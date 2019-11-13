×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Leslie Grossman on How Columbine, Trump and ‘Real Housewives’ Influence Her ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Character

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured: Leslie Grossman as Margaret Booth. CR: Kurt Iswarienko FX
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

To hear “American Horror Story” star Leslie Grossman tell it, she a bit like “The Comeback’s” Aunt Sassy in the “1984” season — at least in the first few episodes when “it’s all a bunch of kids and here I am, the old lady” in high-waisted shorts, hiking boots and knee socks. But as episodes of the ninth season of the “American Horror Story” anthology franchise went on, her character, Margaret Booth, was revealed to be so much more than just a conservative and religious woman who purchased the campgrounds on which she had survived a massacre in her teenage years.

“Margaret is the extreme ultimate example of religion and money and how it’s ultimately so corrupting and allows people to behave in the most disgusting of ways,” Grossman tells Variety.

Margaret was, in fact, the one actually responsible for that massacre. And years later, when the show jumped to 1989 in its time period, Margaret was no longer hiding behind religion at all: She was an unbashedly ruthless woman, this time in real estate, scooping up properties where atrocities happened and trying to make a mint off of them as tourist attractions.

“When we time jump, I think Margaret decides that her god is going to be money and that is what she is going to worship, and she’s now connected to her truest self and all bets are off,” Grossman says. “When we see her in her religious iteration and her money iteration, I think we see that playing so clearly right now in our politics. People are using religion to justify horrific bias and hatred and the worship of money and what it’s done to our society and our politics. I don’t think that being a billionaire is something to be proud of. The reason I love J.K. Rowling is because she’s the only person to ever fall off that Forbes list because she gave away so much of her money.”

Once the show moved Margaret into 1989, Grossman notes that “Ivana Trump, for sure, was a mood board, and that whole Trumpian world was absolutely an influence” in the look and style of Margaret’s new “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” life. But, a big fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise, Grossman couldn’t resist using Mama Dee Simmons from “The Real Housewives of Dallas” as an influence, as well.

Grossman shares she did a lot of research into the psychology of “people who are not burdeoned by a conscience” for the role. On the one hand, this had her researching “the white evangelical Christian cult [that] is using religion to justify hurting other people, denying other people their rights, bigotry,” but on the other, she also drew a lot from Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters.

“Eric Harris was a true sociopath and would trick his therapist and trick his family. And that’s what Margaret did in the first few episodes: She decided to come up with a persona,” she says. “It was endlessly fascinating, especially because it’s not something I can innately relate to. So to find out why — why did this person do this? Why didn’t everyone around them know? Why weren’t they stopped? Well, they were brilliant at tricking people.”

For Grossman, who self-describes herself as an average wife and mother, playing someone who isn’t redemptive has been more fun than challenging. “There’s something wildly freeing about it because I’m a person who’s always so concerned with everyone else’s feelings, and it’s refreshing to play somebody who does not care,” she says. “Obviously this is an extreme example, but I also love that it’s a woman and there isn’t anything soft or maternal or redeeming about her through and through.”

Although “American Horror Story: 1984” has taken one of its killers — Ben aka Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch) — on an arc of redemption because he was made a monster, Grossman notes that Margaret simply is a monster — “evil through and through,” as she puts it — and “what is more fun than seeing someone who truly has it coming get what she deserves?”

American Horror Story: 1984” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

More TV

  • Tyler Florence The Great Food Truck

    'Food Truck Race' Chef/Host Tyler Florence Hones Skills Beyond the Stove

    “We’re going to make a lot of people happy today,” chef Tyler Florence promised recently on Instagram as he stirred a massive stock pot of Thai green curry. Florence and a team of World Central Kitchen volunteers were feeding first responders and evacuees of the Kincade Fire, which hit Sonoma Country, at the Santa Rosa [...]

  • Host Guy Fieri with Chefs Marc

    Guy Fieri Uses TV Series to Boost Community Ties, Give Back to His Neighbors

    Guy Fieri has been a Food Network staple since “Guy’s Big Bite” debuted in 2006, so when he suggested shooting a series at his Northern California ranch, the network signed on. In 2017, “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” was born. “I’m gone quite a bit, so when I’ve got a chance to work from home it’s awesome,” [...]

  • Eddie Murphy Actors on Actors

    Eddie Murphy on Returning to ‘SNL’ for the First Time in 35 Years

    Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) will return to “Saturday Night Live” for the holidays. Murphy shared his excitement for his first appearance on the show in 35 years during a conversation with former “Shrek” co-star Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” “The show’s been on the air for over [...]

  • William Gibson novel The Peripheral

    Amazon Greenlights 'The Peripheral' With Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Producing

    Amazon has given out a series order to the adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral.” Development of the project was first announced in April 2018. The one-hour drama hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Scott B. Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also executive produce under their Kilter Films banner, with [...]

  • WW_101_09.03.2019_28.NEF

    'The Witcher' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of Series Premiere

    “The Witcher” is getting a second season at Netflix before the first has even launched. The streamer has renewed the drama series starring Henry Cavill, which is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. The series has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad