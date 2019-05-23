×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Too Much TV Can Be a Good Thing (Column)

Making room for more ambitious shows from voices that have rarely gotten the chance has only made TV better.

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vida
CREDIT: Kat Marcinowski/Starz

Three episodes into the second season of “Vida,” there’s a wedding so gloriously and specifically queer that I almost couldn’t believe my eyes. After watching countless couples walk down the aisle onscreen before, Starz’s “Vida” takes care to show a ceremony quite unlike any other, featuring drag queens, a pair of Latinx grooms in bedazzled cowboy hats, and enough undercuts to make a Sleater Kinney crowd blush. And yet, perhaps the most unique aspect of the wedding comes during the reception at a moment when the guests are just giddy (and tipsy) enough to relax into freewheeling conversations about their own histories, sexualities, and eventually, prejudices.

Emma (Mishel Prada) is a queer woman who prefers to keep her private life as private as possible and is as nonchalant about her sexuality as she is confident in it. So when a couple guests assume she’s a “baby queer” just because she’s dressed relatively conservative and doesn’t like public displays of affection, it takes everything she has to not unleash hell. Instead, she seethes that’s she’s sorry she doesn’t “abide by [their] dated categories of queerness,” a deeply sarcastic sentiment that supportive stranger Nico (Roberta Colindrez) echoes with her own. “I guess you need to get an asymmetrical haircut…or maybe a rat tail, to telegraph it to the world,” Nico says. “How else are queers supposed to announce themselves if not through the confines of the binary?”

Related

Maybe even more than the wedding itself, this scene completely floored me. It features an entire table of queer Latinx people, a demographic TV has so roundly ignored. It digs into the particular nuances of queer community and the latent hypocrisies that sometimes lurk there. It both requires advanced knowledge of the entrenched and sometimes combative butch versus femme dynamics of lesbian culture, making the conflict plain to any newcomers. To repeat a crucial word: it’s so extremely specific that it’s downright astonishing to see it on TV.

And yet: Stepping back from this particular scene made me realize how just many times I’ve had a gobsmacked “is this really happening on TV?” reaction like this recently. I’ve been so overwhelmed with the deluge of new TV shows that I’ve rarely been able to slow down and appreciate how many of the best simply would never have happened without the explosion of #content that Peak TV has made possible.

Take “Vida,” a dramedy about queer community and gentrification from an explicitly Mexican-American perspective. Or “Russian Doll,” a bizarre and blistering series about trauma that sheds layers of its own mythology with every episode. Or “Pen15,” a loving tribute to adolescent girls starring adult comedians. Or “Pose,” a joyful paean to ‘80s ballroom culture and the transpeople of color who made it possible, fueled by a budget as big as any FX antihero drama. Or “Barry,” a comic noir tracing a lonely assassin’s ridiculous and devastating struggles to be a better person. Or “The Other Two,” an entertainment industry comedy packed with razor sharp jokes about the commodification of gay culture. Or “Tuca & Bertie,” a cartoon starring flawed and funny birdwomen that tackles sobriety and anxiety. Or “The Good Fight,” the bizarre cousin of “The Good Wife” that threads its Trump era commentary with hallucinatory soliloquies.  Or “Ramy,” a poignant comedy about growing up devoutly Muslim in suburban New Jersey. Or “The Good Place,” a wacky sitcom about the afterlife and moral philosophy. Or “Atlanta,” a show that takes on class and identity and social mores with such surreal turns that watching it can be downright dizzying.

Or — no, okay, you get it by now.

All of these shows have Peak TV to thank for their existence one way or another. There’s the undeniable streaming factor, which allows for more flexibility by erasing runtime concerns and kneecapping the established need for advertisers. And for more established producers like Mike Schur (“The Good Place”), Alex Berg and Bill Hader (“Barry”), and Robert and Michelle King (“The Good Fight”), networks being hungrier for content means that they can cash in their industry goodwill to swing for the fences creatively. They can take bigger risks and not worry about having to bring in tens of millions of viewers, because as long as they can find a niche audience that lives for their particular visions, they’re set. For creators at this level, Peak TV is about as close to a carte blanche as they’re gonna get.

All of that is well and good and encouraging. For as much as I love seeing smart people I’m already invested in flex their most ambitious muscles, though, I love hearing voices that traditionally haven’t had a chance to do the same even more. And while it would be nice to imagine that all these shows could exist in a parallel universe in which we’re not constantly drowning in TV, it’s highly unlikely that networks stuck in their ways would have made the room if the demand for distinct series hadn’t forced them to get more creative.

People like Tanya Saracho (“Vida”), Lisa Hanawalt (“Tuca and Bertie”), Ramy Youseff (“Ramy”), and Steven Canals (“Pose”) — technically less experienced showrunners who are female, queer, non-white — would undoubtedly have had a much harder time getting to steer their own shows even just five years ago. Now, they’ve gotten their chance and run with it to make dazzling series that once seemed impossible. They’re telling the kinds of frank and focused stories about women, people of color, and LGBTQ people that TV overwhelmingly ignored for decades, refusing to treat them like tokens and letting them exist within communities that actually reflect reality. And with every new greenlight, the likelihood that any one show has to represent an entire marginalized people decreases just that much more.

So, sure, sometimes I look at my perpetually enormous pile of television episodes and despair that I’ll die underneath it. But whenever I’m tempted to throw up my hands and declare that I’m done caring, some unforeseen gem of a show sneaks its way into my heart and makes stepping away impossible. As long as TV keeps revealing surprising layers and exhilarating new worlds, I’ll be right here, ready and more excited than ever to explore them.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More TV

  • Jane Austin SAG AFTRA

    SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Jane Austin Running for President

    Jane Austin, the National Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, has become the third candidate for the presidency of the performers union, joining incumbent Gabrielle Carteris and Matthew Modine. Austin is running as an independent for the top post at SAG-AFTRA, which has 160,000 members. Carteris will seek re-election as the head of the ticket for the Unite [...]

  • Vida

    Why Too Much TV Can Be a Good Thing (Column)

    Three episodes into the second season of “Vida,” there’s a wedding so gloriously and specifically queer that I almost couldn’t believe my eyes. After watching countless couples walk down the aisle onscreen before, Starz’s “Vida” takes care to show a ceremony quite unlike any other, featuring drag queens, a pair of Latinx grooms in bedazzled [...]

  • Emmys: Peak TV Meets Peak FYC

    Emmys: Peak TV Meets Peak FYC With Activations and Experiences

    As the number of Emmy contenders continues to skyrocket in this era of too much choice, “For Your Consideration” events are evolving into full-fledged experiential activations. The traditional Emmy screenings and panel discussions are still around — and have grown to a point that the Television Academy now allows competing events on the same day. [...]

  • LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO

    TV Ratings: ABC's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Easily Tops Wednesday

    The ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” handily walked away with Wednesday night in the overnight ratings. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” pulled in a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers. For comparison, its closest competition in the demo were the season finales of “Chicago Med” and [...]

  • Star Trek: Picard - Logo ÃÂ©

    'Star Trek: Picard' Drops First Teaser Trailer, Poster (Watch)

    CBS All Access has released the first look at “Star Trek: Picard,” the new series that will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprise the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard. Little is known about the plot of the series other than it is said to tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. Stewart played [...]

  • SYDNEY TO THE MAX - Disney

    'Sydney to the Max' Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Sydney to the Max” has been renewed for a second season at Disney Channel, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s and follows outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds (Ruth Righi) who lives with her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler) in the house he grew up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad