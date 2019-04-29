×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’: Battle of Winterfell Drains the Tension Out of Season 8 (Column)

Westeros' greatest threat is no more. So... now what?

By
Caroline Framke

TV Critic

Caroline's Most Recent Stories

View All

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read before watching “The Long Night,” the third episode of “Game of Thrones’” final season. 

There’s never been an episode of TV like “The Long Night.” The long-awaited Battle of Winterfell delivered 82 minutes of heart-stopping, overwhelming, and extremely chaotic warfare on a truly massive scale, bringing the ultimate showdown of humanity versus death to a thrilling end. But after years of “Game of Thrones” building to this climactic moment, the biggest question facing the series and its characters, many of whom are miraculously still standing, is a simple and frustrating one: What now?

For as jaw-dropping as this episode is, the fact that it ends with the Night King’s unequivocal defeat contradicts the show’s own narrative. Arya’s final blow means the definitive defeat of the biggest threat the world has ever seen — and we’re only halfway through the final season. With three episodes left, it sure looks like the show just defeated the Night King in order to throw everyone back into playing musical chairs with the Iron Throne before the final credits roll.

Related

On the one hand, the sun-drenched court politics of King’s Landing made for some of the series’ best moments and can represent “Game of Thrones” at its sharpest. Cersei Lannister has proven herself to be the show’s most charismatic villain by a long shot, and seeing how the new alliances forged up North may join forces to bring her down will no doubt be entertaining as hell. It could also be fascinating to watch everyone snap back into the banal pettiness of clashing dynasties after facing the end of the world.

On the flip side: After years of underlining just how huge and terrifying and all-consuming the threat of White Walker destruction would be, plunging back into “who gets to sit on that pointy chair” will also feel very silly.

The show spent so long convincing its viewers and protagonists alike that the war between the living and the dead was the ultimate conflict that ending it halfway through the season is as jarring as it is anticlimactic. How is anyone who fought in that battle supposed to care about Cersei and her frat bro fiance after staring literal death in the face? When Daenerys inevitably re-commands those stubborn Northerners to bend the knee, why would they do anything but laugh in her face after beating back the reanimated corpses of their loved ones? Without knowing quite what’s to come, it’s safe to say that watching the show get re-invested in the Lannister versus Targaryean versus Stark drama after cashing all its chips in on saying none of it matters will, at the very least, be downright bizarre.

This, plus the fact that not a single major death in “The Long Night” was at all narratively shocking, shows how much “Game of Thrones” has lost its handle on raising the stakes like it once did so well. With George R.R. Martin’s dense and often ruthless text to guide it in the early seasons, “Game of Thrones” always managed to balance familial infighting with overarching threats while still pulling the rug out from under our expectations. But the further the TV show got from the books, and the more it pushed the Night King as its ultimate horror, it somehow became both more black and white and more muddled in what it was trying to say. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” gave way to “some [undead] men just want to watch the world burn.”

There could be something fascinating in telling the story of a traumatized world rebuilding after the end of the world and relapsing into petty squabbles. The White Walkers, for all their mythic might, were never as interesting as the bickering humans playing mind games with each other, but the show seemed to forget that as it set up the Night King to be the Biggest Bad that anyone on “Game of Thrones” would face. Now that he’s neutralized, it’s going to be extremely tricky for the show to snap back to royal basics and make them feel as weighty as they did before the potential apocalypse. Only time will tell if these final episodes can pull that kind of hairpin turn off, but looking back at multiple seasons building up to the idea that the Iron Throne doesn’t ultimately matter, it’s still baffling to watch the final season rush to forget it.

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

More TV

  • John Singleton

    'Boyz n the Hood' Director John Singleton Dies at 51

    John Singleton, writer-director of “Boyz n the Hood” and industry pioneer, who was the first African American to earn an Oscar nomination for best director, has died. He was 51.  Singleton suffered a stroke after experiencing weakness in his legs, and was admitted to the hospital on April 17. He was taken off life support [...]

  • Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells Black

    'Black Monday' Renewed For Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has renewed the comedy series “Black Monday” for a second season. The show stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer as employees of a Wall Street trading firm in the year leading up to Black Monday, the day international stock markets crashed in 1987. It’s the story of how a group [...]

  • WGA West Logo

    Women, People of Color Make Progress as TV Writers But Still Underrepresented in Top Jobs

    Women and people of color are making progress as writers in television but systematic discrimination in hiring persists, according to the WGA West’s latest inclusion study. Among the key findings of the WGA West’s Inclusion Report Card for the 2017-18 television season is that women and people of color remain underrepresented relative to their percentages [...]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "215" - The

    Adam Lambert Returns to 'American Idol' Stage Like a King, for Queen Night

    Queen frontman and “‘American Idol’ legend,” to quote host Ryan Seacrest, returned to where it all started to mentor the current season’s top eight finalists for a Queen-themed night of hits. It’s hard to believe that just 10 years ago, Lambert first performed with Queen on the “Idol” stage and began his journey with the [...]

  • Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof

    Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof for Fox This Summer

    Fox has greenlit an after-show spoof from Fred Savage that is set to air this summer. The broadcaster has given the series, titled “What Just Happened??!,” a nine-episode order. The half-hour series will debut on Fox Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The series will explore the fictional fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi series [...]

  • Night King Game of Thrones Long

    'Game of Thrones': The Best Celeb Reactions to Last Night's Epic Battle

    As the white walkers descended upon Winterfell, celebrities similarly stormed Twitter and Instagram in droves to comment on the action packed third episode of “Game of Thrones” season eight. Here’s a few of the best “GOT” star reactions. Joe Jonas Jonas feted the Arya actress as the greatest of all time with the goat emoji. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad