×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys 2019: How New Music Category Puts Docus on Equal Footing With Fictional Fare

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Price Ellie Goulding our Planet Score
CREDIT: Courtesy of Conor McDonnell/Netflix

For years, music in documentary and nonfiction programming competed alongside the music for fictional narratives, but this year, music composition for a documentary series or special is getting its own category — the Emmys’ seventh music category overall. It is a change that couldn’t have come soon enough for many veterans in the space.

“So many documentaries are being made,” says composer Miriam Cutler, who lobbied for the change that was approved late last year. “There are so many outlets for them, cable and streaming, and so much more interest.”

Although docu scores won the Emmy three out of the past 12 years they competed against scores for fictional fare, now the projects are on equal footing in their own category and seeing a surge in submissions: 48 scores are competing in nomination-round voting. One of the reasons this new category was approved, Cutler believes, was the Academy’s “growing focus on increasing diversity in our membership.”

Related

“Because doc budgets are usually smaller, and many are made independently and picked up later for distribution and/or broadcasting, the composers are more diverse: more women, younger, composers of color and different ethnicities,” she says.

Scoring non-fiction can be similar to writing music for a fictional film, “but there’s so much more to deal with. There are different challenges. The stakes are higher. There’s an ethical component. The viewer has to trust the filmmaker, and music plays a big part,” Cutler continues.

Cutler has submitted her music for two high-profile documentaries: “Love, Gilda,” about comedienne Gilda Radner, and “RBG,” the Oscar-nominated film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Both Cutler’s “RBG” score and Marco Beltrami’s score for “Free Solo,” another Oscar-nominated doc from last year, have been declared eligible for the Emmy, Television Academy officials report.

Yet considerable attention has been paid to the expensive nature documentaries, too, especially the music for National Geographic’s “Hostile Planet” and Netflix’s “Our Planet”: Both are high-profile multi-part series with large orchestral scores by English composers better known for their feature-film work.

In “Hostile Planet,” each episode featured a protagonist, from an elephant in the grasslands, to a snow leopard in the mountains, to an orangutan in the jungle, says composer Benjamin Wallfisch (“It,” “Shazam!”).

“There’s a bit of a journey for each of the animals, and we follow their lives, but through that arc we see lots of other habitats and creatures. We gave a thematic approach to these protagonists. We have orchestra in every episode,” he adds, although electronics and vocals are also featured.

For “Our Planet,” composer Steven Price (“Gravity”) employed the 66-piece London Philharmonia. “Each sequence stood alone, and [the filmmakers] aren’t frightened of holding a shot for a long time,” he says. “So some sequences are six or seven minutes long, telling an entire story of an individual creature within an environment. Musically I tried to find a way to give each biome its own voice.”

Both Wallfisch and Price say they were attracted to the projects because of their pro-environmental messages.

“Everything is contextualized in terms of how things are now versus how they were 10 years ago, and these animals have that much more to deal with because of climate change,” says Wallfisch.

“This is literally the most important conversation that we can have,” adds Price. “We were looking to move people, not only with the splendor of the world, but also the fact that we’re losing a lot of it.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Steve Price Ellie Goulding our Planet

    Emmys 2019: How New Music Category Puts Docus on Equal Footing With Fictional Fare

    For years, music in documentary and nonfiction programming competed alongside the music for fictional narratives, but this year, music composition for a documentary series or special is getting its own category — the Emmys’ seventh music category overall. It is a change that couldn’t have come soon enough for many veterans in the space. “So [...]

  • Elizabeth-Lederer

    Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Resigns From Columbia Law School

    Elizabeth Lederer, one of the prosecutors in the conviction of the Central Park Five, has resigned as a professor at the Columbia Law School. The move comes on the heels of a student protest from the Black Law Students Association at Columbia, which released a statement to the school calling for Lederer to be fired [...]

  • Lip Sync Battle Live PD

    A&E, ID, Paramount Network Execs on Recipes for Unscripted Success

    In this time of record volume of content competing for audience attention, there’s more than one way to define a series’s success, especially when it comes to structured and unstructured reality shows that don’t follow as strict a format as reality competitions, nor as specific storytelling arcs as scripted programs. “The DNA and ingredients in [...]

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe Joins ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special at Netflix

    Daniel Radcliffe is entering the world of Kimmy Schmidt. The “Harry Potter” actor will star in the upcoming “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” interactive special at Netflix, set to debut in 2020. The special will see Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure yet across three states. As with Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” movie and [...]

  • Lorena Bobbitt Documentary

    How Revisiting History Through the Modern Docu Lens Can Lead to Change

    The amount of time that passes between a traumatic or otherwise subjective event and the way that event is recounted often greatly determines the response to and reception of those involved. In some cases, it may mean seeing someone who was once put on a pedestal as a much more complex and even criminal individual, [...]

  • The Twilight Zone: A Traveler

    How Practical Puppeteering Aided in Pivotal 'Twilight Zone' Reveal

    In this installment of Jordan Peele’s reimagined anthology, a mysterious visitor (Steven Yeun) crashes a Christmas party at a small Alaskan town’s police station. His presence is resented when he seemingly reveals the secrets of everyone in the room. But the traveler carries a secret of his own: He’s part of an alien species bent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad