    It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]

  • Amy Carney Fox Entertainment

    Fox Entertainment Names Amy Carney Chief Operating Officer

    Amy Carney, most recently Sony Picture Television’s head of ad sales, strategy and research, has been appointed chief operating officer for Fox Entertainment. There she will oversee research, strategy and operations for the company. “I’m pleased to welcome Amy to FOX Entertainment. She’s a smart, sophisticated leader whose passion and professionalism I’ve admired for years,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad