×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mr. Robot’ Boss Says Final Season is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Esmail, Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, Rami Malek'Tribeca Talks - A Farewell to Mr. Robot' New York, USA - 28 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail has confirmed the fourth and final season of his USA drama will come to an end in a way that will pay homage to British television series.

“You know what they typically do at the end — like [in] the British ‘Office’ — they tend to do a Christmas special. And, so the final season of ‘Mr. Robot’ is one very long Christmas special. It’ll last over about a week over Christmas of 2015,” Esmail said at Tribeca Film Festival’s “A Farewell to “Mr. Robot” conversation on Sunday.

Cast members Rami Malek, Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin reflected on their time on the series, with Malek pointing out how from Day 1 of the series it was Esmail’s vision to “revolutionize the way we looked at television on cable.”

Plot twists and dynamic direction are not the only thing that have made audiences take notice since season one of the hit USA Network program. The show has also made the lead actor a household name.

Related

The Oscar winner who is on a career high expressed his gratitude for Esmail’s groundbreaking work — which he credited for allowing him to be exposed to the producer’s of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as well as being cast as the new villain in “James Bond.”

“They just wouldn’t have happened this way without this role, this show and this group. I had done some things I thought were special in the past, and they still are, but this show…put me in a position where people could see what I was capable of doing,” Malek said.

The actor also thanks Esmail for being colorblind in his casting process, which Malek called “a very, very powerful move on your part.”

“I played a pharaoh in ‘Night of the Museum’ and I think a few terrorists roles prior to that,” he said, adding that “at some point [I] put my foot down and said that’s going to be it for that. That was a great decision because I would get offers of that nature and you constantly desire to work as an actor, but there are things you realize, well, that’s not worth it. I’m not representing myself or the community well. … So, let’s find another way to do it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Sam Esmail, Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater,

    'Mr. Robot' Boss Says Final Season is 'One Very Long Christmas Special'

    “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail has confirmed the fourth and final season of his USA drama will come to an end in a way that will pay homage to British television series. “You know what they typically do at the end — like [in] the British ‘Office’ — they tend to do a Christmas special. [...]

  • Game of Thrones Best Battles Ranked

    'Game of Thrones': The Best Battles, Ranked

    All men must die –– in pretty spectacular fashion. The Battle of Winterfell in this week’s episode of “Game of Thrones” will reportedly be the longest recorded battle sequence ever filmed (for both TV and movies), and it was directed by Miguel Sapochnik of “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards” fame. Last week’s calm before [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump: Jussie Smollett Case a 'Disgrace to Our Nation'

    During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday night, Donald Trump called Jussie Smollett a “third-rate actor” whose highly-publicized case was a “disgrace to our Nation.” “It’s MAGA country,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t hear that term until that third rate actor in Chicago went out and said I was beaten up [...]

  • Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory

    'In Living Color' Cast Reflects on Inclusive Comedy at Tribeca Reunion

    Twenty-five years after the finale of “In Living Color,” creator and star Keenen Ivory Wayans still knows that his groundbreaking show took big chances to make television history. Speaking at a sold-out Tribeca Film Festival panel honoring the sketch comedy series on Saturday, he said that “the intent of the show was to include everybody. [...]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES

    How to Watch the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    The WHCA will host its annual dinner Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. President Donald Trump will not be attending the dinner for the third year in a row. American presidents and statesmen biographer, Ron Chernow, will be the featured speaker this year. Chernow wrote the biography of Alexander Hamilton that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda to write [...]

  • A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible

    A+E Networks Warns Viewers of Possible Blackout on DirecTV

    A+E Networks is warning viewers of a possible blackout of A&E Network, Lifetime, History and other channels across DirecTV platforms as the sides go down to the wire on carriage renewal negotiations. DirecTV and A+E Networks are facing a deadline of midnight ET Tuesday to strike a new deal that will keep A+E Networks channels [...]

  • Battle of Winterfell Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones:' Who Will Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

    “Game of Thrones” felt a little too happy last week, didn’t it? The Night King and his army spoiled our heroes’ quiet night of swapping stories and catching up with each other as the battle of Winterfell is finally here. Get your tissues ready as several fan favorites will surely be taken off the playing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad