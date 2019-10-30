×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why ‘Women’s Anger’ and ‘Fear’ Play Integral Roles in ‘The Morning Show’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer AnistonPaleyLive NY Presents - Apple TV+'s 'THE MORNING SHOW', New York, USA - 29 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

The Morning Show” is sometimes about people leaning fully into their most base impulses. Other times it’s about harnessing those impulses for their benefit.

For actor and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, anger was one of her best motivators when playing the part of up-and-coming news anchor Bradley Jackson in the Apple TV Plus original drama.

“I’m interested in women’s anger,” she told Variety at the Paley Center’s screening of the pilot episode in New York City on Tuesday night. “We don’t see it a lot on film, and I think women expressing their rage and anger is a really exciting character trait to explore. My character just doesn’t have a filter and she has kind of a hairpin trigger, anger response.”

This was a character trait Witherspoon advocated for in the room with showrunner Kerry Ehrin. “Reese wanted to push her character to have more of an anger issue, which I thought was really funny and fun,” said Ehrin. “She wanted to genuinely be a little unhinged, which I was super down for.”

The show centers on a day of reckoning after beloved morning show anchor Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carell) is fired amid allegations of sexual misconduct — which the team behind the show feels gives them the perfect opportunity to showcase all emotions that would come out in the aftermath of such a bombshell.

You can look at [‘The Morning Show’] from many different points of views,” executive producer and director Mimi Leder told Variety. “Misconduct in the workplace, women in power, women in control, women trying to be controlled, women trying to seek their own destiny — it’s all there.”

When asked if there was an element of fear in embarking on a story so close to the sexual allegations against former NBC anchor Matt Lauer, Leder replied, “Fear is a really great motivator. We are in the cultural shifting dynamic of the #MeToo movement. This show is a snapshot of that, and I wanted to explore that world of truth telling.”

For actor and executive producer Jennifer Aniston, the fear came full force on the first day of filming, when she had to build 15 years of emotional history with co-star Carell in one scene.

“It felt like diving naked, chest first into an empty pool,” she said.

But pushing past that fear became worth it, and now she hopes the show “will shine a light, check people at their door, and ask, ‘Has this been taking place in my environment?’”

More TV

  • Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer AnistonPaleyLive NY

    Why 'Women's Anger' and 'Fear' Play Integral Roles in 'The Morning Show'

    “The Morning Show” is sometimes about people leaning fully into their most base impulses. Other times it’s about harnessing those impulses for their benefit. For actor and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, anger was one of her best motivators when playing the part of up-and-coming news anchor Bradley Jackson in the Apple TV Plus original drama. [...]

  • Everything Coming to HBO Max

    Everything Coming to HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has spent the last year or so building a library of licensed and original content for its forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max, launching in May 2020 at the price point of $14.99 per month. Plenty of new additions to HBO Max’s shelves were announced at the media conglomerate’s presentation on Tuesday, including a “Game [...]

  • Jon Burlingame and Hildur GudnadottirVariety's Music

    Variety's Music for Screens Summit Draws Filmmakers, Rockers, Scorers, Supervisors

    Among the many speakers and panelists at Variety’s 2019 Music for Screens Summit, the composer for “Joker” spoke about how her score inspired Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, Robbie Robertson talked up Martin Scorsese, Cameron Crowe talked stage musicals, branding experts spoke about how synchs and Shazam increasingly work in synch, and music supervisors fought for their [...]

  • HBO Max UI

    WarnerMedia Rolls Out Big Content Guns With HBO Max Reveal

    In the streaming wars to come, WarnerMedia will rely on sheer tonnage of heavy artillery. That much was clear Tuesday as the AT&T media arm unveiled to investors its plans for HBO Max, the direct-to-consumer service that is the fruit of the telecom giant’s acquisition last year of the former TimeWarner. On a soundstage at [...]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Robin Urdang.

    A Milestone Year for Music Supervisors, but Perception Problems Remain

    For music supervisors, 2019 was arguably the field’s best year yet. Finally accepted to the Television Academy as members four years ago, they received further validation in 2017 in the form of their own Emmy category. A decade after the Guild of Music Supervisors [GMS] was established, it seems now, at long last, the music [...]

  • I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

    TV News Roundup: Ovation Announces 'Twelve Days of Christmas' Lineup

    In today’s TV news roundup, Ovation announces its “Twelve Days of Christmas” programming lineup and Sony Pictures Television announced “The Good Dish.” DATES Ovation announced its “Twelve Days of Christmas” programming lineup will start Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. with “Eve’s Christmas.” The 13 nights of programming will feature modern classic holiday programming that also includes [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series 'House

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series 'House of the Dragon' Ordered at HBO

    The world of “Game of Thrones” will live on at HBO. A prequel series based on the “Game of Thrones” companion book “Fire & Blood” has been ordered straight-to-series at the premium cabler. The series will be titled “House of the Dragon.” Set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the series tells [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad