‘Rent’ Star Brandon Victor Dixon Reflects on Red Carpet Looks

By
Jasmin Rosemberg

Brandon Victor Dixon Emmys Fashion
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Brandon Victor Dixon, who starred as Tom Collins III in Fox’s live version of “Rent,” feels the power of the musical is in how love “transforms the disease of prejudice, xenophobia, religious zealotry, fear, the body, mind or spirit.” He explains, “Love doesn’t cure or eliminate everything, but it can transform it.” What Dixon’s been transforming is his wardrobe. “Symone Marie has been styling me [for] the last year and it’s changed how I look at myself and how people see me.”

2014
After originating the role of Harpo in 2005 Broadway musical “The Color Purple” — and scoring a Tony nom — Dixon played Motown record label founder Berry Gordy Jr. in “Motown: The Musical.” The 2013 production, based on Gordy’s autobiography, received a Grammy nomination for musical theater album. “This was early in my ‘fashion career’ so I just went to Bloomingdale’s,” says Dixon. “A gentleman from the Caribbean named Charles slid me into this Gucci suit with a shirt-and-tie combo from Pink. It felt clean and classic at the time, and was a great feel for my first Grammy nomination.”

2016
“This was my second Tony nomination so I rocked cerulean,” says Dixon, recognized for “Shuffle Along.” “You know, ‘Keep it blue if you’re not brand new!’ ” Vogue’s Anna Wintour assisted with Dixon’s look. “This was a custom David Hart tuxedo — made for me at the 11th hour with only a minor alteration,” he recalls. “Ms. Wintour suggested David Hart, and the team at Vogue — with help from Agentry PR — made it happen. David Hart and I are actually from the same hometown in Maryland, so we’ve become friends and I’ve worn him a few times. [He’s] always classic but innovative.”

2018
Once Marie curated a closet for him, Dixon found dressing for these events to be far easier. “With her help, I’m both more ambitious and prepared when it comes to my looks,” says Dixon, who considers this green velvet Garcon Couture Emmy outfit she picked to be one of his favorites. “This one felt very rich. For my first Emmy nomination it was perfect: understated but it stood out.” Dixon, who played Judas Iscariot in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” also had a memorable night. “I didn’t win, but was a mini-part of [director Glenn Weiss’] marriage proposal during the broadcast!”

2019
“The Critics’ Choice Awards are a little less formal so I appreciated the pop of the pink for the occasion,” says Dixon, nominated for “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He may have lost the trophy, but the night was a victory on the fashion front. “A number of guests at the ceremony — Patricia Arquette comes to mind — shouted ‘best dressed!’ as we crossed paths. I’ll take it!” says Dixon, who went on to star in another televised musical event in Fox’s “Rent.” “For me, [Tom] Collins has always been a bucket-list role. I played it briefly Off Broadway so relished the chance to do it on TV.”

