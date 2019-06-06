×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Catch-22’ Boss Breaks Down Adapting Clevinger’s Disappearance

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Catch-22 Book Adaptation TV Hulu
CREDIT: Catch-22 (TV Still): Courtesy of Hulu

Writer and executive producer Luke Davies first read Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” as an assignment in high school. He fell in love with the “wild comedy” of the tone, as well as the lead character Yossarian, who “was trying to weave his way through this insane situation” in war. After more than a decade in Hollywood, Davies got the chance to adapt the novel. “My aim and my ambition was, ‘Would it be possible to keep the tone of the kind of anarchic black comedy, but also create a narrative series that had an emotional journey?’” Davies says.

Letting the Story Unfold Linearly
The narrative of Heller’s novel, as well as Mike Nichols’ 1970 big-screen adaptation, is “all over the place in radical time jumps,” Davies says. It is Heller’s way of controlling “literary time, which is like a kaleidoscope,” while Davies and his co-writer David Michod wanted to unfold that narrative in order to “find out what happened, in what order, and then let the characters play out the journeys and the relationships on that canvas.”

Related

In addition to restructuring the order of events, Davies acknowledges there were many passages of Heller’s novel that needed to be expanded upon in order to “show more than tell” and drive home the point of how much loss one experiences at wartime.

The 10th chapter of the novel, for example, starts with the line “Clevinger was dead” before explaining that 18 planes flew through a cloud and only 17 came out the other side. The crux of the paragraph is about the absence without explanation: “No trace was ever found of the other, not in the air, or on the smooth surface of the jade waters below,” Heller wrote.

“In the novel it’s the tiniest fragment of a paragraph,” Davies says of Clevinger’s disappearance. “It’s literally just a sentence, and there’s no drama in that.”

Experiencing the Emotions of Loss
The psychological and emotional experience of loss is one that deepens for Yossarian (played by Christopher Abbott) as time goes on in the series, because he loses another friend in every episode. Davies and Michod moved up the loss of Clevinger (Pico Alexander) so that it was the second one Yossarian experienced, occurring in the second episode.

In Davies and Michod’s version, Yossarian and Clevinger’s planes are flying side-by-side on a bombing run over Italy when, after watching a blast ripple along the ground beneath them, Yossarian watches his friend’s plane fly into a cloud. Over the radio, Yossarian hears banging; Clevinger’s plane never re-emerges.

“Being true to Heller meant that Clevinger had to disappear in a way that we didn’t see it happen, but it was clear that he’s gone forever. It touches his soul very deeply, this loss,” Davies says. “I had to make it play out in real-time and allow us to be with Yossarian, experiencing the beginnings of that anxiety. And that anxiety continues; the loss of Clevinger builds up in other scenes.”

And in order to be technically accurate, Davies and Michod included a third character in the scene. As a bombardier, Yossarian wouldn’t be able to communicate directly with the pilot or the co-pilot of another plane; only the pilot or co-pilot of his plane could do so. Enter McWatt (Jon Rudnitsky), through whom the communication had to be filtered.

“We wanted to be authentic to the technical reality of the situation — that Yossarian can’t talk directly to Clevinger. The pleasant side effect of that was it just made the scene inside the plane feel a little more frantic and dynamic because everyone is talking at once,” Davies says.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More TV

  • Catch-22 Book Adaptation TV Hulu

    'Catch-22' Boss Breaks Down Adapting Clevinger's Disappearance

    Writer and executive producer Luke Davies first read Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” as an assignment in high school. He fell in love with the “wild comedy” of the tone, as well as the lead character Yossarian, who “was trying to weave his way through this insane situation” in war. After more than a decade in Hollywood, [...]

  • Flavio Morales

    Endemol Shine Boomdog Kicks Off Spanish-language Comedy Bootcamp with UCB (EXCLUSIVE)

    In an unprecedented move for both entities, Mexico-based Endemol Shine Boomdog is teaming up with improv and sketch comedy theater group Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) to form a Spanish-language comedy boot camp in Mexico City. The initiative is aimed at creating the latest generation of Spanish-language comedy talent in front of and behind the camera [...]

  • Princess Weiyoung TV series

    Rakuten Viki Boosts China Content With Seven Croton Media Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming platform Rakuten Viki has acquired seven titles from Chinese firm Croton Media. They are set to premiere worldwide on the platform this month, some of them as Viki Originals. The titles include 58-episode show “Eternal Love,” a period drama starring Yang Mi and Mark Chao; 30-episode “Love O2O,” a modern drama starring Yang Yang [...]

  • Sharon White, chief executive of OfcomOxford

    Sharon White Steps Down as Head of British Media Regulator Ofcom

    Sharon White is stepping down as the head of British media regulator Ofcom. White joined the body, formally known as the Office of Communications, in 2015. She will vacate the post of chief executive around the end of the year. Related Hugh Laurie to Receive Outstanding Achievement Award at the Edinburgh TV Festival George Clooney [...]

  • Michelle Williams Patricia Clarkson Variety Actors

    Michelle Williams and Patricia Clarkson on Acting Secrets and Why They Avoid Salty Foods

    Michelle Williams and Patricia Clarkson sat down for a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Indie-film stalwarts Patricia Clarkson and Michelle Williams brought class and grit to the TV season. On HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Clarkson stole scenes as Adora Crellin, a cracked Southern belle whose performance of perfection has a whole town fooled. [...]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Don Cheadle Variety

    Sacha Baron Cohen Tells Don Cheadle What Scares Him Most About Trump's Presidency

    Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle sat down for a chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here.  On Showtime’s “Who Is America?,” Sacha Baron Cohen multiplies his familiar gonzo comedy by four, using a quartet of absurd aliases to dupe politicians like Dick Cheney and Roy Moore into embarrassing interviews. Elsewhere on [...]

  • KKR-Backed German Studio Names Meinberger Digital

    KKR-Backed German Studio Names Christian Meinberger Digital Boss

    Fred Kogel’s fast-growing Germany-based independent studio has recruited Christian Meinberger as its digital boss. The KKR-backed operation has acquired German assets including independent studio Tele Munchen Group, Universum Film, and Wiedemann & Berg Film. Meinberger will take charge of the digital business, working up partnerships in Germany, as well as in the U.S., U.K., and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad