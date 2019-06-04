×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Kidding’ Boss on Importance of ‘Keeping Your Work at the Office and Home at Home’

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dave Holstein Writers Office
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kidding” scribe Dave Holstein doesn’t like a lot of distractions when he writes. “I prefer a windowless room in a corner,” he says. “Just an internet connection and some silence is my M.O.” But in the year and a half since he has had a home on the Sony lot, he has filled his space with comforts, gifts and nostalgia to ensure a productive and inviting environment. The central item may be a bright orange throne-style chair in which he hopes to wire speakers, but a pickle-green couch is also key to “mix up” where he writes.

Dave Holstein Writers Office
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Introductory Print
Framed behind Holstein’s desk is the title card from the eighth episode of “Kidding.” Each episode of the show features a different main titles sequence. Holstein was inspired to do it on his show after working on “Weeds,” which also themed unique sequences to its episodes. “It lets you be as creative as possible.” “Kidding’s” titles are done by director Michel Gondry with “his iPhone and his hands and construction paper.” The eighth episode featured the Secret Chef meal and was Holstein’s favorite one, so he displayed it prominently.

Dave Holstein Writers Office
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Happy Hour
Holstein says he doesn’t really drink, but he is happy to host others. That’s why he keeps a “notes bar” across from his desk where his staff can imbibe to celebrate good network notes or lament uncomfortable ones. The focal point is a metal globe that holds bottles, an item he has carried over from his days on HBO’s “The Brink,” but an important recent addition is a set of coasters the “Kidding” art department gave him as a wrap gift after Season 1. They feature select areas on the Pickle Barrel Falls map from the show, and Holstein opted not to frame them because he likes to pick them up and feel how “tactile” they are. “There’s so much creativity on the show and so many products that come out of our fake industry that it’s fun as a reminder of how far we can go,” he says.

Dave Holstein Writers Office
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Out of This World
On Holstein’s desk sits a rocket ship found at the Pasadena flea market a few years back, but it isn’t an ordinary tchotchke: The top unscrews so you can pour alcohol inside, and it also plays a lullaby. “The question I get a lot when I write is, ‘What’s the tone?’ We ride a very specific tone so I always pick it up and say, ‘This is the tone,’” Holstein says. “It’s dark, it has a bit of childhood nostalgia in it and you can drink from it!”

First Born
Holstein’s son, Julian, was born the same week in 2017 that his Showtime comedy was greenlit. That, he says, really drove home the importance of “keeping your work at the office and home at home.” He keeps a framed photo of his son and himself on his desk as a constant reminder and also plans to put a childcare area in the back of the writers’ offices. “I invested a little more in an office I wanted to work in so when I was home I wouldn’t be in my head about the show.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • MTV and Quibi to Remake 'Punk'd,'

    MTV Studios and Quibi to Remake 'Punk'd,' 'Singled Out'

    MTV Studios and Quibi are teaming up to produce remakes of “Punk’d” and “Singled Out,” Variety has learned.  Both remakes, which will be available on the Jeffrey Katzenberg-created video streaming platform, will consist of 20 new episodes, each under ten minutes in length to remain in keeping with Quibi’s short-form content format. “Punk’d” was a hidden camera [...]

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

    Netflix Orders 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Animated Series

    Netflix has ordered the animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” inspired by the multi-billion dollar “Jurassic Park” film franchise. The series is set within the timeline of the 2015 film “Jurassic World” and hails from DreamWorks Animation. It follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on [...]

  • Richard Brown

    Fremantle Strikes Deal With ‘Catch 22’ and ‘True Detective’ Producer Richard Brown

    Fremantle and the producer Richard Brown have partnered on an exclusive multi-year deal with Brown’s newly minted production company Passenger. Based in New York and London, Passenger will develop and produce scripted series with Fremantle, which will distribute the projects worldwide. Brown is an exec producer on “True Detective” and developed and executive produced Hulu’s [...]

  • Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel WME

    High Debt and Big Losses: How Will Wall Street React to Endeavor's Risky IPO Plan?

    For years, Ari Emanuel has been engineering WME to expand beyond its talent-agency roots into the big leagues of global entertainment, sports, distribution and marketing. WME parent Endeavor’s IPO marks the first time in 40 years that a Hollywood talent agency has opened its books to Wall Street, a move that’s fraught with complications. Case [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad