×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Milo Ventimiglia on How His Fashion Style Relates to His ‘This Is Us’ Character

By
Jasmin Rosemberg

Jasmin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Milo Ventimiglia Emmys Style
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia considers his character Jack Pearson to be “the dad we all had, or wanted to have” because “Jack inspires people on how they could possibly live their lives.” The two-time Emmy nominee relates most to Pearson’s simplicity — something evident in his own wardrobe. “Some people take bolder approaches and want to stand out; I like to blend in. I just like to be classy, simple, and timeless,” he says.

2007
Watching awards shows as a child motivated Ventimiglia to work harder so he could be there. “Whenever Whoopi Goldberg would host, at the end of a telecast, she would talk to the kids at home, and I always thought she was talking to me,” he says. Ventimiglia first attended the Emmys with drama series nominee “Heroes.” “I just kind of put myself together,” recalls the California native, who’s typically a “black T-shirt, blue jeans, boots or Chucks kind of guy.” “I had always been a fan of classic, timeless pieces, and that [Ralph Lauren tux] seemed to fit the bill at the time.”

Related

2017 (Golden Globes)
When freshman drama series “This Is Us” contended at the Golden Globes, Ventimiglia went into Ralph Lauren and requested a blue tux. “Tuxedos back in the day were typically blue, because they would show up black in photos [and] black was almost too dark,” he says. “That actually was a custom tuxedo that was made for a guy for his wedding, but he didn’t like the black lapels. It just happened to be in my size, and I tried it on and was like, ‘This is a beautiful tuxedo. It’s not going to see a wedding, but it’s definitely going to see the red carpet.’”

2017 (Emmys)
Ventimiglia works closely with costume designer Hala Bahmet on taking his “This Is Us” character Jack Pearson from a young man in bell-bottoms to one sporting pleated trousers in his 50s. “Everything about Jack’s wardrobe informs where he is in life — much like his facial hair and hairstyle,” says Ventimiglia, who was thrilled to be filming Jack’s younger days when he scored his first Emmy nom. “But the funny thing was, people had been so used to seeing me with a moustache or a beard that they were like, ‘Who’s this guy?’” This time, his Ralph Lauren tux was custom-designed. “I wanted a nice peak lapel and something very classy.”

2018
Now working with stylist Ilaria Urbinati, second-time Emmy nominee Ventimiglia knew he wanted a “white dinner jacket and black slacks.” “I couldn’t do a full white tuxedo,” he says. “That’s just not me.” Urbinati found this look by Brunello Cucinelli. “That actually might have been my favorite look of the last several decades because I felt really good wearing it,” says Ventimiglia. “I would like if, 20 years down the road, I’m looking at a photo from my 30s or 40s, and you could have dropped me into any era and I would have fit.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Reality Producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan

    Reality Producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth Launch New Company

    Less than three months after exiting their Magical Elves banner, “Top Chef” and “Project Runway” producers Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth are setting up shop once again. The longtime business partners have launched new media and content company Alfred Street Industries, named for the house on the West Hollywood street where Magical Elves was formed. [...]

  • Christine Baranski Good Trouble Candice Bergen

    'The Good Fight,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'Good Trouble' Allow Actresses to Revisit Roles

    Television’s full commitment to the reboot-revival-remake-repackaging way of life means that audiences have the chance to spend even more time with their favorite characters. Actresses from Candice Bergen (CBS’ “Murphy Brown”) to Sara Gilbert (ABC’s “The Conners”) to Christine Baranski (CBS All Access’s “The Good Fight”) have had the opportunity to step back into roles [...]

  • Milo Ventimiglia Emmys Style

    Milo Ventimiglia on How His Fashion Style Relates to His 'This Is Us' Character

    “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia considers his character Jack Pearson to be “the dad we all had, or wanted to have” because “Jack inspires people on how they could possibly live their lives.” The two-time Emmy nominee relates most to Pearson’s simplicity — something evident in his own wardrobe. “Some people take bolder approaches [...]

  • The Crown Matt Smith Claire Foy

    Netflix, Amazon Generate Twice as Much Revenue in U.K. as Broadcasters' Streamers

    The combined revenues for Netflix and Amazon Prime in the U.K. amounted to more than double the total revenue generated by the streaming services of Britain’s five biggest broadcasters in 2018, a new report has found. Meanwhile, fellow digital giants Google and Facebook dominated the British online advertising landscape, accounting for nearly two thirds of [...]

  • Rosie ODonnell SMILF

    Rosie O'Donnell on Resonating With 'SMILF' Character's Rage

    Rosie O’ Donnell has long cemented her place in the comedy world, becoming a household name with her own wildly successful daytime talk show and two long stints as a co-host on “The View.” But with her recent role as Tutu in Showtime’s “SMILF,” the comic was able to embody her most complex character to [...]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen on Trump and

    Sacha Baron Cohen: Trump Wouldn't Be President If Not for Twitter - Actors on Actors Preview

    Sacha Baron Cohen doesn’t think Donald Trump would be president without Twitter. The “Who Is America?” creator and star sat down with “Black Monday’s” Don Cheadle to discuss his Showtime series, which saw the actor going undercover and interviewing Americans around the country, including notable politicians, for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. Related Rosie O'Donnell on [...]

  • The Twilight Zone True Detective

    From 'The Twilight Zone' to 'Modern Love,' TV Anthologies Move Toward Episode-Long Stories

    When Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” premiered in 2011, FX wasn’t just gambling on TV’s return to horror; it was also taking a risk by revisiting the abandoned anthology structure first popularized in the 1950s and ’60s. When that one-two punch resonated with viewers and forged the path for such awards-circuit favorites as “Fargo” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad