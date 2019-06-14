×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

From Alan Yang to Tanya Saracho, Showrunners Find New Rewards in Directing

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alan Yang directing Forever
CREDIT: Courtesy of Colleen Hayes/Amazon

Film is often referred to as a director’s medium, while in television the writer, or at least the showrunner, is the one with the most control. Some select few, though, give themselves the opportunity to be hybrids, not only crafting the story on the page but also stepping behind the camera to shape notable episodes of their shows visually.

Directing, says Alan Yang, “is really having a vision, having a specific tone and world and story in mind, and communicating that vision to a team of expert people who can execute that vision for you and with you. And that feels so much like the job of running a show as well, so they go hand-in-hand.”

Yang recently directed a handful of episodes of his Amazon comedy “Forever,” including the pivotal premiere and finale, as well as the stand-alone, multi-year-spanning “Andre and Sarah” episode. Yang was able to balance his time helming multiple episodes in great part, he says, because he had the “boon of a shorter episode order.” His Maya Rudolph- and Fred Armisen- starrer was eight episodes, and that meant he and co-creator Matt Hubbard “strove to write all of the scripts and be done with all of them before we shot a frame of the show.”

Related

As he was then prepping to direct the premiere episode, he already “knew what the last frame of the last episode was,” he says, which helped carry a cohesive thread.

But for many showrunners who work on the broadcast or even cable schedule, it is the finale episode that offers the greatest options for directing. Such episodes come at the end of the production schedule, when a showrunner’s notes on previous scripts and cuts are close to wrapped.

From a creative standpoint, finales also allow the scribe to punctuate particularly strong emotional moments for the characters.

This proved key for Tanya Saracho, creator and showrunner of Starz’s “Vida,” who made her directorial debut with the second season finale. Her season was scheduled so they shot all the episodes first, in chronological order, and then moved into the editing room to begin the post-production process in chronological order, as well. She also wrote the finale episode, which she says “streamlined” the process for decision-making.

“There’s no middle person there,” she says. “When they’d say, ‘Can we go half an hour longer?’ I would just say yes.”

Ultimately the helmer has to carry out the showrunner’s vision and often takes time to show the showrunner options and get notes.

“When someone comes in for one block or one episode, you do have to set them up so much,” says Saracho. “For us, we always end on a female’s point of view, and sometimes they plan it for the best look or the best acting or the way the set is, but we always have to end it on one of the leads. That’s something that has to get explained.”

But when the director and the showrunner are one and the same, it takes less time to explain plans to the cast and crew.

“We developed a shorthand of understanding what shots I’m going to select, what my taste is,” says Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator and showrunner of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” who directed all four of the show’s finales, including this year’s series-ender.

Showrunner-directors have longer-term relationships with their actors, and that makes it easier to carve out performances, too, Saracho says.

Directing can also teach showrunners about the nuances of their own shows.

“A lot of times producers give notes on things they’ve never had to make work,” McKenna says. “It’s similar to how writers get notes from the network, and they’re maybe not speaking to you in a language you understand. Over time you learn how to translate that into what your action items are, but I felt like for me to really communicate it helps to have the experience. You just get a lot more of a sense of how best to help the people who are working there.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More TV

  • Alan Yang directing Forever

    From Alan Yang to Tanya Saracho, Showrunners Find New Rewards in Directing

    Film is often referred to as a director’s medium, while in television the writer, or at least the showrunner, is the one with the most control. Some select few, though, give themselves the opportunity to be hybrids, not only crafting the story on the page but also stepping behind the camera to shape notable episodes [...]

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6 Dunks on Competition

    Last night’s sixth and final game of the 2019 NBA finals ended in a historic victory for the Toronto Raptors. The Canadian team became the first from outside the United States to claim the title, beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 in a tense game. In terms of the ratings, Game 6 on [...]

  • Lena Dunham Once Upon a Time

    Lena Dunham to Direct HBO High-Finance Drama ‘Industry’

    Lena Dunham will direct and executive produce “Industry” for HBO, an eight-part series following a group of twenty-somethings breaking into the world of international finance. Variety reported in late 2017 that Jane Tranter’s Bad Wolf production company (“His Dark Materials”) was developing the show for HBO. The premium cabler has now given it a green [...]

  • Russian Doll Dead to Me

    From 'Russian Doll' to 'Vida': Exploring the Blurry Genre Lines of Peak TV

    Just as in those 1970s-era Reese’s peanut-butter cups commercials — “You got peanut butter on my chocolate!” “You got chocolate in my peanut butter!” — comedy and drama are commingling more than ever in the age of peak TV. But such blurring of lines can cause complications when it comes to pitching and marketing series, [...]

  • Seven Takeaways from Variety’s European TV

    Seven Takeaways from Variety’s European TV Summit

    At Variety’s first European TV Summit on Thursday, held at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, headline speakers Ricky Gervais, the creator of global successes including “The Office” and “Afterlife,” and Sharon Horgan, the force behind hit comedies “Catastrophe” and “Divorce,” shared their insights, alongside a host of industry leaders. Here are some of the takeaways. MAKE [...]

  • Catastrophe

    Sharon Horgan on Her Female-Dominated Company and 'Catastrophe's' Ambiguous End

    From unemployed actress to now a hot commodity, Sharon Horgan is riding a wave of creative success that includes the recently concluded hit show “Catastrophe,” a deal with Amazon Studios and a busy production company, Merman, that’s female-dominated and gets “more interesting stories because of it.” “It was completely deliberate,” Horgan said of the choice [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad