‘Mr. Robot’ Boss Says Final Season is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’

“Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail has confirmed the fourth and final season of his USA drama will come to an end in a way that will pay homage to British television series.

“You know what they typically do at the end — like [in] the British ‘Office’ — they tend to do a Christmas special. And, so the final season of ‘Mr. Robot’ is one very long Christmas special. It’ll last over about a week over Christmas of 2015,” Esmail said at Tribeca Film Festival’s “A Farewell to “Mr. Robot” conversation on Sunday.

Cast members Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin reflected on their time on the series, with Malek pointing out how from Day 1 of the series it was Esmail’s vision to “revolutionize the way we looked at television on cable.”

Plot twists and dynamic direction are not the only thing that have made audiences take notice since season one of the hit USA Network program. The show has also made the lead actor a household name.

The Oscar winner who is on a career high expressed his gratitude for Esmail’s groundbreaking work — which he credited for allowing him to be exposed to the producer’s of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as being cast as the new villain in “James Bond.”

“They just wouldn’t have happened this way without this role, this show and this group. I had done some things I thought were special in the past, and they still are, but this show…put me in a position where people could see what I was capable of doing,” Malek said.

The actor also thanks Esmail for being colorblind in his casting process, which Malek called “a very, very powerful move on your part.”

“I played a pharaoh in ‘Night of the Museum’ and I think a few terrorists roles prior to that,” he said, adding that “at some point [I] put my foot down and said that’s going to be it for that. That was a great decision because I would get offers of that nature and you constantly desire to work as an actor, but there are things you realize, well, that’s not worth it. I’m not representing myself or the community well. … So, let’s find another way to do it.”