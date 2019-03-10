×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Neil Gaiman Talks Casting ‘Good Omens’ Through Email at SXSW

By

Kristen's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil Gaiman
CREDIT: Tina Norris/REX/Shutterstock

When it came to getting the television adaptation of “Good Omens” right, author and showrunner Neil Gaiman mentally ran things by the ghost of his novel writing partner Terry Pratchett. Keeping it true to what he and Pratchett would have wanted was a “mad passion project.”

“Normally if you are the writer in television, your control extends up to the moment that you stop typing and you hand the thing over and people will do with it what they want to do with it. The great thing about ‘Good Omens’ was because I made myself showrunner, it meant that the director Douglas [Mackinnon] and I got to work together and nobody go to out vote us and I got to make the thing that I wanted,” Gaiman said at SXSW Saturday.

The series premieres May 31 on Amazon and has an all-star cast that includes Michael Sheen as earth-dwelling angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as his demon counterpart Crowley. Jon Hamm is the angel Gabriel; Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of Satan; and Frances McDormand plays the voice of God.

Gaiman said that getting his dream cast onboard wasn’t particularly challenging: It only took one email to convince Hamm to take the supporting role, even though the character is not in the book and therefore Hamm did not have the additional source material from which to further flesh out the character that the show’s leads did. Gaiman’s email to convince Hamm, the showrunner said, was “I want it to be you and I know that you loved the book because you told me you loved the book.” Gaiman shared that Hamm only wrote back a one-word email, and it was “yes.”

Related

Gaiman also shared that the role of God was extended to McDormand after she sent him an email, and her affirmative response was communicated back to him the same way, although lengthier than Hamm’s. “She said, ‘Yes, that would impress my family,'” Gaiman revealed.

Gaiman shared some exclusive, first-look footage from the six-episode limited series in Austin, Texas, before being startled by the a throng of nuns, the Chattering Order of St. Beryl, who approached the stage and broke out into song.

Now that “Good Omens” is wrapped and in safe hands, and “American Gods” Season 2 launches Sunday, Mar. 10 on Starz, Gaiman says he plans to get back to writing, picking up a novel he started in 2017 and working on a children’s book, “Pirates Askew,” which is for his daughter, Ash, and based on “a few lines of scribbled poetry.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More TV

  • Neil Gaiman

    Neil Gaiman Talks Casting 'Good Omens' Through Email at SXSW

    When it came to getting the television adaptation of “Good Omens” right, author and showrunner Neil Gaiman mentally ran things by the ghost of his novel writing partner Terry Pratchett. Keeping it true to what he and Pratchett would have wanted was a “mad passion project.” “Normally if you are the writer in television, your [...]

  • Ramy Youssef in Hulu's Ramy

    TV Review: 'Ramy'

    A comedy based on Ramy Youssef’s life was never going to look quite like anything else on TV. Executive produced by Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and “Transparent” EP Bridget Bedard, “Ramy” turns a coming-of-age lens on the kind of man who rarely gets that kind of spotlight. Youssef’s onscreen persona (also named Ramy) is a first-generation [...]

  • Trevor Noah photographed by Weston Wells

    SXSW: Trevor Noah on How 'The Daily Show' Plans to Cover the 2020 Election

    When Trevor Noah first took over the role of “The Daily Show” host from Jon Stewart in 2015, one year after becoming the Comedy Central show’s senior international correspondent, the television news landscape was changing, becoming ever-more consumed with the contentious 2016 presidential election. Now in the role for a few years, with that news [...]

  • R Kelly Gayle King

    CBS Primetime Wasted Gayle King's R. Kelly Interview (Column)

    CBS had a unique opportunity. Two months after “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered on Lifetime, and more than two decades after allegations of sexual abuse and pedophilia first arose against R. Kelly, Gayle King got to sit down with Kelly to get his comments. According to King, she managed to keep the interview going for 80 [...]

  • What We Do in the Shadows

    SXSW TV Review: FX's 'What We Do in the Shadows'

    The degree to which the mockumentary format popularized by “The Office” has reinvented television comedy is hard to overstate. It’s not merely the direct-to-camera “confessional”-style interviews, which have grown so familiar on shows like “Modern Family” that they barely register anymore as stylistic choices but just as what comedy is. It’s also the purposeful awkwardness, [...]

  • THE BLACKLIST -- "The Pawnbrokers" Episode

    'The Blacklist' Team Talks Outcome of Red's Trial and Future for Vontae

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Cryptobanker,” the 10th episode of “The Blacklist” Season 6. Following Coy Stewart’s introduction as the innocent inmate Vontae Jones on the sixth season of NBC’s “The Blacklist,” fans have likened his relationship with Red Reddington (James Spader) to that of Batman and Robin. Had [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad